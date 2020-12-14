IHAK is up 36% over the past year and appears to have a bright future going forward despite the rather high valuation levels of some of its top-10 holdings.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) is designed to track the returns of an index composed of global companies involved in cybersecurity technology. These include cybersecurity hardware, software, products, and services. The fund has only been around since 06/11/2019, has an expense ratio of 0.47%, and is rather small with only $135,987,183 of AUM composed of 41 holdings. IHAK is up 36% over the past year. For more details, refer to IHAK's Fact Sheet.

The Cybersecurity Investment Thesis

IHAK is aptly named, given the bad actors and nation-states that are hacking 24-7-365 to compromise individuals, companies, governments, and to steal IP. Former CISA Director Chris Krebs recently said:

The big four, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea we have seen to some extent all four of those countries doing some kind of espionage or spying, trying to get intellectual property related to the vaccine ... So it's not just about Moderna (MRNA) and some of the others that are developing the vaccine - it's their supply chains, it's the distribution channels and public health institutions ... Those are the folks that we have to continue to spread cybersecurity support to from the national security community and from the private sector.

The list of the top-10 hacks of the decades shows how widespread the problem is - companies from Yahoo to Marriott/Starwood (STWD), the Republican National Committee ("RNC"), to Zynga (ZNGA), Under Armour (UA), and Equifax (EQIX) - have all been hacked. That being the case, hundreds of millions of Americans had their personal information/data compromised.

Forbes recently reported that the average cost to recovery from a ransomware attack has skyrocketed to over $84,000 - double the costs of a year ago. Clearly, it is less costly for companies and individuals to prevent a cyberattack than it is to recover from one.

Meanwhile, spending on cybersecurity has gotten a boost this year due to the global pandemic forcing many employees to work from home. Companies are having to spend more to secure their networks for employees working remotely.

As a result, cybersecurity spending is estimated to reach $173 billion this year and is expected to ramp up by nearly $100 billion more by 2026:

Cybersecurity spending has become a strategic imperative and will likely be resilient even in a slowing economy as more companies move to the cloud. Add that fundamental to the high-margin SaaS-based subscription model that many cybersecurity companies employ and it is no surprise that investors are seeking ways to profit from the boom in cybersecurity spending.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings of the IHAK fund are shown below and equate to ~45% of the total portfolio:

Note: IHAK is a global fund and holds stocks that are not traded on U.S. exchanges. That said, 83% of the fund is invested in the U.S. - with Israel @6.6%, Japan @3.8%, and the UK @3.5%.

IHAK's #1 holding with a 6.6% weighting is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD). CRWD is a provider of the Falcon platform of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection and threat remediation services - which it delivers through a SaaS-based business model. CRWD's Q3 EPS Report was released earlier this month and was considered a beat on both the top and bottom lines. Total revenue was $232.5 million - up 86% as compared to $125.1 million in Q3 of FY2020. Annual recurring revenue - or ARR - reached $907 million, while net new ARR was $117 million. The company added 1,186 net new subscription customers during the quarter. CrowdStrike is up 268% over the past year and trades at a Fwd P/E = 797. JPMorgan recently downgraded CrowdStrike on the thesis that vaccines will negatively impact CRWD's valuation multiple going forward.

Zscaler (ZS) is IHAK's #2 holding with a 6.2% weight. Zscaler is a global cloud security company that provides an integrated and comprehensive platform that simplifies IT management and reduces costs through 4 primary cybersecurity offerings:

The stock is up 300% over the past year and trades with a Fwd P/E = 474x. ZS's Q1 FY2021 EPS report came out earlier this month, and revenue increased 52.3% yoy. While GAAP earnings were negative for the quarter, free cash flow was $42.2 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.42 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Although the stock of #3 holding DocuSign (DOCU) is up over 200% this year, it's been in somewhat of a holding pattern since August. During the pandemic, customers were quick to adopt DOCU's remote and no-touch solution for closing contracts without requiring in-person meetings. While DOCU's growth was certainly turbo-charged by the pandemic, it has staying power in a post-pandemic world for a very simple reason: it saves time.

Performance

The chart below shows the performance of a handful of IHAK's holdings over the past year:

IHAK's top-3 holdings have been standout performers, while Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Akamai (AKAM) have demonstrated more restrained growth.

IHAK is up 36% over the past year, and its performance as compared to peers the First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) and Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is shown below:

As can be seen, the advantage goes to BUG, with IHAK being middle of the road. Note all three cybersecurity ETFs have more than doubled the returns of the S&P500 as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Summary & Conclusion

The global pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of businesses. That, combined with the move to remote working, has increased the need for cybersecurity tools in a world in which bad actors and nation-states are working hard to compromise companies and individuals. Cybersecurity-based ETFs have done quite well over the past year while holding some of the most highly valued SaaS-based growth companies like CrowdStrike and Zscaler.

The long-term investment thesis for cybersecurity providers preceded the global pandemic and will not only survive the pandemic, but the pandemic actually pulled forward the digital transformation to the cloud and the need for distributed cybersecurity for the work from home contingent. I find IHAK, BUG, and CIBR attractive for the long run despite arguably high valuation levels today. That said, investors should be clear-eyed going into this group... one look at the graphic above shows that these ETFs corrected ~35% back in the March sell-off. Lastly, with only $138 million in AUM, IHAK's relatively small size could be vulnerable to the "snow-ball" effect on a market correction. However, BUG has only $49 million in AUM, while CIBR has $2.6 billion.

Given the market near all-time highs, arguably, the high valuation levels of SaaS-based cyber-security companies, and a still out-of-control pandemic rippling through the U.S. population, new investors in this sector might consider establishing a starter position in one of these ETFs with the intention of scaling in over time with the potential of allocating more capital on the event of a market correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.