Although Deutsche Post has a wide economic moat around its business, the moat seems not as strong as for some of its competitors.

A few weeks ago, I covered United Parcel Service (UPS) again and in this article we will take a closer look at one of the major German players in the logistics and freight industry - Deutsche Post DHL AG (OTCPK:DPSTF). The business is very similar to companies like UPS or FedEx (FDX) and with its market capitalization of almost €50 billion it is listed in the DAX 30 and one of the biggest corporations in Germany.

(Source: Deutsche Post Media)

In the following article I will look at different aspects of the business. We will look at the growth potential, the quality of the economic moat as well as the competitors of Deutsche Post. Additionally, we will look at the dividend as well as the balance sheet and offer an intrinsic value calculation. But we will start with a business description and look at the last quarterly results.

Business Description

The Deutsche Post DHL Group is the successor to the German mail authority Deutsche Bundespost, which was privatized in 1995 and became a fully independent company in 2000. The company also went public on November 20, 2000. In 2002, Deutsche Post acquired the logistics provider DHL and in the following two decades, the company became one of the major deliveries and logistics companies in the world. Today, Deutsche Post DHL Group is providing an international service portfolio, which is consisting of letter and parcel dispatch, express delivery, freight transport, supply chain management and e-commerce solutions.

In fiscal 2019, the company generated €63.3 billion in revenue and had about 550,000 employees all over the world. In the third quarter of 2020, Deutsche Post DHL Group generated €16,244 million in revenue - reflecting an increase of 4.4% YoY. Diluted earnings per share increased from €0.45 in the same quarter last year to €0.67 - an increase of almost 50%. In the first nine months of 2020, revenue increased 2.8%, while diluted earnings per share actually decreased from €1.41 in the same timeframe of 2019 to €1.33.

(Source: November 2020 Roadshow Presentation)

Deutsche Post DHL Group is reporting in five different divisions:

Post & Parcel Germany Division : This division is responsible for the delivery of 55 million letters every working day in Germany to both private and business customers and also offers a dense network of parcel acceptance points. In fiscal 2019, the segment was responsible for about 25% of total revenue and in the first nine months of 2020, it generated €11,654 million in revenue - reflecting an increase of 4.7%.

: This division is responsible for the delivery of 55 million letters every working day in Germany to both private and business customers and also offers a dense network of parcel acceptance points. In fiscal 2019, the segment was responsible for about 25% of total revenue and in the first nine months of 2020, it generated €11,654 million in revenue - reflecting an increase of 4.7%. Express Division : The Express division is responsible for the transportation of urgent documents on time from door to door through the global network. The global air freight network is operated by multiple airlines, some are wholly owned by the group. In fiscal 2019, this segment was responsible for over 26% of total revenue and in the first nine months of 2020, this segment generated €13,536 million in revenue - reflecting an increase of 8.7%. The segment has the highest EBIT margin of 12.6% of all the segments.

: The Express division is responsible for the transportation of urgent documents on time from door to door through the global network. The global air freight network is operated by multiple airlines, some are wholly owned by the group. In fiscal 2019, this segment was responsible for over 26% of total revenue and in the first nine months of 2020, this segment generated €13,536 million in revenue - reflecting an increase of 8.7%. The segment has the highest EBIT margin of 12.6% of all the segments. Global Forwarding, Freight Division : This segment includes air, ocean and overland freight forwarding services. It includes standardized transport as well as multimodal and sector-specific solutions. In fiscal 2019, this segment was responsible for 22.4% of total revenue and in the first nine months of 2020 it generated €11,524 million in revenue - reflecting an increase of 2.2% YoY.

: This segment includes air, ocean and overland freight forwarding services. It includes standardized transport as well as multimodal and sector-specific solutions. In fiscal 2019, this segment was responsible for 22.4% of total revenue and in the first nine months of 2020 it generated €11,524 million in revenue - reflecting an increase of 2.2% YoY. Supply Chain Division : This segment is one of the world leaders in the contract logistic market and the company manages supply chains to reduce complexity for the customer (including warehousing or real estate solutions). In fiscal 2019, this segment was responsible for 21% of total revenue and in the first nine months of 2020, this segment generated €9,039 million in revenue. This is the only segment that had to report a decrease (9.0% YoY), which stemmed from reduced business activity - especially in the Auto-mobility sector in the EMEA and Americas region.

