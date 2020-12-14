B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) has been growing through acquisitions and creating innovative products to expand those brands. As a result, B&G's debt has skyrocketed from $1 billion in FYE15 to $1.9 billion in FYE19. With the acquisition of Crisco and the subsequent refinancing of the Revolver, debt has increased to $2.3 billion or 5.42x leverage at adjusted PF LTM 10/3/20 EBITDA of $432 million. The balance sheet is highly levered and that somewhat tells the story about its 6.60% dividend yield. That yield is enticing to a segment of investors. Usually, when leverage and yield are that high, it tells a story of a company that is unhealthy. BGS is the exception to the rule. There are significant near-term tailwinds that make the dividend safe, the leverage manageable and cash flow strong.

Leverage (EBITDA + stock-based comp) has been high over the last several years and is a concern to dividend investors.

A somewhat easy way for management to support cash flow and the balance sheet is to trim or completely eliminate dividends. This is particularly true for a highly competitive company like B&G. Management has made no qualms about maintaining the dividend. It stands up and beats its chests and proclaim to investors not to worry.

Ken Romanzi, CEO, explains in the 4Q19 conference call:

Second, we have no plans to cut the dividend under our current operating model and assumptions. We continue to believe in the dividend because that is the vehicle upon which this company was built. We also believe that under normal operating conditions, we generate enough cash flow to cover the dividend. However, as you'll see from our net cash from operations in 2019 and as Bruce will discuss in more detail, we had several onetime uses of cash in 2019, including a very sizable tax bill related to a gain on sale from the sale of Pirate Brands, share repurchases and investments in working capital that increased our debt. But we do not see these same uses of cash continuing in 2020, and Bruce will share our cash flow plan that should give you the confidence in our dividend as we. Lastly, we understand investor concern over our debt leverage. We are committed to create excess cash flow to help reduce leverage. Later, Bruce will share our plan to get our leverage below six times in our 2020 plan. In addition, we do not believe we're shut out of acquiring more businesses. The M&A pipeline is active, and we believe opportunities remain to acquire businesses without increasing leverage and that, in some cases, may actually help reduce leverage. Improvement will come from both incremental contribution from recent acquisitions & $25 to $20 million in cost savings. This is an addition to the $20MM achieved in 2019.

Oh, what a year 2019 was, it was so much simpler. Investors should appreciate how up front and direct Mr. Romanzi was about the importance of the dividend and de-levering the balance sheet. That said, financial leverage improved and it was not due to reducing total debt on the balance sheet, rather due to the increase in EBITDA. The increase in cash flow supports the dividend and provides a near-term safety net.

But that changed in early December when management went ahead and decided to make an acquisition - a big acquisition. Part of its growth strategy is to make acquisitions, innovate and grow those brands. At the same time, management looks to pull out synergies and other cost savings to improve margins. Revenue growth has been solid over the last several years and revenue has grown at an impressive 14% CAGR and adjusted EBITDA at 9.3% over the last five years. Despite these improvements, leverage has remained high. Now, with the acquisition of Crisco, leverage is going to go back up, but BGS will be immediately be blessed with ~$270 million in net sales and up to $70 million adjusted EBITDA contribution from Crisco.

There are some items in the chart above that give me warm, fuzzy feelings such as the strong interest coverage ratio and EBITDA growth. Items that make me nervous are the 7.0x leverage covenant. I do not have the details of the Credit Agreement, but from the looks of it, BGS can continue to lever up its balance sheet. If it does, it would go against the message it has been laying out to investors about the importance of de-levering. The capital structure supports cash flow because the senior notes do not require principal payments and the TL-B has a 1% amortization schedule. This is definitely a borrower-friendly structure. I believe it will take some time to digest this large acquisition before making another splash.

