We believe fair value is $12 to $25 per share based on our analysis of comparables and precedent transactions, implying a total return of 140% to 400% from today's price.

Apollo is one of the most attractive investment opportunities in the healthcare-related consumer product space in North America.

Investment Highlights

We believe Apollo Healthcare Corp. (OTC:ACSSF) is among the most attractive names in the healthcare and consumer products vertical in North America. Capitalizing on demand shifts occurring during the coronavirus pandemic, Apollo grew revenue 107% year-over-year. Over a multi-year period, Apollo has proven itself to be a profitable grower with EBITDA margins increasing from 5% to 33% as the company benefited from expanded product offerings and economies of scale. Apollo is currently generating over $120 million (all figures in CAD) of annualized EBITDA.

The profitable growth allowed Apollo to eliminate debt, providing it with the flexibility to enhance shareholder returns going forward, including potential: accretive acquisitions, dividends, and/or share repurchases.

At current levels, we think investors have overlooked these improvements. If we assume third quarter 2020 revenues are a new sustainable level for Apollo (which we think is reasonable), at current prices, the shares are trading at 3.5x earnings and just over 3x EBITDA, a significant discount to peers that trade at a median value of almost 15x EBITDA.

We also note that Apollo was acquired in 2017 for $390 million, or 8.8x run-rate EBITDA. Applying that metric to its current run-rate EBITDA implies a share price of $15 per share, or 200% higher than the current price.

This year marked a significant milestone for Apollo as it repaid its outstanding debt and eliminated the burden from prior management's failed unrelated business ventures. We think Apollo is now at an inflection point and that shares will re-rate higher once investors take notice.

Company Overview and History

Apollo is one of the largest private-label personal care product manufacturers in North America. Its products are sold in tens of thousands of stores across North America and its customer base spans across major North American grocery, drug, and mass merchandise retailers, as well as wholesale clubs. Supported by industry-leading R&D, Apollo's premium private-label health and beauty care products deliver value-added retail branded alternatives as well as custom product solutions for global retailers. In addition to private label, Apollo also manufactures products on a contract basis for many of its clients.

Some readers may remember Apollo by a different name, Acasta Enterprises, a former special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) originally founded with the purpose of acquiring targeted businesses and leveraging them into a private equity vertical. Led by PE veteran Tony Melman (who made his name as an instrumental leader at ONEX Corp), shareholders had great hopes for Acasta when their qualifying transaction in 2017 included Apollo, Jempak, Stellwagen Group, and a foray into raising PE funds. Unfortunately, this SPAC, ultimately, ended poorly as management's distractions integrating too many verticals and significant challenges with Stellwagen (an aviation finance company), led to a highly leveraged balance sheet and a diversion of cash to fund operations at Stellwagen and the PE side of the business.

Over the following years, Acasta sold what assets it could to pay down debt, leaving the company with Apollo and debt pertaining to the failed acquisitions. In 2018, Apollo's founders pursued a path to rescue Apollo from PE management's missteps with the goal of returning it to a strong and growing business. The founders likely had the ability to sell Apollo to a strategic buyer at the time, but instead rolled up their sleeves, acquired more shares and embarked to capitalize on their initial vision for the company.

In 2020, that turnaround finally took hold as demonstrated by Apollo's strong financial performance. Apollo was successfully transitioned from a distressed market orphan to a debt-free company generating significant amounts of cash. We believe Apollo is on the precipice of becoming a must-own growth stock in investors' portfolios.

Apollo's Success During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic proved to accelerate and catalyze Apollo's next-stage growth. As one of the largest private-label manufacturers of soap and hand sanitizers in Canada, its product offerings have been instrumental to fulfill the needs of businesses to adapt to the changing personal care, sanitization, and supply chain landscape.

Apollo's state of the art production facility is located just outside Toronto, near its key customers.

