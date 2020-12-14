Given the combination of limited near-term organic growth opportunities and healthy capital levels, I expect to see quite a bit of bank M&A activity in 2021. While the combination of Huntington Bancorp (HBAN) and TCF Financial (TCF) surprises me a little bit in that I saw both more as hunters, the logic of the deal in the context of both near-term operating conditions and longer-term opportunity makes sense to me.

For TCF shareholders, I believe this is a fair deal, and one that is structured in a way that gives them future participation in any upside. Huntington was not my favorite bank when I last wrote about it, and the shares have very modestly underperformed peers since then, but I still think this is a pretty well-run bank, and it’s a name where the valuation isn’t too aggressive.

The Deal

Huntington announced on December 13 that it had reached an agreement with TCF Financial on an all-stock merger agreement that will create a new top-15 U.S. bank (by deposits) upon completion of the deal. While TCF is a large acquisition for Huntington, it is not a merger of equals – Huntington is acquiring TCF, Huntington shareholders will own around 69% of the combined company, and Huntington’s management will run the combined company.

Huntington is offering 3.0028 shares for each TCF share, a deal that values TCF at $38.83 based on pre-deal closing prices. At 1.5x tangible book, Huntington is paying exactly what I thought TCF was worth on a ROTCE-driven P/TBV basis and very nearly what I thought TCF was worth on the basis of long-term discounted core earnings.

Huntington management is expecting 18% EPS accretion in 2022 and while I wouldn’t call the cost synergy target of 37% of TCF’s cost base “conservative”, it’s not unreasonably ambitious either. Acquiring TCF will create modest near-term tangible book dilution, with an estimated payback of 2.7 years – by and large, the market is usually okay with earnback periods of less than three years.

Creating A New Major Player In The Midwest

The acquisition of TCF Financial will make Huntington the 15th-largest bank in the U.S. by deposits (from 20th today), and will give the bank a strong footprint across the upper Midwest. The deal will not only vault Huntington to the #2 spot in Michigan (in terms of deposit share), it will boost the bank from #22 to #12 in Illinois and will add meaningful business in Minnesota, Colorado, and Wisconsin. The deal will also help diversify Huntington a bit, as Ohio will move from two-thirds of the deposit base to just under 50%. All of this assumes minimal deposit attrition; some attrition is typical in deals like this, but I don’t expect it to be a significant factor.

This combination will also help diversify and expand Huntington’s loan book. Huntington has a larger than average skew toward business (C&I) lending at nearly one-third, but TCF will also add meaningful national inventory and equipment finance operations (which typically offer above-average profits). The deal will also expand Huntington’s CRE lending while diluting the impact of auto lending a bit.

On the deposit side, TCF was what I considered to be a work in progress. The deposit franchise isn’t bad, but it does rely more on time deposits than I’d like, and leveraging the increased scale of the operation (TCF + Chemical) to win more low-cost deposits from smaller banks less able to compete on services had been part of my thesis on TCF. Adding in TCF doesn’t hurt Huntington’s franchise, and I still believe that scale-driven competition for lower-cost deposits is an important long-term driver.

A Reasonable Response To Near-Term And Long-Term Pressures

I’m not surprised to see Huntington expand its business through M&A and the target makes sense. I’m a little surprised to see TCF as a seller, mostly just because the bank is still in the process of integrating the Chemical-TCF merger of equals and I thought the bank saw itself as more of a future consolidator.

Bank M&A continues to make sense as a solution to both near and long-term challenges. In the near term, banks are under meaningful pressure from low interest rates, weak loan demand, limited opportunities for further operating cost cuts (for most banks), and surplus capital. While M&A doesn’t make the rate or loan demand challenges go away, it does at least create some meaningful near-term cost saving opportunities and it is a potentially value-creating use of surplus capital.

Longer term, I believe we will see more and more bank M&A. Whether or not the U.S. is “over-banked” is an argument I’m not going to get into, but I do believe it is going to become more and more difficult for small banks to compete as IT/fintech capabilities become increasingly important to the banking experience. Likewise, overall scale disadvantages are going to be harder and harder for smaller banks to overcome, and I think the smarter players in the small bank space are going to look for their opportunities to either get bigger or sell out.

The Outlook

Acquiring TCF will make Huntington’s financials a little “messy” for a little while, but I don’t think that should really make much difference to the investment argument. Acquiring TCF should modestly boost Huntington’s long-term growth potential, and the cost synergy opportunities should help support pre-provision profit growth at a time when many banks will struggle to grow.

The Bottom Line

Seeing as how TCF management got a price that was almost spot on to my estimated fair value, I can’t really complain about the price Huntington is offering; particularly as the stock-for-stock structure of the deal gives TCF investors the option to participate in long-term future upside. I do still believe that Huntington is modestly undervalued; I still see some better values elsewhere in the space, but with a lot of quality bank stocks performing well of late, the valuation is looking better on a relative basis.

