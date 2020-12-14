Investment Thesis

Exhibit 1: HelloFresh SE YTD (US Foreign OTC)

Data by YCharts

HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HLFFF) has been a quiet powerhouse in equity markets YTD with share price appreciation in excess of 270%. This is largely attributable to the company's long-term upward trend in margin expansion, which saw a point of inflection to profitability in 2H19 and was further exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis causing a global pull-forward in adoption. In addition to this happy-medium of best-of-class top-line growth and stable profitability, HelloFresh has also exhibited consistent net customer gains on both a y/y and sequential basis and operates with an ample balance of cash & equivalents to cover all debt obligations two-times over. I attribute this benefit primarily to the company's global operating position that enables superior economies of scale, thus allowing a greater focus on customer satisfaction and non-financial growth. In my view, HelloFresh is not only the best of breed investment in the meal-kit category but its relatively low valuation relative to superior trailing and forward growth rates also make this a top long idea from a GARP and growth perspective.

Company Overview

The company was founded in 2011 by Dominik Richter, Thomas Griesel, and Jessica Nilsson in Berlin, Germany as one of the earliest entrants to the meal-kit category. Initially, the founders hand-packed and delivered the packages to their customers. HelloFresh expanded to the Netherlands, UK, US, and Australian by 2012 and delivered over 1 million meals by 2014. In 2017, the company debuted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at a valuation of ~$2 B.

Similar to Blue Apron (APRN), HelloFresh delivers curated boxes of ingredients accompanied by recipe cards with an estimated cook time of 30-40 min. The company offers meals that cater to a number of diets, lifestyles, and offers regionally available auxiliary services including a wine subscription in the United States.

Competitive Advantages (HelloFresh vs. Blue Apron)

Blue Apron and HelloFresh are often the subjects of comparison by industry commentators and market speculators. While it is an equitable appraisal from a competitive standpoint, the two companies have vastly divergent operating models and tertiary factors contributing to said disparity. In fact, a failure to fully appraise the idiosyncratic risks that encumber Blue Apron and its ability to deliver viable competition has been one of the greatest follies of speculators betting on the meal-kit category in 2020.

Customer Retention & Growth

Exhibit 2

Source: Blue Apron: Possible Bankruptcy And How To Trade The Next Earnings Call

Exhibit 3

Source: Estimates from Contributor Model, Historical data from Investor Relations

In 1Q17, both companies posted approximately ~1 million customers. However, since then, the respective customer bases have diverged in a meaningful way with Blue Apron today posting ~1/3 of these prior levels, while HelloFresh enjoys ~5x the number of patrons. Understanding this point is critical as all subsequent deviations in operational performance and financial position can be attributed back to this long-term trend.

An Early Focus on Loss-Leader Promotions Gives HelloFresh the Luxury to Focus on Growth While Blue Apron's Restrictive Covenants Force its Focus Towards Survival

To my knowledge, HelloFresh is the only meal-kit service to employ cold-callers to manage customer churn. Throughout 2018, those who canceled a subscription to HelloFresh would receive calls offering promotions and requesting direct feedback on why the customer was choosing to discontinue the relationship. The result of these efforts was a drag on profitability, but a firm handle on turnover that enabled HelloFresh to grow its userbase. Meanwhile, Blue Apron has taken less proactive measures and has seen significant shrinkage. Interesting, this relationship is reflective in the per-user unit economics which is significantly more favorable to Blue Apron.

Exhibit 4

Source: Estimates from Contributor Model, Historical data from Investor Relations

Exhibit 5

Source: Estimates from Contributor Model, Historical data from Investor Relations

Blue Apron sees a substantially greater average revenue per customer, even when adjusted for currency conversion, and sees a continuous trend upward, while HelloFresh has held steady. This is reflective of the higher price point associated with the Blue Apron service, and the increasing representations of the company's high-affinity customer core in the total base. This means that each customer to churn from Blue Apron is a greater financial loss than HelloFresh, and that the company has little room to experience or offer loss leadership, lest they devalue the existing base and risk a breach of their restrictive debt covenants.

HelloFresh is unencumbered by the burden of the restrictive financial covenants that hinder Blue Apron's ability to focus on growth initiatives

Blue Apron's continued losses and significant cash burn have required the company to rely on substantial levels of debt financing. The creditors that have awarded Blue Apron its revolving lines of debt have embedded stipulations that mandate minimum levels of operations performance and liquidity that, if breached, would give the creditors the right to call the outstanding debt for immediate repayment.

