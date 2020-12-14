“The ignorant mind, with its infinite afflictions, passions, and evils, is rooted in the three poisons. Greed, anger, and delusion.” - Bodhidharma

Looking at the lofty valuation reached by TESLA on top of the IPO craze with Airbnb surging to $100 billion market capitalization in very short order, when it came to choosing our title analogy we decided to go again for a chess reference the “Marshall Swindle”. In the game of chess, a swindle is a ruse by which a player in a losing position tricks their opponent, and thereby achieves a win or draw instead of the expected loss. Although "swindling" in general usage is synonymous with cheating or fraud, in chess the term does not imply that the swindler has done anything unethical or unsportsmanlike. There is nonetheless a faint stigma attached to swindles, since players feel that one who has outplayed one's opponent for almost the entire game "is 'morally' entitled to victory and a swindle is thus regarded as "rob[bing] the opponent of a well-earned victory" (no pun intended when it comes to a veil reference to the contested US elections).

However, the best swindles can be quite artistic, and some are widely known. There are ways that a player can maximize the chances of pulling off a swindle, including being objective, playing actively and exploiting time pressure. Frank Marshall, a gifted tactician who was one of the world's strongest players in the early 20th century, has been called "the most renowned of swindlers". To Marshall, the term swindle "meant a particularly imaginative method of rescuing a difficult, if not lost, position." The phrase "Marshall swindle" was coined because Marshall "was famed for extricating himself from hopeless positions by such means".

International Master (IM) Simon Webb in his book Chess for Tigers identified five "secrets of swindling":

(1) Be objective. The first prerequisite to a swindle is to be objective enough to realize early on when you have a lost position and start playing for a swindle while your position still has resources. If you wait until your position worsens and becomes hopeless, it will be too late.

(2) Do not be afraid of losing. "Once you've accepted that your position is lost, you should be in a position of psychological strength." The worst that can happen is that you'll lose the game. The pressure is on your opponent to win a "won game", and it is your opponent who will be embarrassed if unable to do so.

(3) Play actively. In a losing position, you cannot passively wait for your opponent to squeeze you to death. To stand a chance of pulling off a successful swindle, it is important to get the initiative, and this may involve sacrificing a pawn or two, or even the exchange, to activate your pieces.”

With the ECB unleashing $600 billion in new stimulus to prop up Europe's economy in conjunction with the never-ending BREXIT negotiations (As a reminder a negotiation is a dialogue between two or more people or parties intended to reach a beneficial outcome over one or more issues where a conflict exists), one might indeed wonder if we are not living in a new era of “Marshall swindles” but we ramble again.

In this week’s conversation, we would like to look at further evidence of the return of the « inflation » narrative particularly in the US and what it entails in continuation to our September post « The Confidence Trick » from the 18th of September.

• The narrative of inflation's death is premature.

The narrative of inflation's death is premature. Market-implied US inflation expectations have risen near 19 months high. 30 year Treasury breakeven rate hit 2% on Monday:

Back in September on Seeking Alpha in our September post « The Confidence Trick » we wrote the following:

"We have seen a new record high for NAHBhome Index; now at 83 versus a 78 estimate and in prior month. As per chief economist Robert Dietz, “lumber prices now up more than 170% since mid-April, adding more than $16k to price of typical new single-family home…suburban shift keeping builders busy”. As a reminder, the two largest housing components of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket are rents and new dwelling purchases by owner-occupiers, which together account for around one-sixth of the CPI basket. Price inflation in these two components is influenced by conditions in local housing and construction markets and can vary considerably by city. Inflation in rents and new dwellings have each averaged a little over 3 per cent in year-ended terms since 2002." – source Macronomics, 18th of September 2020

Lumber prices are shooting up again:

Given how low mortgage rates are, indeed housing is getting hot and used as an ATM again. The YoY rise in pending home sales is around +20.5% - the biggest annual gain since April 2010.

