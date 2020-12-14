By discounting Amazon's projected free cash flow generation, we can see that shares have a current intrinsic value of more than $4000, despite using reserved estimates.

The stock's profitability growth should easily justify its current valuation, despite the seemingly expanded P/E ratio. This has been proven repeatedly over time.

The current macroeconomic environment makes Amazon a great candidate for investors. Corporate profits are being boosted, and equities have practically become the (only) way to generate real returns.

Despite Amazon (AMZN) being one of my favorite companies and personal investments, I haven't really covered it here on Seeking Alpha, as the stock constantly receives multiple very informative articles on a weekly basis. The previous and only time I wrote about the stock was exactly one year ago.

The world feels very different now compared to then. My father and I were enjoying our holiday trip to Paris. Who would have thought that we could not come back this year as a global pandemic would have taken everything over?

One of those nights, I was staying in a hotel near the very beautiful Panthéon. I sat next to the lobby's fireplace, finished my draft, and shared my analysis titled: Amazon's Revenue To Double By 2023 Driven By AWS, Ads, And Prime.

A year later and Amazon is currently trading 77% higher, looking stronger than ever. The reason I am writing this article now is that the situation feels quite similar to me. Shares have been trading sideways over the past few months, and as was the case back in my bullish article a year ago, Amazon is greatly undervalued. As I will explain in this article, it is quite likely that Amazon will once again break out, amid strong catalysts. In fact, I believe that a $4000/share price should be just around the corner.

Amazon's valuation is misunderstood

The macro catalysts

Whenever I read a discussion about Amazon's valuation, the stock's sky-high P/E of around 91 is portrayed as a spot-on metric, which confirms that the stock is overvalued or fairly valued. It feels that many investors believe that Amazon's upside has topped at this point, indicating limited returns ahead. However, valuing Amazon strictly by its P/E ratio is a poor way to look at the stock, which should have already been quite an accepted reality over decades of the stock being "overvalued." Instead, let's take a look at how the current macro environment influences Amazon's valuation.

Firstly, the landscape has massively changed over this past year, and the same should apply to how one values a behemoth like Amazon. In fact, two main macro indicators have changed quite drastically. A year ago, the yield on the 10-year T-bill was around 1.9%. Today, this figure stands almost halved. Additionally, due to the Fed printing tons of cash to sustain the economy, the M2 money supply has skyrocketed, increasing by 24.6% YoY.

What this means is that:

Due to ultra-low rates, the only way for investors to generate returns in real terms is to flee to equities. Institutions make money, and they need to allocate this money somewhere. Whether this means investing in an industry behemoth like Amazon or just throwing money into an S&P500 index fund boosting Amazon stock higher indirectly, equities remain and will remain in high demand.

Simultaneously, liquidity is ample. With the Fed utilizing the money-printing machines at unprecedented rates, the money supply has been skyrocketing.

In relevance to Amazon, this has two effects:

Stimulus checks go directly to companies like Amazon who have risen up to the occasion of the ongoing pandemic, boosting corporate profits.

Post their consumer cycle, this money ends in investors' hands (retained earnings/dividends), which must be reinvested somewhere. It only makes sense that these funds will once again be entrusted to one such company like Amazon that is taking the world by storm. It doesn't matter at this point if the future annualized returns have been squeezed due to the valuations expanding. There is no alternative out there, which means that many would be happy to buy Amazon stock even if their annualized returns over the next 15 years would be in the low single digits. As you may recall, after March's brutal selloff, equities regained their value incredibly fast. It didn't a couple of years, but rather a few months for the stock market to recover. Simply put, there are no alternatives for investors to invest/preserve their wealth, while corporate profits are being boosted higher at the same time.

The profitability growth catalyst

Based on this landscape, it only makes sense that equities, like Amazon, have a premium attached. Additionally, by comparing Amazon's valuation with its two closest "competitors," the stock's current valuation can easily be justified too. Looking at the company's revenue growth, Amazon's economies of scale should massively increase profitability going forward. Profitability should continue increasing faster than revenues, as Amazon continues to increase its gross margins. The company currently features a 3-year EPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 105.84%. Such an EPS growth rate, objectively speaking, easily justifies the current P/E ratio even if EPS growth massively decelerates. In Amazon's case, this has been proven repeatedly over time, as growth ends up justifying its seemingly high valuation. As you can see, even amid analysts' humble, in my view, estimates, the stock's P/E will easily converge towards a more reasonable level within a couple of years. In fact, Amazon almost always beats analyst estimates, which should strengthen this point further.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Why a $4000/share price is closer than you think

As I mentioned, valuing Amazon by its current P/E, ignores the macro factors that make the stock an attractive investment. Additionally, even if we do take this metric into account, Amazon's profitability growth should easily justify the current multiple. A more accurate way to value the stock, in my view, is by discounting Amazon's expected free cash flow generation.

Free cash flow is what drives real shareholder value and what Amazon can leverage through its massive operational volumes to grow the business. Over the past 4 quarters, Amazon has generated a levered (to also take account of interest payments) free cash flow of $33.6B. This is a 50% increase from the same period last year! In fact, the company currently features a 5-year free cash flow CAGR of 40.7%.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

Let's now value shares in a prudent way. I believe that discounting Amazon's future cash flows is a great way to showcase why the current low-rate of 0.91% plugged in these calculations massively lowers our cost of equity and increases our future returns. A beta of 1 has been used as a general average of the stock (5-year average is 1.2, currently is 0.71.) As you can see, our cost of equity comes at 6.50%. The rest of the needed data has been plugged into the model, as you can see below.

Source: Author

I have then used prudent FCF assumptions by plugging a declining growth rate going forward. These should pretty conservative estimates since Amazon has shown no such signs of a slowdown so far. You can see the figures in the graph below.

Source: Author

Plugging in all the variables together, Amazon's intrinsic value per share comes at around $4200 today. Of course, by playing around with these variables, the results can vary. However, this is why I have used a bit more reserved estimates.

Source: Author

Overall, by discounting Amazon's cash flows and having in mind the current macro landscape, there are strong catalysts to send Amazon higher in the short term. While my projected upside of ~36% may seem a bit rich, this could have also been said right this time last year, before shares went on to appreciate by 50% within a few months. Based on everything mentioned and Amazon's overall growth prospects, I believe that shares remain a bargain at their current price. Hence, I remain Long on Amazon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.