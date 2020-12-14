While the stocks are likely above their fair value, it could be a good time to get them.

Tattooed Chef and Peloton are among the best ways to profit from this trend.

2021 is a unique year to take advantage of the cyclical trend of New Year's resolutions. While some businesses see an uptick in revenue each year, the pandemic will make this trend exponentially larger to some companies and much worse for others.

Getting in shape is usually among the top new year's resolutions, and this year it is more prominent than ever. Many people have gained weight or even lost their exercise habits in the pandemic and will likely want to adopt healthier habits in 2021. The pandemic will also limit the revenue flow to other popular New Year's resolutions like traveling, which will not be possible or recommended in the first quarter of the year.

Usually, the revenue to achieve weight loss would be distributed between gyms, healthy restaurants, sporting equipment, and maybe groceries. But with most gyms and restaurants closed or with the risk of being closed for Q1 of 2021, people will likely look at options to eat and workout at home.

Peloton (PTON) and Tattooed Chef (TTCF) are outstanding stocks and will be among the most benefited from this complicated situation. Peloton provides an alternative to Gyms with fantastic products and services. Their products and services are often regarded as expensive, but compared to most gym memberships acquiring their products could represent a similar cost or even lower. Most of the weight loss depends on proper eating habits, and Tattooed Chef provides an affordable and easy option to start a diet using the new nutritional trends. The price of both stocks has been going down lately, and while they are still above the likely fair price, it might be a good time to get them.

Valuations & Basics

Tattooed Chef is a relatively new company with a market cap of around one billion. It is often compared to Beyond Meat (BYND) as both companies provide alternatives to meat consumption. While Beyond Meat and its competitors rely heavily on R&D to recreate the taste of meat, Tattooed Chef uses Vegan or Keto recipes to provide great-tasting products that cater to specific dietary trends.

While the moat of companies creating plant-based meat replacements could be higher because of the cost of R&D required, Tattooed Chef has a more straightforward and healthier business model with less competition, at least for now.

The main risk that the company has is that its low moat allows for the possibility that other companies try to enter the same arena. Companies like Kraft Heinz (KHC) could easily target the same market. The company has not executed a strong marketing plan, which is concerning, as brand recognition is key for the company to withstand competition better and increase its moat.

The company's revenue growth will be driven by its penetration in the most important nutritional trends that the company targets, including Keto, Vegan, Vegetarian, and protein-rich diets. The expenses of the estimate were made considering industry-standard values and the company's historical performance. As it is a young company, the low and high range vary widely.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the expected earnings growth for the next year. Considering Iterated growth allows us to analyze better stocks that have variable growth rates in time.

Peloton has had a fantastic run in 2020 and climbed more than 300% in the year despite the recent price correction of the stock. The company has a diverse business focused on fitness. It sells high-end treadmills, and stationary bikes, a monthly subscription to online fitness classes both live and recorded; their app has functionalities to track your progress and monitor runs. The company also sells some clothes and accessories.

The company is struggling to meet the increased demand it has experienced because of the pandemic. While it is a relatively benign problem to have, the company's results could be significantly affected if it does not solve this issue in Q1 of 2021, as it could lose a key portion of the revenue for the year.

In the past five years, revenue growth has been between 99% and 110.3%, with a tendency to decrease. The assessment estimates the average revenue growth of 40%, with a gross margin fixed at 45%. The estimate considers that R&D as a percentage of revenue will oscillate between 4.8% and 6%. With those assumptions, we have the following forecast.

These approximations align with Peloton's market expectations in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Using the Lynch Valuation method, we have the following fair price forecast for the next years.

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the stock's fair price, we can calculate the risk profile in the short and long term. These two stocks have very different risk profiles and which one is the best way to profit from this trend depends on the risk tolerance and policies of each portfolio.

The chart shows that in the short term, Tattooed Chef is slightly less risky than Peloton with a small chance of upside potential. Tattooed Chef has a probability to trade lower than it is today of 92% compared to the 93% probability of Peloton. Both companies have a negative statistical value of the opportunity in the short term of -36% and -51%, respectively.

However, in the long term, Peloton is a less risky stock with only an 18% probability that it will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. In comparison, Tattooed Chef has a substantial 51% probability of ending up trading at a lower price than it is today. Peloton also has a higher statistical value of the long-term opportunity with a value of 5.8% against the 0% of Tattooed Chef.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities that an event or a proposition has multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where you will get 100% return if you win, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

Creating a risk-reward profile for both stocks makes it easier to visualize the type of risk associated with each stock and if they make sense for a portfolio.

Tattooed Chef presents a coin flip proposition with equal probability and potential for upside and downside potential. In contrast, Peloton has a balanced relation between its risk and potential upside but has fewer chances of performing well in the short term and a lower potential maximum upside. For Tattooed Chef, it would be ideal to purchase shares at a lower price, if the upcoming investor presentation pushes the stock down, it might be a good opportunity to enter.

Conclusions

None of these stocks is low risk, but among them, Peloton might be a better fit for portfolios that aim to reduce long-term downside. In comparison, Tattooed Chef might be a better fit for portfolios looking to optimize maximum upside potential.

Some investors might worry that as the pandemic is coming to an end, these stocks will not perform as expected for the rest of the year or in the future. While there is some truth, the pandemic has also broken many paradigms of how we live and work.

It is easy to think of the pandemic as the cause of trends like work from home, the shift towards e-commerce, and the increased reliance on technology to communicate and work. However, the pandemic was not the cause of these trends; it has been merely a catalyst that has accelerated these long-standing tendencies that have been developing for the past couple of decades. So it is improbable that after the pandemic, all the change is reverted.

Chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken - Warren Buffett

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on, and I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