Source: Company presentation

Apollo's core production capabilities encompass over 4,500 active SKUs within the following categories of Premium, Premium Trim, and National Brand Equivalent (NBE) Branding:

Body Wash: Apollo supplies every Food Drug Mass (FDM) and Club account with either NBE or Premium body wash formulations

Liquid and Foaming Hand Soaps: Apollo enjoys marketplace leadership in this category and supplies all FDM and Club stores with their Private Label and Control Label needs. Apollo is the Private-Label marketplace leader in liquid and foaming hand soaps

Hand Sanitizer: Apollo supplies all sizes and variants in both the NBE and Premium segments to FDM accounts as well as to Club store retailers

Baby Care: Apollo has earned a leadership position in Private-Label baby care development and has broad distribution at most major FDM accounts. Apollo is leading the way with new technologies in both Naturals and Organics in the baby care category

Oral Care - Mouthwash: Apollo launched its NBE Mouthwash during Q1 of 2013

Hair Care: Apollo has earned a leadership position in Private-Label hair care development and has broad distribution at most major FDM accounts

Skin Care and Treatments: Apollo has earned a leadership position in Private-Label skin care development and has broad distribution at most major FDM accounts. In particular, Apollo is pioneering premium white space product development within the explosive facial and body anti-aging segments

Bath/Specialty Care: Apollo has earned a leadership position in Private-Label bath care development and has broad distribution at most major FDM accounts

Naturals and Organics: Apollo has led the way in developing Private-Label solutions for natural and organic products.

Apollo's Strong Financial Performance

As mentioned previously, Apollo's financial performance in 2020 is nothing less than stellar. The foundation that was laid through the turnaround period provided the company with a base to be an essential, reliable, and compliance-driven supplier of its products to the retail channel during the COVID-19 period.

Highlights from recent results include:

Third quarter 2020 revenue of $90mn - up 107% over the same period in 2019

Third quarter 2020 net profit of $28mn (or 0.38 cents/share) compare favorably to loss of $1.8mn (0.02 cents/share) in the third quarter 2019

Annualized third quarter 2020 financial performance equates to $112mn of net profit per year or $1.52 in earnings per share

In 2020, the Company has repaid over $66mn of debt through cash flow, leaving the company debt-free.

Annualizing the $0.38 EPS in the third quarter of 2020 yields a P/E ratio of just 3.75x.

Source: Company filings

Unjustifiably Cheap Valuation

Apollo was acquired by Acasta in 2017 for $390 million, at a multiple of 8.8x EBITDA.

Source: Company presentation

Applying that same multiple to Apollo's 2020 financial performance, which has experienced a multi-year period of growth, yields an implied share price of nearly $15 or 3x times the current trading price of $5 per share.

Source: Company financials, analyst estimates

Further supporting the valuation, an analysis of peer companies in the consumer product and private-label space demonstrates that Apollo is trading well below the median valuation of nearly 15x EBITDA.

Source: Company financials

Even ignoring the structural profitability shift over the last six months and that Apollo is growing significantly faster than the private-label industry average, evaluating it on a LTM EBITDA basis alone implies a valuation above $12 per share. While there is uncertainty on how earnings will evolve over the next few years, we believe conservative assumptions based on comparable companies implies a fair value between $12 and $25 per share.

Source: Company financials, analyst estimates

Management Acquiring Shares

A strong indicator of management confidence in any company is insider buying, and Apollo insiders have been buying a lot. The most recent disclosures (here and here) show the co-CEOs adding over 2.5mm shares. Apollo's founders, who replaced former management two years ago, now own approximately 46% of the free float demonstrating strong alignment with shareholders.

The Future Is Bright For Apollo

2020 has been a pivotal year for Apollo as the COVID-19 pandemic served to catalyze the next iteration of growth for the company. While the path forward is still uncertain, what is clear is that COVID-19 has structurally changed the business for one of the largest players in the private-label space. Earnings have been given a boost due to increased soap and sanitizer demand, but a significant portion of that volume is going to stay elevated in perpetuity. Stores, hotels, schools, and workplaces will all have enhanced sanitization measures going forward. In addition, suppliers that adhere to strict compliance, like Apollo, will continue to service the large retailers and government organizations as the reputational risk of recall is too high.

Apollo's production plant in Toronto has significant capacity to produce multiple products and lines and has spare capacity to service even larger revenue without additional capital. In addition, its balance sheet provides flexibility to pursue shareholder-friendly initiatives without needing to raise capital in the market.

Apollo has been under-followed and largely off institutional investors' radar screens since its inception, but now that the company has proven itself to be a stable cash flow generator and has advanced out of small cap territory, it likely will become a staple of diversified consumer product and healthcare portfolios going forward.

We think its earnings momentum will continue and the business has reached a new base level to grow from. If Apollo continues to deliver annualized EPS of $1.50 per share (or anywhere near that rate), investors will soon reward it with a share price more accurately reflecting the company's earnings power.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACSSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.