In just two years its US presence has eclipsed its home market and continues to grow, taking the country by storm.

We recently touched on the BNPL industry by way of analyzing Affirm's (AFRM) impending IPO. This breakdown led us to take a closer look at what turned out to be a revelation of the sector's most interesting player and leader: Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) [ASX: APT].

The company has grown in leaps in bounds during its relatively brief five year history. Already the most dominant player in its home region of Australia and New Zealand ("ANZ"), AFTPF has made quite the entrance in both the US and UK markets, while signaling even loftier aspirations for both the European and Asian continents.

Let's delve into why Afterpay makes for a compelling investment, highlighting its differentiating approach, growth levers, COVID-19 response and performance, and future prospects.

Credit Card Displacement + Cultural Shifts = BNPL

Ever since the launch of the first modern credit card by Bank of America (BAC) in 1958, credit cards have grown to become a pretty substantial industry. Americans average around 3 per person, while they collectively drive $1 trillion of lending, earning issuers well over $100 billion in annual revenue. Long before the advent of SaaS, credit cards gained market share via network effects, as increased merchant adoption drove consumers to sign up for a credit card, which in turn led to even further merchant adoption — and so on.

As is the case with many incumbents, however, it seems they've taken their dominance for granted. Consumer behavior has been shifting industry dynamics, underlying the need for an alternative before BNPL achieved its moment in the spotlight. At the height of the global financial crisis, the average American had 3.7 credit cards, declining ~30% the following decade to just 2.7 credit cards by 2019.

The trend has spurred a significant increase in debit card issuance and usage, particularly among younger generations. As a result, transaction values have also decreased, resulting in an inconvenience for online retailers as smaller orders and shipping costs have begun eating away at their profit margins.

Millennials and Gen-Z, for instance, are seemingly allergic to debt vis-à-vis previous generations. This cultural shift has been driven mainly by the global financial crisis, (which mainly impacted their parents and the older tier from this segment) exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19 (as now almost all members of these groups are of working age). Interestingly, these consumers do in fact possess the necessary purchasing power to acquire the products they're buying through BNPL, implying that their behavior stems from choice rather than operating as a last resort.

(Source: Cardify - COVID-19 and the surge of BNPL)

Much like e-commerce penetration was brought forward by a couple of years during the pandemic, so too was customers' shift towards debit. Afterpay's data showed that 90% of consumers have chosen their debit cards as their primary source to pay over time. Moreover, the rails of the payments industry—Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA)—have similarly illustrated a clear preference for debit. In Q2, Visa announced that credit card payment volume had decline 20% YoY, while debit card payment volume rose by 3% YoY.

(Source: The Nilson Report)

(Fun fact: debit card transactions have lower processing fees than credit cards, playing nicely into AFTPF's favor)

The coming together of these forces has given rise to the BNPL industry, and with it, a new breed of financing enterprises. Competition has begun to heat up in a growing industry as these players attempt to capture market share across countries. What they share in common, though, is a sort of robinhood-esque air of nobility, painting legacy players as the great evil that must be defeated. Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna, recently echoed this sentiment:

You have this credit card industry which in general has charged massive interest rates, a lot of late fees, has been a not very transparent and great industry, and I think actually the big opportunity is for people like us...and others to disrupt that industry. It's the credit card industry we're going after."

It seems this message has resonated with millions of people, especially with generations who have both a disdain and distrust of "the system".

How does Afterpay Make You Pay?

The company's business is divided into the following three segments:

Afterpay Revenue: The core BNPL offering, comprising the bulk (84%) of AFTPF's revenues. On the consumer side, it's basically free financing of a purchase over four payments evenly distributed across a six-week period. Merchants, on the other hand, pay 3-6% of the merchandise value to the company. Less than 14% of total income stems from customer fees, as opposed to other BNPL players, all of whom eclipse 60% at the very least. Late Fees (Other Income): More than merely serving as a complimentary source of income, these fees incentivize customers to stay on top of their outstanding payments. Credit cards want to maximize interest payments from consumers, but since Afterpay's business model (revenue-wise) is geared towards merchants, late fees are more of an instrument to foster an ecosystem wherein only the best customers transact. Moreover, late fees are also capped at 25% of the order value, generally oscillating between $7-$10. In 2017 late fees amounted to 21% of revenue, while adding up to a fifth of 2019 revenue. These fees have now decreased to 13% of total revenue, underscoring more mature customer cohorts. Pay Now Revenue: In 2017, AFPTF merged with Touchcorp, who already owned a stake in the company and managed its payment processing. Touch serves other business in addition to Afterpay, offering compliance, customer identification, transaction integrity, and fraud protection, among others. This segment represents a measly 3% of overall revenue, a number that is bound to continue decreasing as the BNPL continues to scale.