The implementation of these measures is not an uncommon risk management practice for institutions that lend to borrows in distressed financial condition, such as Blue Apron, but the company's continued decline has led these restrictions to increase upon each instance of refinancing. I am highly skeptical that Blue Apron will be able to adhere to its current mandated minimum levels of customers and cash proceeds, as the company rather egregiously breached the EBITDA covenants of their prior credit line (detailed in Exhibits 6 & 7). See my previous exclusive publication, Blue Apron: Very Concerning Fine Print in the Credit Line for a more detailed explanation of this dynamic.

Exhibit 6

Source: Blue Apron 8-K dated 10/09/2018

Exhibit 7

Source: Blue Apron 8-K, Investor Relations, chart by author

Conversely, HelloFresh posts a strong financial position with an ample balance of cash and equivalents to cover debt its obligations twice over, and a consistent history of profitable operations. This enables the company to make more nimble tactical decisions and accept its inferior unit economics in order to focus on continuous growth and TAM penetration. The weakened condition of Blue Apron also means that HelloFresh will maintain pricing power for the foreseeable, making it difficult for its North American competitor to recapture market share.

Public Comps

I believe the closest comparable companies to HelloFresh are similar publicly-traded meal kit services and other internet retail direct-to-consumer vendors that solicit the delivery of physical assets from company inventory. I view the comparison to the food delivery category which includes names such as Uber (UBER), DoorDash (DASH), Waitr Holding (NASDAQ:WTRH), and Grubhub (GRUB) is flawed as these businesses operate a services-based brokerage connecting customers to third-party vendors, rather than selling products from an internal inventory. The details of the cohort components can be viewed below in exhibit 8.

Exhibit 8

Source: Contributor Model, Historical Data from Seeking Alpha Premium

Notably, the company trades at a slight premium to the cohort on a basis of revenue, however, this is well below the proportional leadership of the company's top-of-class trailing and forward revenue growth (~90% and 51.5% respectively vs. an average of ~28% and 22.23%). Additionally, the company posts a trailing gross margin of 65.32% which is approximately 1.5x the cohort average, implying a significant runway for lower margin expansion, as well as a 7.86% net margin which is already top-of-class showing a current ability to deliver meaningful profits. Comparing these reads to Blue Apron which posts a below-average gross margin, trailing & forward declines in revenue, or the Canadian peer Goodfood Market (OTC:GDDFF) which boasts impressive sales growth, but with below-average gross margins and no profitability, and it becomes clear that the company is the apparent winner of the meal-kit market. Furthermore, the attractive net-debt and relatively reasonable 3.35x trailing EV/Rev multiple appear to offer a reasonable value for these levels of growth, implying the market has yet to fully realize the true value of an equity stake in HelloFresh.

Price Objective & Risks to Thesis (PO $168)

My price objective (Exhibit 9) of $168 is based on a target forward EV/REV multiple of 5.11x. I view this target as justified as it would align the company's valuation premium with its forward sales growth rate of 51.45% which is 131% higher than the average of the peer group. This would align the valuation of HelloFresh with the online pet-supply direct-to-consumer retailer, Chewy (CHWY) which posts a 40% lower forward sales growth rate and gross margins that round out the bottom of the cohort, implying a longer ramp to profitably.

Exhibit 9

Source: Contributor Model, Historical Data from Seeking Alpha Premium

OTC Liquidity

HelloFresh SE is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange where it is fairly liquid in volume and trades in its native currency. For institutional US investors with access to international markets, this is the preferred market to purchase shares. For most US retail investors and smaller institutions that do not trade on international exchanges, you will be restricted to the OTC listing that trades in USD. These shares are far less liquid with low volumes and, typically, have unattractive spreads, sometimes reaching 10%. This creates a significant risk to short-term liquidity meaning investors may find themselves unable to find a sufficient base of buyers to exit easily at an attractive price.

Reopening Leads to Declines in Adoption

The company does not operate with unit economics that is as attractive as some of its peers, which results in an elevated reliance on gross customer growth comparatively. In the event the vaccine rollout results in faster than anticipated re-adoption of prior trends in customer behavior, there could be slowing in forward sales growth rates and a slight retracement in operating margins due to a decreasing organic interest. This would result in a decreased target multiple proportionate with the hypothetical disappointment in top-line growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHWY, APRN (SPECULATIVE TRADE), I PLAN TO INITIATE A LONG POSITION IN HLFFF WITHIN 72 HOURS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.