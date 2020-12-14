Source: Entrepreneur.com

Nearly every investor that we talk to at Southern Waters Capital is searching for the same thing… high yield with low risk. Sounds simple, but it’s almost impossible to find. The two are often mutually exclusive. Especially, in a year like 2020 which we can all agree has brought about instability in the markets. There is no risk in making this conclusion when you consider the fact that volatility has hit record highs making investors act irrationally more often than usual.

However, in the current environment of record-low interest rates and bond yields, fixed-income equity investments offer a solution to this lack of security. W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is a blue-chip industrial REIT that offers a strong dividend and has shown poise throughout the global pandemic. This is an opportunity for risk-averse investors to lock in a high yield relative to its risk profile.

A man amongst boys

W. P Carey Inc. has become one of the largest REITs in the U.S., with a market capitalization of just over $12 billion. While the company specializes in single-tenant triple-net leased commercial real estate, it contains a portfolio that is highly diversified within multiple industries and locations. Shown below is W. P. Carey’s industry and geographical breakdown as well as its top 10 tenants:

W. P. Carey’s diversification has played well for the business, posting an average occupancy rate of 98.9% and an average rent collection of 98% in 2020. The top 10 tenants of W. P. Carey have also remained current on rent, with a 100% collection rate during the pandemic. With such strong diversification and rent collection, W. P. Carey is able to generate rental revenue from a reliable portfolio that offers an advantage over other REITs in the industry.

Net x Net x Net = Advantage

In addition to diversification, another advantage that gives W. P. Carey an edge over other REITs is its triple-net-lease properties. These specific properties burden the tenant with virtually all of the property expenses (maintenance, building insurance, real estate taxes). This allows W. P. Carey to focus on acquisitions and investments rather than the marginal improvements found in optimizing operations.

Triple-net lease leases also tend to be long term, with W. P. Carey’s average lease at about 10.6 years. These leases also tend to have “escalator” features, where rent contractually increases during the life of the lease period. Given that 99% of W. P. Carey’s contracts have escalators and the company has an average occupancy rate of 98.9%, this sets up a high probability of stable and reliable revenue growth.

Pandemic Proof?

In a time unlike any other W. P. Carey is performing like it's business as usual. In Q3, the company posted an FFO of $239.1M (compared to $188M in Q3 2019) with an FFO payout ratio of 76.21%. The company also beat the estimated FFO per share of $1.10, posting a $1.15 per share. Specifically, $1.12 (97%) of the FFO came from the real estate segment. Along with financial results, occupancy and lease-expirations continued to be a strong-point for W .P. Carey. Below represents W. P. Carey’s historical occupancy history and lease-expiration schedule:

While the company continued to beat estimates, AFFO was down 11.5% YoY, with $202M in Q3 2020 compared to $224M in Q3 2019. The main culprit of the hit came from some missed rent collections that ultimately did not severely damage financial results. Nevertheless, W. P. Carey continued to aggressively execute a total of $112M in investments in Q3, further growth opportunities for investors. CEO Jason E. Fox recently spoke about the company’s investment activity during the Q3 earnings call:

“Specifically, in September, we completed the $44 million sale-leaseback of two state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities in the Midwest. The tenant is a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of pretzels and related snacks, including well-known food brands. Facilities are highly critical, comprising the tenant's entire manufacturing footprint, in which the tenant has made significant capital investments into equipment to support growing demand for its products. They're master leased on a triple-net basis for 25 years with fixed annual rent escalations. Also in September, we completed a $40 million sale-leaseback of a light manufacturing facility net leased to Weber Grills, the global leader in barbecue grills and accessories. The facility comprises Weber's primary North American manufacturing footprint, into which it has made significant capital investments. It's strategically located near Weber's global distribution center as well as being close to the I-90 freeway in Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. It's triple-net leased for 15 years with fixed annual rent escalations. That same month, we also completed a $28 million capital project for a 300,000 square foot warehouse expansion near Lisbon in Portugal with our existing tenant, Sonae, which is one of the country's largest food retailers. This is a good example of our ability to do follow on deals with existing tenants, something we identified at the time of the original acquisition in 2018. The expansion was added to the original lease, which has been extended by 10 years to a new 20-year lease term. The property includes a 4,000-megawatt solar roof installation and has been approved for its LEED Gold rating. Our third-quarter investments had a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 6.5%, providing a good spread to our cost of capital and a weighted average lease term of 21 years, helping maintain an overall portfolio weighted average lease term of 10.6 years. These investments brought total investment volume for the first nine months of the year to $516 million. Since quarter-end, we've completed an additional $51 million investment, bringing us to $567 million of investments at a weighted average cap rate of 6.6% for the year-to-date period through today.”

Clearly, W. P. Carey has not let up on investment activity. Given the company’s solid track performance, the diversity in its real estate portfolio along with multiple capital investments this quarter gives W. P. Carey solid growth potential.

When Rates are Low, Cash Flow is High

In addition to growth potential, W. P. Carey maintains a strong balance sheet. A mere 2.6% of its short-term debt is coming due at the end of 2020. In the low interest rate environment we currently live in, W. P. Carey is able to refinance old debt at attractive rates if needed. Below is a breakdown of the maturity schedule for W. P. Carey:

Higher profits are on the horizon for W. P. Carey compliments of decreased interest expenses, steady occupancy, and stable rent collections occupancies. The current interest rate environment has played well for the entire REIT sector. The beauty of REITs for investors is that when profits increase, so do dividends. Not to mention, W. P. Carey has not disappointed with dividend distributions over the last 20 years. Below is a graphic of W. P. Carey’s historical dividend rate:

There have been numerous periods of economic volatility in this 22-year span, and W. P. Carey continues to maintain YoY dividend increases. The past is not always indicative of the future, but it certainly can tell you a lot about a company. W. P. Carey’s history is one of stability and growth, two necessary attributes of a sound investment.

Valuation

Even with the bull market, we are currently experiencing, W. P. Carey maintains minor upside potential based on its price of $69.07. Our fund, SWC Phoenix Fund I, LP ran a traditional Discounted Cash Flow analysis on the company and came up with the following results for a price target:

Given the company’s historical level of enterprise value, debt, working capital, and annual cash flow our analysis shows an upside of about 8.9% above its current price of $69.07. We recognize that DCF valuation is not the end all be all, but this valuation bolsters SWC’s bullish outlook on W. P. Carey.

Conclusion/Summary

SWC Phoenix Fund I is bullish on W. P. Carey common shares. The company has shown true durability throughout 2020. It has increased dividends and has even been able to make a substantial amount of acquisitions as other companies fought to stay afloat. This strategy of buying while there is blood in the streets is further proof that the company is built to last. In short, the proven reliability and security of W. P. Carey’s cash flow provides investors with meaningful yield and little risk exposure.