: This segment is one of the world leaders in the contract logistic market and the company manages supply chains to reduce complexity for the customer (including warehousing or real estate solutions). In fiscal 2019, this segment was responsible for 21% of total revenue and in the first nine months of 2020, this segment generated €9,039 million in revenue. This is the only segment that had to report a decrease (9.0% YoY), which stemmed from reduced business activity - especially in the Auto-mobility sector in the EMEA and Americas region. Ecommerce Solutions Division: In 2019 the group has been pooling the international parcel delivery operations in this new segment. This division is geared towards providing high-quality solutions, particularly to customers in the growing e-commerce sector. In 2019, the segment was still unprofitable, but recently, the segment turned profitable and has an EBIT margin of 2.5%. In 2019, this segment was responsible for 6.1% of total revenue and seems to be the segment with the highest potential growth rates. In the first nine months of 2020, this segment generated €3,374 million in revenue, which is reflecting an increase of 14.1%.

Growth

In the past few quarters, Deutsche Post could report growing revenue, but the growth rates were not really impressive. While FedEx could report 13.5% revenue growth in the last quarter and UPS could increase revenue even 15.9% YoY, Deutsche Post could grow its revenue only 4.4% YoY. Nevertheless, Deutsche Post should also profit from the trend of growing retail ecommerce sales around the world. Like in most other countries around the world, ecommerce sales are also expected to grow in Germany, but while the growth rates for 2020 will be high, sales are only expected to grow in the mid-single digits in the years 2021 till 2023. And Germany is still the most important market for Deutsche Post.

(Source: eMarketer)

In the coming quarters, Deutsche Post might also profit from the necessary distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be a logistical challenge as 10 billion doses have to be shipped as quick as possible.

Economic Moat And Competition

In my last article about UPS, I mentioned the wide economic moat the company has. Considering that Deutsche Post has a very similar business model, we can assume that Deutsche Post also has an economic moat protecting its business. And when talking about competitive advantages, we can first of all mention the brand name. According to Interbrand, DHL is among the 100 most valuable brands in the world (81st on the list). In the last few years, the brand name got more and more valuable, but this is not really the source for a wide economic moat. But the brand name might be like a short-cut and when people are deciding which parcel service to use customers might rather choose Deutsche Post or DHL instead of a competitor (especially in Germany).

Additionally, Deutsche Post DHL is market leader in many segments. In 2018, the company was the biggest logistics company by revenue in Europe - followed by Maersk A/S, Deutsche Bahn and Kuehne + Nagel. In the German mail communication market, Deutsche Post has a market share of around 62% (according to the company's own estimates). DHL also has a market share above 40% in parcel in Germany. At least in Germany, Deutsche Post DHL is a clear market leader which can lead to cost advantages for the business. However, this is also not the source of the economic moat.

The source of the economic moat is the dense network the company has especially in Germany, but also around the world. In Germany, the company has a network of 110k post boxes, 13,000 retail outlets, more than 10,000 paketshops. And as it is very expensive and time consuming for a competitor to match and copy the network, this is generating an economic moat around the business.

I also believe that a moat should be visible in the numbers a company is reporting. And I don't deny that Deutsche Post has a wide economic moat around its business - it clearly has - but the numbers make us question how strong the moat actually is. We can start by looking at the performance of the stock and while the stock performance not necessarily tells us a lot about the fundamental business (a stock can under- or overperform for several years), the stock of a wide moat company should outperform the market over the long run.

(Source: Deutsche Post Investor Relations)

Since its IPO, Deutsche Post was outperformed by the DAX 30, which is also including Deutsche Post AG. But we also have to point out that the DAX is a performance index meaning that it is calculated with reinvested dividends and therefore a comparison doesn't make much sense. We also have to include the dividends Deutsche Post paid and then Deutsche Post AG would have outperformed the DAX. But while Deutsche Post managed to outperform the DAX when calculating total returns, UPS and FedEx clearly outperformed Deutsche Post, which makes us question how strong the moat actually is - especially compared to its peers.

And we can also look at some metrics - gross margin, return on invested capital or revenue growth - and compared Deutsche Post to UPS and FedEx and we see that Deutsche Post is outperformed in almost all metrics by UPS as well as FedEx.

