The consensus growth outlook for Orion is very strong, however I have doubts considering its historically low profit margins and extreme dependence on one customer.

After a stellar year for its stock and a poor year for its earnings, the company is trading at an extreme valuation that is far above normal industrial equity levels.

Orion Energy Systems (OESX) is an LED lighting company that has seen stellar equity performance this year. The stock began the year trading at $3.30 and is now almost three times as high at $9.60. Conversely, the stock's revenue and earnings have actually collapsed this year with TTM sales declining from $150M to just below $100M.

While the losses are due in part to impacts from COVID, it is very uncommon for a stock to see such performance in the face of a fundamental decline. However, many investors are attracted to technologies the company is working on such as internet of things interfaces and energy efficiency. The firm also manufactures its products in the U.S which has enabled it to win many Naval and other U.S government contracts.

Still, the fact remains that there is a mismatch between Orion's fundamentals and its share price.

OESX is no stranger to price-bubbles. It saw one from 2013 to 2015 and lost around 70% of its value after its 2007 IPO at $19. The 2013 to 2015 bubble began after the company posted strong revenue growth. Similarly, the company saw stellar revenue growth in 2019 which, as in 2014, has now reversed. This begs the question, is this another pump that will eventually end in Orion falling back to earth? Or have investors who are buying the stock at ever-higher prices found the next major growth company? Let's take a closer look.

A Look at Orion's Growth Outlook

Orion Energy Systems is currently trading at a forward "P/E" of 32X. This is very high considering most manufacturing companies trade at forwarding "P/E" valuations of around 10-20X and often lower due to the volatile nature of their earnings. Orion's high valuation implies investors have a very strong growth outlook for the company.

As a testament to this potential growth, the company recently secured a $40M contract for turnkey LED lighting to retrofit 290 locations for a major retail customer. This is an extension of a previous contract for which the company has completed over a thousand lighting and control retrofits. This goes to show the strong ability of Orion to generate recurring revenue from its customers and the loyalty of some of its key clients.

Orion also has strong long-term earnings and revenue growth outlook. See its analyst consensus EPS forecast below:

Analysts currently expect Orion's earnings to rise from $0.50 per share to just over $2 by 2030. Similarly, the consensus expects its revenue to rise from just over $100M today to $335M by 2030. Of course, we must take such long-range forecasts with a grain of salt, however, it is clear that Orion has a strong growth outlook. If the company can bring its EPS to be around $0.7-$0.95 by 2023-2024, then it is trading at a fair-valuation today with a longer-term forward "P/E" of roughly 12X which is a far more typical measure for a manufacturing company.

Still, for the time being, the company has not seen any substantial and stable revenue growth since it went public in 2007. It is also unclear if the company has a strong product moat. Its "growth products" such as IoT controls and energy efficiency are mirrored in many competitors, some of whom likely sell at lower prices due to lower labor costs overseas.

If anything, Orion's largest advantage is its U.S-based manufacturing which not only makes it favorable to the U.S government (it is Buy American Act compliant), but also to many large corporations who prefer rapid lead times and turnkey capacity (since they both manufacture and service their products). Indeed, this gives the company a strong moat and provides a growth opportunity as U.S entities look to decrease reliance on products from Asia.

A Look at Orion's Risk Factors

One other major reason to like Orion is its lack of financial debt. The company operates at an extremely low debt level with only $7.9M in long-term debt with very little compared to its forward earnings forecast of $14 to $17M. The company did see its cash and working capital levels decline with revenue going into 2018. However, those figures as well as its inventory turnover have been on the rise despite COVID's negative impact:

Overall, Orion has a strong balance sheet. It has minimal debt which means equity investors are not at risk of seeing bankruptcy unless the firm's products stop making a profit. It has strong current liquidity which will keep operations running even if COVID continues to impact production which is unlikely.

Still, Orion has struggled with profitability for quite some time and, despite overall growth, has not clearly become a profitable firm. As you can see below, Orion was stuck with negative operating cash-flow and income from 2015 to 2019 which forced it to dilute shareholders:

Data by YCharts

Before COVID struck, it seemed likely that Orion would soon become a consistently profitable firm and finally see strong earnings growth. However, the production slowdown caused by the virus has resulted in another spout of negative operating cash-flow. Its gross margins have also trended slightly lower over the past decade and are not yet showing signs of reversing higher. This creates a serious risk that the company's strong earnings prospects will not come to fruition.

The Bottom Line

Orion has a strong growth outlook fueled by not only its diverse set of cutting-edge LED products but also its position as a U.S-based manufacturer. Today, investors and customers (particularly governmental) alike are keen on buying from companies that create jobs in the U.S. When it comes to electronics, there are relatively few to choose from making Orion a strong contender for winning large lighting contracts.

Still, after seeing its share price nearly triple in value during this difficult year, I do not believe OSEX is a strong investment today. In my opinion, the stock has gone too far too fast and is now at a high probability of seeing a large correction lower. I'd like to see either a much lower share price of $4-$6 or a substantial turnaround in its profit margins and a more stable revenue growth pace in order to be bullish.

Its sales growth pre-COVID was very strong but remain highly volatile which is due to its significant dependence on a few key customers. In the fiscal year 2020, one customer accounted for 74% of Orion's revenue (see 10-K pg. 12). For the three months ended Sept 30th, 2020, this customer accounted for 60.7% of its total revenue. Hopefully, Orion will diversify its customer base soon which will be needed for it to see sufficient stability.

Until Orion sees stability or trades at a much lower valuation, I'll remain bearish on the company's stock. I do not believe there is sufficient evidence yet to support its strong sales growth outlook which means it should be trading at a more reasonable forward "P/E" of around 15X (using the $0.32 consensus forward EPS) or a share price of around $4.6.

Given this, OESX may even be a short opportunity for the time being. I like the company from an operational standpoint, but its valuation today simply does not seem to align with reality. The stock currently has a short interest of 4.6% which is considerably lower than it was earlier this year as many short-sellers have been squeezed out of their position. Fortunately, the cost of borrowing OESX shares is low at only 30 bps today.

There is a possibility the stock continues to rise higher due to speculative momentum, but I believe this fervor is now fading across technology stocks. The company could also be acquired, but I believe this is highly unlikely due to its concentrated customer base and volatile margins. If I short the stock, I'll use a tight stop loss at its recent high of $10.25 in order to avoid the risk of a blow-off top short squeeze. My price target of $7 which is closer to what I estimate the company's fair value to be of $4.5-$5.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in OESX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.