(Source: Afterpay FY20 Results Presentation)

Unlike AFRM and Klarna, who respectively perform soft and standard credit checks, Afterpay relies on its own methodology to mitigate risk. The company's one-strike policy enables it to get rid of uncollectible accounts swiftly. This is all the more remarkable considering that historical loss rates are at 0.9% of GMV and decreasing.

To get a better sense of Afterpay's business model, consider the following illustration of what goes on and who is involved for every $100 purchase. Loan maturity stands at 6 weeks, but average duration is half of that at 3 weeks. In other words, AFTPF can reprocess its capital up to 17 times per year. This compressed credit cycle works in the company's favor, as it is able to pinpoint a customer's payment behavior in a short period of time. What's more, the available credit limit is so low (AUD ~2,000), that its outstanding balances per loan are significantly more conservative than the traditional credit card model. Apparently, there's a high capital velocity to his model, meaning that the quicker consumers pay back, the higher the ROIC.

(Source: Curious Capital)

Realistically, Afterpay could achieve Returns on Capital nearing almost 26%. If we assume a 5% take rate and a 30% pre-tax margin, we arrive at $25.50 on every $100 purchase, sticking with our previous example ($100 GMV x 5% take rate x 30% margin x 17 loans/year).

Brand Partnerships & a Cult-Like Following

Brands

BNPL companies depend on creating an ecosystem of brands by signing them up to exclusivity agreements. As such, the industry dynamics prompt brands to being selective of who they'll entrench themselves to, looking to garner the maximum amount of value from the partnership.

The data illustrates that Afterpay is in fact creating value: +25% in average order value ("AOV"), +20% in conversion, and +20% in purchase frequency. Afterpay can now leverage its scale to attract even more merchants, as these brands will want to partner with the BNPL provider with the most robust breadth of customers and driver of traffic. As we'll see, this has much to do with the brand equity Afterpay has developed with consumers.

(Source: Afterpay FY20 Results Presentation)

Consumer demand has been yearning for such a product for so long that brands state that on the very first day offering AFTPF, 20-25% of consumers select it as their payment option. Such an immediate impact leaves a lasting effects with brands who will think twice (if not thrice) before cancelling their agreement. It is no accident that Afterpay has continued to onboard global, far-reaching brands across its different markets.

On Black Friday alone, 1.2M referrals were sent to US merchants from the Afterpay Shop Directory. Basket sis were up 30% and 25% for the US and UK, respectively, on a YoY basis. AFTPF is essentially lowering brands' CAC, funneling consumers through its virtual marketplace.

(Source: Afterpay FY20 Results Presentation)

Consumers

The key to building a successful product depends in large part on a company's customers, who naturally serve as ambassadors for a brand. Social media is an increasingly relevant barometer for measuring fan devotion, and AFTPF leads the US BNPL landscape with respect to its Instagram (FB) followers with ~303K (vs ~34.3K and ~77.1K for Affirm and Klarna, respectively). In total, Afterpay boasts more than 500K fans spread across all social media channels. Additionally, Afterpay has the highest NPS score among all digital payment firms down under (its most established market), topping Apple Pay, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Google Pay, among others.

More importantly, though, is that consumer loyalty is actually being reflected in the company's numbers. For instance, the earliest and most mature customer cohorts are transacting up to ~25x per year, signaling strong retention. For FY20, 90% of the group's underlying sales came from repeat customers. In the US, this number stands at 86%, while ANZ is astonishingly at 98%.

(Source: Afterpay FY20 Results Presentation)

One clever tactic that AFTPF has rolled out on a consistent basis is engaging with followers by asking them which brands they would like to offer Afterpay. These results are one way to quickly gather valuable market data and approach brands with a convincing sell of why they should form part of the merchant ecosystem. Such is the fervor of the Afterpay fanbase that Lululemon's (LULU) customer service lines were saturated with pleas to an extent where it could not service regular calls. Whether as a means to put an end to the onslaught or because they now realize the value of the product, LULU now offers AFTPF at checkout.