Gross Margin (5y av) RoIC (5y av) Revenue growth (5y CAGR) Deutsche Post 16.12% 13.53% 2.27% UPS 18.54% 23.85% 4.94% FedEx 21.3% 8.22% 7.84%

In Germany, Deutsche Post has several competitors and while Deutsche Post could not really gain a foothold in the US market, the competitors UPS and FedEx are also present in Germany and Deutsche Post is losing market shares. Additionally, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also becoming a serious competitor. Not only is Amazon delivering packages on its own in more and more cities in Germany. As Germany is an important market for Amazon, it might make sense for the company to continue investing in its logistics business in Germany, which is a threat for Deutsche Post. In my last article about UPS I argued in more detail why Amazon is actually a competitor that UPS should take seriously and that is also true for Deutsche Post.

Dividend

Since its IPO, Deutsche Post DHL Group is also a stable dividend payer as the company distributed cash to its shareholders every single year. Like most other German companies, Deutsche Post is paying an annual dividend but Deutsche Post also had to cut its dividend in 2008. Since then, Deutsche post could at least keep the dividend stable every single year and in seven years shareholders were rewarded with a dividend raise.

(Source: November 2020 Roadshow Presentation)

For fiscal 2019, Deutsche Post DHL Group paid a dividend of €1.15 resulting in a payout ratio of 55% and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Management is targeting a payout ratio between 40% and 60% of net profit. Aside from the dividend, which Deutsche Post is paying annually, management might use the excess liquidity for special dividends or share buybacks. But when considering that Deutsche Post did not really buy back shares in the past, we should be skeptical. During the last decade, the number of outstanding shares fluctuated between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion without clear signs of reducing the number of outstanding shares.

Balance Sheet

We can also look at the company's balance sheet. On September 30, 2020, Deutsche Post had €15,787 million in non-current financial liabilities as well as €3,500 million in current financial liabilities. When considering that Deutsche Post had a shareholders' equity of €13,360 million, it is resulting in a D/E ratio of 1.44, which is a little higher than I prefer. We can also compare the company's outstanding debt to the annual operating income (EBIT) of €4,128 million in 2019. When using these numbers, it would take almost five years for Deutsche Post to repay the outstanding debt and compared to many other companies I analyzed in the past, this is a rather high number.

We also have to point out that Deutsche Post has €4,285 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, but the balance sheet is far from perfect. And considering the rather high debt levels I am also skeptical if Deutsche Post could and should spend money on share buybacks or extraordinary dividends.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Right now, Deutsche Post is trading with a P/E ratio of around 20 when using the trailing twelve months numbers and for Deutsche Post this is close to the highest P/E ratio the stock has been trading for in the last 10 years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While a P/E ratio of 20 might indicate for many that a stock is fairly valued, in case of Deutsche Post it seems like the stock is rather expensive - at least compared to its history. And we are once again facing a problem of these simple valuation metrics - they are good enough to get a feeling for the value of a stock, but are not good enough to determine an intrinsic value. Hence, we will once again use a discounted cash flow analysis and try to determine how much free cash flow Deutsche Post can generate in the years to come. First of all, management is pointing out that capital expenditures most likely peaked in 2019 and will decline in the coming years. The reason for the high capital expenditures was the B777 orders.

(Source: November 2020 Roadshow Presentation)

This is certainly a good sign as lower capital expenditures result in a higher free cash flow and for free cash flow estimates in the next few years, we can actually take the company's own guidance and assume a cumulative free cash flow of €6 billion for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 (we use the higher end of guidance).

(Source: November 2020 Roadshow Presentation)

We should assume that Deutsche Post is profiting from the Ecommerce boom and the COVID-19 pandemic should lead to higher growth rates. But in the last few quarters, we don't really see much higher growth rates than in the past few years. In an optimistic scenario, I would assume 4% revenue growth annually, which is also more or less in line with past revenue growth rates. And we also saw tendencies in the past of improving margins and I would assume that the network and resulting cost advantages for Deutsche Post might lead to improved margins in the years to come. Aside from 4% revenue growth, I assume that improved margins also contribute about 2% growth to the bottom line. While management is mentioning share buybacks, I honestly don't see it - neither the balance sheet nor the company's history are indicating that we should count on share buybacks. So, I would overall assume 6% growth for the bottom line. When using these assumptions (and a 10% discount rate) we get an intrinsic value of €35.47 making the stock about 10% overvalued at the time of writing.

Conclusion

Deutsche Post is not a bargain and compared to competitors like UPS or FedEx it also underperformed. It still has a nice dividend and might therefore be interesting, but I think there are a few better picks even in this overvalued market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.