The increase in debt is partially offset by the cost savings plan initiated in 2019. So far the plan is expected to deliver $37 million in savings. Ken Romanzi stated during the 3Q20 conference call:

We set a goal of driving $20 million in annual cost savings and delivered them in 2019. In 2020, we expect to deliver 17 million in cost at [from four] optimizing our transportation cost, product weighed out, package cost reductions, and repatriating products from co-packers into our manufacturing facility.

Additionally, margins will be improved by pricing. BGS has been less promotional and COVID has helped pricing improve. To continue this trend, a new trade promotion management system will be implemented. A more favorable pricing environment and cost savings measure should offset the increase in interest expense related to the Crisco acquisition.

It is important to examine the health of the dividend and the sources of cash to make the payout. Over the last few years, net income has been able to cover the dividend except for 2019. The payout ratio has been tight and that is a cause for concern about its safety.

Luckily, the levered free cash flow has been solid enough to cover the dividend payment. Its capital structure, with lack of mandatory principal payments (except for the 1% amortization on the $450 million TL-B), helps prop up cash flow.

The following table depicts historical FYE18 and FYE19 levered free cash flow and projected FYE20-FYE22 (based on Author's estimates).

The free cash flow generation is solid, and it supports capital spending, principal repayments, working capital and dividends. I depict modest dividend growth and the model shows that further dividend increases could be supported. An important caveat is after the Crisco acquisition is complete, management will take a rest and integrate the business and perhaps make tuck-in acquisitions.

The EV/EBITDA valuation for B&G Foods is significantly below that of its peers. Outside of its market cap and high debt-to-capitalization, B&G hangs in there with its operating performance.

B&G's revenue and EBITDA growth are higher than its peers, but is receiving a lower multiple. As stated earlier, this is a product of debt, relatively low market cap, and continued attention required by management to integrate the recent acquisitions.

BGS CAG THS MDLZ P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 12.45 14.06 16.20 22.09 Revenue Growth (YoY) 16.96% 12.36% -0.71% 1.82% Revenue Growth (FWD) 5.13% 4.15% -9.03% 1.81%

EBITDA Growth (FWD) 5.35% 8.78% -0.05% 3.82%

The multiple will likely expand once the Crisco acquisition is more seasoned and leverage goes down. BGS has historically generated strong cash flows and will continue to do so based on an increase in revenue boosted by both the Crisco acquisition and organic growth (due to consumers' desire to eat at home as opposed to dining out). I expect this trend of shopping for food to continue into 2021 as opposed to dining out and moderate later in the year as vaccines take hold. Additionally, the improved pricing and cost-saving measures will flow down to the bottom line. I project revenue growth in FY21 will be similar to FY20 due to newer shopping habits and the Crisco acquisition, and the slowdown thereafter. Margins are projected to expand slightly and stabilize after FY21. Based on these assumptions, my target price is $34 per share, or about ~15% price appreciation. Further price appreciation may come from an improved valuation on the company and investors wrap their arms around the debt profile.

Some of the main risks to consider include the increase in interest rates, the Crisco integration takes longer than expected, Crisco does not hit revenue and EBITDA targets, and the intense competition. Increase in the interest rates against the two TL-B would negatively impact cash flow and the cost to borrow. The Federal Reserve has largely signaled that interest rates will remain supportive. The Crisco acquisition is huge and represents a large portion of revenue and EBITDA. B&G's management is experienced with integrating acquisitions and has found ways to cut costs. The pandemic has allowed pricing to increase, allowing management time and flexibility to integrate the business. Competition is really intense. Management has to focus on innovating and controlling costs to stay competitive and this is what management has done.

B&G has been a serial acquirer and has largely used debt to finance the transactions. This has led to high balance sheet and financial leverage. Investors have soured on this capital structure and has pushed the stock price down, leading to an attractive yield. Typically, a high yield and high financial leverage company leads to the dividend to be cut or thrown out the window. B&G is a different story as it has generated solid cash flow returns and has benefitted from the shift in consumer preferences due to the pandemic. Even if this moderates, cash flow generation is projected to remain solid and support its dividend.