One of the bullish takes that ties into why consumers are even addicted to the app (if memes are anything to go by), is the company's product focus: fashion and beauty. Together, their TAM is worth over ~$360B, but this isn't even the most fascinating aspect of this willful specialization. Given the more emotional nature of these purchases, Afterpay has flipped the virtual shopping experience. Rather than merely selecting AFTPF as a checkout option, they've focused on generating a curated selection of quality retailers. This has led to consumers opening the Afterpay app first, and then deciding which items to purchase. The implications are huge — they've hacked the customer journey by placing themselves at the intersection between brands and customers, concentrating even more consumers on the platform. Another brilliant aspect to this is the implicit incentive to avoid deceiving the company — fashion and beauty products have very depressed resale values.

The Numbers

There's a lot of talk being thrown around these days regarding exponential growth. We fear it may become one of those terms that is so overused that it loses its original meaning (think: "legendary"). Afterpay, however, does the original definition justice — just look at how its begun to spin its flywheel in a five-year span.

If we assume that AFTPF's target demographic is between the ages of 18-65, then their 3.4M customers already amount to ~19.7% of their TAM in the ANZ region (17.3M fitting into this age group). Its share of e-commerce penetration in the region is almost identical (and all the more remarkable), as the AUD $6.6B in GMV generated last year equates to around 18% of the AUD $36B in e-commerce transactions amongst the kiwis and the aussies.

(Source: Afterpay FY20 Results Presentation)

In the words of Peter Thiel, Afterpay has made "vertical progress" in creating the leviathan down under, which now serves as the fulcrum of growth for international markets. In starting small, they've ironed out their product by iterating as quickly as possible, ultimately arriving at a model that simply works.

It's hard to fathom that Afterpay only entered the US a mere ~2.5 years ago given the progress they've made. In terms of volume, the US is almost twice as big as the original customer base (6.5M vs 3.4M, as of FY21 Q1). Moreover, both user retention and dollar retention lead the BNPL bunch, with the latter by quite some margin.

(Source: Afterpay FY20 Results Presentation)

While US KPIs still lag their ANZ counterparts, it's only a matter of time before they supersede the nascent market by virtue of its impressive growth rates. For US consumers, purchase frequency is up 41% YoY, while new merchants on the platform rose by over +203% YoY. As the product becomes second nature to consumers' purchasing habits, their transacting frequency will inevitably tick up. Currently, it stands at almost ~5x per year, but this is more product of the large swath of new customers joining the platform, skewing that number down. In the latest fiscal quarter alone, AFTPF added 900K US consumers, or almost a third of its entire ANZ base. Bear in mind that the US also has 10x the population and 11x the e-commerce potential to that of ANZ, and if its origin story is anything to go by, any sort of mirror success would be gargantuan for AFTPF. Notable recent brand partnerships include Gap, Inc. (GPS), while July saw the roll out of AFTPF's in-store offering, which is bound to gain momentum once stores reopen.

While we have our qualms about Cardify's exclusion of AFRM in its BNPL analysis, the following graph still serves the illustrative purpose of highlighting AFTPF's rampant embedding within the US market.

(Source: Cardify - COVID-19 and the surge of BNPL)

Using the same sample, we can see that Afterpay has the largest base of high-frequency consumers, though the other players are not too adrift.

(Source: Cardify - COVID-19 and the surge of BNPL)

Clearpay (AFTPF's UK brand) has also shown strong momentum, rapidly onboarding merchants, solid customer growth, and backed up by positive online ratings and retention.

(Source: Afterpay FY20 Results Presentation)

Competiton & Consolidation

As we've covered, the payments industry is so entangled that its many legs have been ripe for disruption for quite some time. On the consumer side, the BNPL business will largely consolidate among a slew of players, as consumers will value the optionality, factored in with the fact that this aspect is rather commoditized.

The key to keeping the flywheel spinning is to sign up as many merchants as possible, and so far AFTPF is leading the race. Its biggest competitor is Klarna, as both hail from their dominant continents across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, respectively. In this respect, Afterpay leads Klarna in having amassed over 40% more merchants to date (9,202 vs 6,543).

