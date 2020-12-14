But we believe the company can become part of the plumbing of the next generation Internet - and add the name to our Cloud Decade portfolio as a result.

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

If Wrong, Change Your Mind, Fastly

We wrote up Fastly (FSLY) on these pages in October, right after the company's Q3 earnings. In our Q3 earnings review note we expressed concern on a number of fronts. We noted a sequential drop in revenue (meaning, Q3 revenue was lower than Q2 revenue), which given FSLY has a usage-based pricing model isn't encouraging; the about-turn in the prior march toward EBITDA profitability; the huge capex as a proportion of revenue, and the heavy dilution from stock-based compensation. (Normally, we're absolute apologists for stock-based comp so that this concerned us was concerning indeed).

We didn't much like the Q3 earnings call either. Coming off the back of a pre-announced earnings shortfall (caused by a 12% customer, TikTok US, running into regulatory difficulties with a likely fall in traffic coming) which the company still then managed to miss, we felt the CEO was far too bullish on the call. A little humility - even I'm-still-bullish-as-ever-but-I'd-better-fake-humble-it-up-on-the-earnings-call humility - does wonders to reassure investors, but that was nowhere to be seen. And not all of our concerns could be written off to the throwaway "that's just TikTok stuff" sentiment which appeared to haunt the halls of FinTwit.

Coupled with the colossal run-up in the stock during 2020 the above worries made it an easy don't-buy-the-stock decision in our own personal account investing and, in consequence, an easy Neutral rating in our service.

Subsequent to that note however, we've been doing plenty of work on our 'Cloud Decade Portfolio'. We're firmly of the view that in the wake of the Covid lockdowns, enterprises are learning how to take advantage of the new remote-working internet infrastructure, in pursuit of lasting cost-saving benefits even once the virus is beaten into submission. We'd credit this to our own genius except that the CEO of one of the bigger enterprises in the US told us - told everyone! - that this was already happening. And in any event, given we're less than twenty years into pureplay publicly-traded cloud stocks - the first overture being the Salesforce (CRM) IPO in 2004 - we figured there's a whole lot of growth left in the cloud category even absent the much-vaunted 'digital shift' that comes in the wake of Covid. So, we recently added FSLY to that 10-year-horizon Cloud Decade Portfolio, alongside its compatriot Cloudflare (NET).

This was a rather more difficult decision that may be apparent. Those Q3 numbers aren't any better than the last time we looked and, although the potential for TikTok to continue operations in the US one way or the other is looking more positive than it was, in truth we viewed the TikTok impact as a short-term issue anyway. That it caused FSLY to hit a speed bump is simply what happens when you have any one customer as c.12% of revenue.

Customer concentration is always a bad thing - it always has the potential to punch you in the gut at a time you least need it. But most growth companies, like FSLY, grow out of their concentration issues. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had the same issue some years back with Uber (UBER), their largest customer by some distance. If you weren't following TWLO in 2017, check this story - not so different from the impact TikTok had on FSLY earlier this year. TWLO has since prospered mightily by simply continuing to grow, and our assumption was that FSLY would do so too. No, our issues were more to do with the question of long-run viability.

The research we've undertaken since - in particular a result of the experience of two or three software engineers we have in our subscriber base - suggests that FSLY has a more defensible position than is suggested by its numbers. Our house view - which again, we'd love to claim full credit for but in fact it's a collaborative effort reached among our community - is that the new generation of Content Delivery Network (CDN) players are likely to expand by adding more and more functionality in the network that currently resides within the corporate firewall. Security functions being the next step along. And if this proves correct, we think this can have a number of beneficial impacts on FSLY.

One, pricing. Right now, content delivery acceleration is valuable but customers can get this from other players too - meaning FSLY has limited pricing power. That is, we suspect, reflected in the usage-based revenue model they adopt where the customer pays only for metered usage, and pays after the fact. That's one of the reasons the cashflow performance is so poor - most quarters there is a heavy outflow of profit into working capital:

Source: Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Compare that to a cloud software customer who pays ahead of time for potential usage. Here's CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) by way of comparison, which most quarters generates cash from working capital (a function of being paid in large part upfront for the services it delivers).

Source: Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

If FSLY can expand successfully into more differentiated security services which its customers can much less easily switch out of - then its ability to price at a premium will increase, and its ability to charge upfront for service will increase. That can speak to potential gross margin and cashflow improvements.

Two, churn. It's very expensive to lose customers, win new customers, lose them, win new ones and so on. That hits costs of good sold, and it hits sales & marketing costs. Much more efficient is to win customers for your defensible, proprietary service, and retain them. In very high-growth companies like FSLY (revenue growth in Q3 was +47% on a TTM basis), metrics such as "net dollar retention rate" - the degree to which existing customers grew their spend with the vendor - are so high that churn analysis is often lost in the excitement.

FSLY reports net dollar retention rate of c.100% (see for instance the August investor presentation here), meaning, overall 100% of the revenue they sold in the prior period shows up again in the next period. But this masks some customers growing wildly, others declining, and some leaving altogether. The stickier the service, the lower the number and value of customers who leave altogether, the less you have to spend on new name customer wins, the higher your margins. So, we believe that if FSLY does move into more differentiated security services, margins can rise as a result of churn coming down.

Three, valuation. Naturally, even if the growth rate remains unchanged, one would expect a company whose margins improve and conversion of profit into cashflow improve, to see improvements to its valuation as those metrics start to become known amongst investors.

So, we anticipate FSLY moving up the security value chain somewhat - with the acquisition of Signal Sciences being a step in the right direction (note Signal Sciences' 85% gross margin touted by FSLY). In addition, with the simple but appealingly oligopolistic nature of the CDN market, with just three players (FSLY, NET and Akamai (AKAM) taking the bulk of the market, we believe overall sector margins can move up as more and more companies turn to acceleration and the kind of edge computing services that FSLY and its brethren offer.

In an unusual move for us, we therefore added FSLY to our Cloud Decade Portfolio despite the current numbers - meaning, we think that over the next ten years, this is a name which can flourish. We bought just a modest allocation within this real-money portfolio, because the numbers remain the numbers, and we do want to see some evidence of all the above possible improvements showing up in those numbers before we add more weight to the name.

But for now - we move from Neutral to Buy on the basis we outline above.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 14 December 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLY, NET, CRM, CRWD. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long position(s) in CRWD, FSLY, CRM and NET.