Also note that "Consumer demand" drives Asia-originated containerized traffic and freight flows to Europe and North America. Auto parts, furniture, apparel and textiles, and appliances and kitchenware are some of top containerized product types imported into the U.S. and Europe. Any changes in consumer spending will directly impact global containerized traffic volumes. Shipping is getting tight and there is a lack of containers so prices are rising fast, this will ultimately translate into higher prices for US consumers:

“Why is container shipping demand going through the roof this year? The money people would have spent on airlines ($84bn), travel/tourism ($300m), public transport ($100m), etc, is instead going into goods that are made mostly in Asia and moved on ships. But how long can it last?” – Greg Knowler – IHS Markit

Shipper frustration is growing in the ongoing high rate-low service environment captured by these two charts from IHS Markit:

Import companies say a backlog of empty containers at our ports and not enough ships sailing will mean empty shelves and price hikes by the new year. Shippers have been paying premium rates for container shipping services to secure equipment, but box shortages in Asia are so acute that is proving not to be enough:

“Container carriers have announced a stream of rate increases and surcharges across multiple trade lanes that will go into effect through December. Unprecedented demand continues to overwhelm the global supply chain and drag container service levels to fresh lows. Box rates are at all-time highs on trades from Shanghai to the US West Coast, Australia, West Africa, the East Coast of South America, and Singapore, and to six-year highs on Asia-Europe.

In an unusual move, container capacity shortages and high rates have pushed a few service providers to temporarily charter in MPP ships to carry boxes. As MPPs are not designed to optimize container transport, a more typical move to combat high box rates and capacity shortages would be shippers shifting cargo from container to breakbulk modes, as Susan Oatway, Drewry's senior analyst for breakbulk and project shipping, noted in a report Thursday. “Container-friendly MPVs are few and far between,” the report said.

The Baltic Exchange Handysize Index (BHSI), a measure of spot freight earnings for 38,000-dwt dry bulk vessels, was at 654 on Nov. 29, according to Pacific Basin, up 187 percent from a COVID-19-driven low of 228 in May. “ – source IHS Markit

As indicated above, consumer demand drives Asia-originated containerized traffic and freight flows to Europe and North America:

The Corona virus lockdown have led US consumers to “buy stuff” for their homes. Given inventories are low therefore prices are rising so more firms experience higher costs amid this lean stockpile and supply-chain pressures as per the below chart from Bloomberg:

This means more pressure on prices for the consumer in the end. But the trajectory between Europe mired into deflation with the ECB playing the Marshall Swindle and the United States will not have the same outcome when it comes for inflation.

Global Supply Chains face heavy disruption amid freight slowdown and port gridlock. There has been a sharp deterioration in suppliers' delivery times over the month of November and the disruption has been most severe in Europe and North America. Hold-up risks steep rise in input costs and consumer prices:

Containerized traffic is dominated by the shipment of consumer products. A resurgence in international container volumes will be dependent on the housing markets improving. Furniture and appliances are some of the top freight categories imported into the U.S. and euro zone from Asia in containers. Furniture demand collapsed with the housing market during the Great Financial Crisis (GFC).

In our various musings we have been many times fairly vocal about the potential for a stagflationary outcome. We are seeing more and more signs it is about to play out. On this subject we read with great interest Knowledge Leaders Capital post from the 10th of December entitled “The Probability of Stagflation is Rising”:

“When we analyze forward 3 month returns in periods when the ISM prices index is greater than 50 AND the spread between ISM prices and ISM employment is greater than 15 (i.e. much stronger inflation than employment), we get the below. In all 599 monthly periods since 1971, about one third of them meet our simple criteria for stagflation. Based on the median forward return when this setup prevails, every single asset class in our analysis underperforms the median all-period return, except broad-based commodities.

Importantly, the underperformance is most pronounced among equities and bond yields also tend to rise. This means the muted equity returns in the stagflation environment are not compensated for by lower rates. Only broad-based commodities outperform in the stagflation environment, and even then the outperformance compared to all periods is rather placid.

We’d view these results as a modest negative input for risk assets heading into the winter months. When combined with “crazy speculative” activity in the options market, excess risk taking at this juncture may not yield the desired result.” – source Knowledge Leaders Capital

A stagflation scenario – the combination of negative growth surprises and positive inflation surprises – would not be constructive for risk assets. Positive shock to inflation would coincide with a negative shock to growth, leading to higher bond yields and lower equities. Moreover, higher inflation will coincide with lower growth, therefore bonds will not be a good hedge for an equity portfolio. As we pointed out in our conversation "Bracket creep" that bear markets for US equities generally coincide with a significant tick up in core inflation, this the biggest near term concern for markets right now we think. Back in 2008 in the US, the core inflation rate peaked in August 2008 at 2.54%, before we had the "bear market" of 2008 as a reminder. As we pointed out as well in 2014, in our conversation "The Molotov Cocktail", past history has shown, what matters is the velocity of the increase in the oil prices, given that a price appreciation greater than 100% to the "Real Price of Oil" has been a leading indicator for every US recession over the past 40 years."