Afterpay has proven its ability to expand internationally, ramping up its efforts in the market it strategically selects. English language and culture affinity has been a key component in spring boarding from ANZ to the US and the UK, who also happen to be some of the largest economies in the world. In August, however, management has demonstrated a willingness to spur forward its growth via inorganic acquisitions, acquiring Pagantis (authorized to operate in 5 European countries and growing) and Empatkali (a Singaporean company already operating in Indonesia and looking to expand).

Risks

One risk that immediately jumps out is regulation. Admittedly, legislation has yet to catch up with the BNPL model, and material changes could have a severe impact on Afterpay's business. However, Afterpay has shown an overt willingness to work with Australian regulators, and even exhibiting signs of convincing the authority that the benefits of regulation far outweigh the prospect of current oversight.

The emergence of BNPL players left and right will naturally lead to an undercutting of the competition in order to win merchants over. Afterpay has been able to maintain its take rate, and we believe that this will continue to be the case going forward as merchants perceive the tangible benefits of higher conversion, increased AOV, and lead generation. The more entrenched merchants become by way of spending more time on the platform, the higher the switching costs become. We've seen PYPL make moves to enter BNPL, and credit card companies will doubtfully sit idly by as their products fade into (near) oblivion.

International expansion has been a hit, and culture has played an impact. As AFPTF expands into foreign markets where language and consumer behavior can differ significantly, it remains to be seen whether they can penetrate with as much ease as they've manifested in Anglican markets.

Too Late to Join the Party?

Investors in Afterpay's IPO have been handsomely rewarded, with the stock returning over 3,000% in just under 4 years. Let's put that into perspective: short-seller darling Tesla (TSLA) has run up "just" 922% in that same span.

(Source: Koyfin)

But when looking at how its business model has matured in ANZ (40% EBITDA margins), it's not unreasonable to think that there's much more room to grow as the US and other markets continue to settle. On a YoY basis, the US market grew 330%, while merchant adoption has only accelerated in recent months, especially in anticipation of the holiday season. At an expected FY21 GMV of AUD $22B, Afterpay will realize around AUD $1B in revenue and a ~4.6% take rate.

Growth will eventually subside from its exponential tendency, but the company is on track to maintain an impressive rate of 50-100% yearly expansion. Other relevant bullish drivers and industry tailwinds include declining loss ratios (1% to 0.7%) amidst a global pandemic and an aggressive shift towards e-commerce from brands forced to evolve who otherwise face extinction.

It's important to note that the core business model is a very profitable component of Afterpay's going concern. Optionality, however, is a welcome compliment that could position AFTPF as a one-stop-shop for all things financial. In partnering with WestPac, Afterpay has avoided the hassle of applying for its own banking license and can instead leverage an established network that could even remove V and MA from the equation, as transfers could be seamlessly executed from customer accounts to merchant bank accounts. Afterpay's referrals now amount to 15-20M consumers being directed for free towards its merchant base, and could also potentially serve as an additional source of revenue that merchants will no doubt pounce on wanting to retain.

Ultimately, the price/GMV multiple supports its ~$20B valuation, as the denominator will continue growing at sustained rates, driven primarily by the US's evolution and increased prominence.

Wrapping Up

We reserve the right to change our mind, and in Afterpay believe we've found a compelling thesis for BNPL. As credit cards recede into the background and younger generations make conscious decisions supporting brands that align with their values, AFTPF emerges as a strong candidate with all the relevant qualities.

While not analogous to success, verb stocks are very powerful indicators of the intrinsic moat their companies have erected. Uber (UBER) might continue burning through cash, but Google (GOOG) is a money-making machine that grows increasingly dominant year after year. As consumers continue "Afterpaying" for their purchases, whether through the App Directory or at checkout, it possesses ample potential to consolidate a business that has shown indisputable customer demand

Its foreign listing has probably played a roll in markets overlooking one of the most exciting financial companies to emerge in the last decade. In the short term, we fully expect the holidays to represent a home run, while the long term is equally exciting given the multiple growth avenues that the company has been carving out — all while maintaining a clear-cut nucleus revolving around profitability. Afterpay's quinquennial growth has been momentous, and we're looking forward to what the next five years have in store.

