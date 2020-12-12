Managing Risk

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is a darling of the BDC world, and often trades at a premium to NAV/share, or book value. Does this mean the market is irrational and that MAIN is an easy short? Or is there something special about MAIN that isn’t present in other BDCs? In this article, we’ll graph some time series financial statement fundamental data to find out what’s happening, and show why MAIN should receive a darling valuation.

Source: relevant 10-Q's

MAIN divides its investments into three types – control, affiliate, and neither control nor affiliate. What are they?

Control investments are defined by the 1940 Act as investments where more than 25% of the voting securities are owned or where the ability to nominate more than 50% of the board representation is maintained.

Affiliate investments are defined by the same Act as investments where 5% to 25% (inclusive) of the voting securities are owned AND the investments are not classified as control investments.

Non-control and non-affiliate investments are neither control nor affiliate investments.

We can conclude from the above graph that MAIN is consistently able to generate capital gains from its control investments, whether it’s by positively influencing the invested company or by using its influence to guarantee the value of the investment. This means that shareholders in MAIN should be rooting for MAIN to increase its portfolio weighting towards control investments. The next graph will give some evidence of that: by Dec 2015, control investments were one quarter of the portfolio cost, but by Sept 2020, that number rose to closer to one third.

Source: relevant 10-Q's

MAIN’s ability to generate extra return via capital gains is the first reason why it trades at a premium, but it’s not the only reason. A second and third reason is due to MAIN’s cost structure. In the next graph I’ve plotted MAIN’s effective interest rate calculated across all of its liabilities (interest expenses divided by total liabilities), and we can see that since ~2009, that value has hovered around 4%, which is quite decent for a BDC.

But that isn’t the star of the show: the real showstopper here is that if MAIN is evaluated as if it were a bank, its efficiency ratio was very low even at its beginning (at ~27%), but has trended even lower to a level unheard of in banks (15%). And the advantage to shareholders here is twofold: lower expenses mean a higher return on equity, but also, MAIN has a very strong economy of scale, we will see in the next graph.

The above plot is a plot of MAIN’s efficiency ratio (non-interest expenses divided by total investment income) vs. the logarithm of the total size of the asset base. There is a very strong negative correlation between MAIN’s efficiency ratio and its size – hence we can very definitively state that it has an economy of scale! The economy of scale effect is more clear for MAIN than for ARCC, because the trend line for MAIN has an R^2 value of 0.71, while the same trend line for ARCC has an R^2 of 0.23, indicating a stronger correlation for MAIN.

We just listed three reasons why MAIN should trade at a high premium. The above graph shows the extent of that premium over the last 5 years (as evidenced by the gap between average share price and NAV/Share).

Here comes the really tricky reason why it’s good to own MAIN: because MAIN should trade at a premium, it’s good for existing shareholders when it issues new shares, because doing so helps lift NAV/share. And because it can consistently trade at a premium, it can consistently raise NAV/share. And carries on in a virtuous cycle. The next graph from YCharts shows that MAIN has been a perfect snowball since 2010:

Data by YCharts

Unsurprisingly, all of these reasons for why MAIN trades at a premium has caused its operations and balance sheet to balloon in scope:

Data by YCharts

It's a happy ending – both for management and shareholders alike.

Managing Risk

The primary risk when buying MAIN is as you might have guessed - timing the amount of premium. During "normal" times, MAIN trades at around an average of 50% above book value. There is no guarantee that the market will continue to trade MAIN with the same premium after a market crash as compared to before the crash. I myself bought a small slice of MAIN in late 2019 and got my hands burned:

Data by YCharts

I bought a couple shares at $42 and I'm currently sitting on a 25% loss on that one purchase. Not only did COVID-19 cause MAIN's book value itself to decline by ~15% since its peak, the premium to book value also declined from about 80% to 50%. Ouch.

Naturally, given what I know about MAIN, I'm inclined to average down my cost basis, but is there some way to protect against this from happening? Yes - holding long-term treasuries, for example, TLT or EDV. Let's use portfoliovisualizer.com to graph what would have happened to a 2/3 MAIN, 1/3 EDV allocation (portfolio 1), vs. 100% MAIN (portfolio 2), vs. 100% EDV (portfolio 3) during that same period, assuming no dividend reinvestment:

You can see that our MAIN paired with EDV (blue line) had its principal more protected than the naked MAIN portfolio (red line).

Given that BDCs run credit risk in general, I believe that BDCs are best paired up with credit risk hedges – long-term treasuries [TLT] and gold GLD come to mind. Let’s plot a total return simulation of a 100% MAIN allocation (portfolio 1) with a 60%/30%/10% MAIN/TLT/GLD allocation (portfolio 2), each simulation starting with $10,000 in Nov 2007:

Unfortunately MAIN’s absolute returns is significantly higher than that of long-term treasuries over the past 13 years, and so when we pair MAIN with TLT, we are sacrificing 2% annual CAGR in return for a much less bumpy ride. There are other bond funds that might do a better job of keeping up with MAIN’s volatility, such as EDV.

I would rate MAIN a buy & hold forever in an asset allocation – MAIN would go especially well in a retirement account since it generates so much of its return in dividends.