Also, as all eyes are looking at the significant surge in oil prices in recent months as per our March 2016 conversation "Unobtainium":

"A very interesting 2015 paper by the Bank of Israel (Sussman, N and O Zohar 2015, "Oil prices, inflation expectations, and monetary policy", Bank of Israel DP092015.) indicates that since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008, a 10% change in oil prices moves 5Y5Y expected inflation by nearly 0.1% in the US and 0.05% in the Euro area. Therefore, given the recent significant surge in oil prices, we do not think it is such a surprise to see a rise in inflation expectations in that context."- Source: Macronomics, March 2016

No wonder there is a growing divergence between the inflation trajectory between the United States and Europe:

So if inflation is indeed staging a come back, where should you allocate in 2021 to protect yourself somewhat against its return?

• If inflation is staging a comes back, where to go?

As we pointed out in our conversation "Bracket creep":

“Bracket creep describes the process by which inflation pushes wages and salaries into higher tax brackets, leading to a fiscal drag situation. Given most progressive tax systems are not adjusted for inflation, as wages and salaries rise in nominal terms under the influence of inflation, they become more highly taxed, even though in real terms the value of the wages and salaries has not increased at all. The net effect overall is that in real terms taxes rise unless the tax rates or brackets are adjusted to compensate. That simple.” – source Macronomics, January 2018

Given US unit labor costs growth appear to point to higher inflation risks ahead - although this measure should drop back once restrictions are lifted, this should indeed lead to a “Bracket creep” in our book:

As well, NFIB small business pricing plans point to higher core inflation ahead:

Our “BUY” gold signal was triggered on the 30th of November. Gold was oversold in November from a RSI perspective. Now it is bouncing back nicely. Gold, Silver and Miners have underperformed in November but looking at the very significant rise in some commodities MTD, we do think this a sign of an acceleration in “inflation expectations”:

With COAL rapidly surging no wonder ARLP (Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.) is rising fast ! ARLP with 8% yield is up by 51% in one month. $ARLP was analyzed by 2 analysts. The buy consensus is at 80%. So analysts seem to be mildly confident about $ARLP. (Disclosure we do not hold ARLP).

Most Emerging Markets currencies continue to gain ground against the USD. Will the rally continue with the weakness in the US dollar? We think it will.

The macro case for adding long US inflation positions has strengthened with higher price pressure from the recovery in world trade, which has been a driver of higher commodity prices, especially for oil. These higher input costs coupled with what still remains a relatively accommodative global monetary stance (keeping real rates contained for now) is leading to wider TIPS breakevens inflation (BEI). A long US BEI position is therefore mostly a directional macro trade:

“The recent surge in both US Tips, gold and gold miners are a consequence of the rapid surge in "inflation expectations", hence the interesting case for going both long gold/gold miners and US TIPS in that particular context, we think, while there might also be a seasonal factor to it, given we witnessed a similar situation in December 2016. There is a well-continued weakness in the US dollar which is positive for emerging market equities relative to US equities from an overweight allocation perspective.” – source Macronomics, January 2018.

Therefore playing US TIPS, gold and precious metal miners in conjunction with Emerging Markets Commodity players such as Brazil and Russia and also playing the rebound in their respective currencies, doesn’t appear to us as “Marshall Swindle”:

With US 5Y5Y inflation breakevens going through the 2.20% level, highest in nearly two years this is clearly something that should be on everyone’s radar. Furthermore the strong momentum on the price of manufacturing goods is further supported by the recent strength in energy and food commodity prices.

As posited by David Goldman in Asia Times on the 17th of February in his article "A mystery solved: Why real yields are falling despite higher growth":

“If economic crisis takes the form of a big rise in the inflation rate, TIPS investors will be paid a correspondingly higher amount of principal when their bond matures. That explains why TIPS yields sometimes are negative: investors will accept a negative rate of return at the present expected inflation rate in return for a hedge against an unexpected rise in the inflation rate.” – David Goldman

In any Marshall Swindle strategy anyway your need to “play actively”:

“Ahead of the inflation print, the USD 5y5y inflation swap is at 2.3135%. The € 5y5y inflation swap is at 1.2338%”

“In chess one cannot control everything. Sometimes a game takes an unexpected turn, in which beauty begins to emerge. Both players are always instrumental in this.” - Vladimir Kramnik

