The value gap in Culp (CULP) has definitely closed after the stock has appreciated by almost 200% since our first write-up. Although the price is not indicative of value, at 22x forward earnings, we believe the company is no longer cheap, especially in this climate.

In our first article, we noted that Culp was a deep value play and that results just needed to go from bad to “not so great” to beat the extremely pessimistic view of the market. Since then, the company has not exceeded top line and bottom line estimates for the first half of fiscal '21 but has even grown revenues by 10.5% in Q2 compared to its prior-year period. The broad market rebound plus better than expected results have contributed to the upswing in the mood by the market, rewarding shareholders brave enough to hold their shares.

We now recommend investors to take some profits off the table. Paying 22x earnings for a company with expected growth in the single digits is not a bargain. Furthermore, the company’s business model remains highly cyclical and there is a risk of multiple contraction if the company now misses future estimates. We are changing our view to neutral from bullish.

Solid second quarter results

Culp reported consolidated net sales of $76.9 million, up 10.5% from its prior-year period and beating sales expectations by $8 million.

Both operating segments reported strong top line growth but different margin profiles. The company’s Mattress Fabrics segment reported sales of $40 million, up 12.2% compared to last year’s second quarter. Operating income for the segment was $4.4 million, or a 33% increase compared to the $3.3 million in Q2 of fiscal 2020. Operating margins improved by 170 basis points, as operating efficiencies, fixed cost absorption from higher sales, and maximum production capacity levered sales returns.

The company’s Upholstery Fabric segment also saw an increase in sales of 8.7% to $36.8 million compared to the prior-year period. However, operating income decreased from $3.5 million a year ago, to $3.3 million, or approximately 6%. As a result, operating margins decreased by 130 basis points to 8.9% compared to 10.2% in last year’s Q2. Margins were affected by unfavorable exchange rate fluctuations and impact from sales mix.

Strong financial health

One characteristic we like about Culp is its pristine balance sheet, reflecting conservatism by management when operating the business.

The company ended its second quarter with $56.5 million in cash and investments and no outstanding borrowings. Cash flow from operations was $12 million for the quarter compared to $6 million in the comparable period, driven mostly by an increase in accounts payable. With growth projects already completed, we believe the company can sustain maintenance CAPEX of less than $1 million per quarter, leaving them with sufficient cash on hand to fund working capital requirements as the business ramps up to previous levels.

The Board also approved a dividend hike of 5% to $0.11 a quarter due to the company’s strong capital position, offering a forward dividend yield of 2.7%. For those interested in the dividend payment, management didn’t suspend its dividend even when the business was being hit by the pandemic. Culp has increased its dividend from $0.12 in 2012 to $0.44 recently, or a compounded growth rate of approximately 20%. A word of caution is warranted, however, as sales from 2012 to 2019 has dropped from $269 million to $256 million, dragging EPS down from $1.40 to $0.02 during the same period. We find it highly unlikely the company can sustain the same dividend growth rate in the future.

Market share gains

Through our innovation, some of the things we've done there that are really neat on the product side, both fabric and sewn cover. And we are getting market share. We're winning market share gains effective for calendar year 2021. And we have new capacity in both fabric formation and in Haiti for fabric and sewn sun covers that we think will make a difference. – Q2 call

When asked about why Culp is gaining market share, management highlighted two important points: product innovation and a robust global supply chain.

In terms of product innovations, the company has launched new fabrics under its LiveSmart line that are stain-resistant as well as featuring an antimicrobial finish and silver ion technology to protect the fabric from mold, mildew, and odor-causing bacteria:

So we really believe we have a preferred model of designing innovative fabrics, and then now, being able to take them into the growing bed in the box space to a finished cover. That's an advantage. – Q2 call

When management highlights its global supply chain as a reason for market share gains, we believe they are talking about their speed-to-market. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing operations in the United States, Canada, Haiti, China, and Turkey so they were quick to react when demand started to surge. Additionally, Culp had been working in expanding capacity for the past years, including investing $4 million in fabric forming equipment to improve efficiencies and a recently completed expansion project in Haiti. These investments are expected to improve margins as demand and volume increases.

The Bottom Line

Don’t get us wrong, Culp is firing on all cylinders given the current macro circumstances. There could be potential upside in Q3 if Culp’s customers solve their supply chain issues which should translate into more fabrics being shipped. The company also ended the quarter with a strong backlog in the upholstery business, driven by increased demand for home furniture as consumers seek overall comfort. In addition, the company is expected to benefit from anti-dumping duties imposed by the U.S Department of Commerce on mattress imports from 7 countries.

That said, we do have issues with the current valuation. At 22x forward earnings, investors are buying Culp at an earnings yield of 4.5%. If we add to that the current dividend yield, expected returns are approximately 7.2%.

The company is highly cyclical, which means growth rates are hard to predict. The pandemic adds unpredictability to the picture. It is also hard to differentiate between pent-up demand benefitting the company’s current quarter results with sustainable demand trends. We believe the market is setting up Culp with high expectations and a misstep by the company, or macro headwinds could cause multiples to contract and with it, its share price. At this point, the value gap in Culp has closed and there is not enough margin of safety to recommend a long position. We are changing our view to neutral from bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.