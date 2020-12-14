Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - December 13, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Sogou (SOGO)

Sogou leads the decliners for the second week running. In fact, the stock has now been either the worst or second worst performer from the index for the last four weeks. However, this week's decline dwarfs all previous movement combined. There was no new deal news made during the week but the size of the movement in the stock clearly suggests there is movement behind the scenes regarding the offer of $9.00 per share from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). We have reported a number of times how information and announcements regarding this deal have not been forthcoming and it appears this is a similar situation.

Previously, the company announced in a December 1st SC 13E3/A filing with the SEC stated that

In order for the Merger to be completed, the closing conditions under the Merger Agreement, including the passage of not less than 20 days after this Transaction Statement is first mailed to the shareholders of the Company and the making and obtaining of the PRC Regulatory Filings or Approvals in accordance with applicable PRC law, must be satisfied or waived. The parties are working toward completing the Merger as quickly as possible and currently expect the Merger to be completed by the first half of 2021, subject to all conditions to the Merger having been satisfied or waived

Upon initial filing of this document to stock hit an intraday low of $8.19 before rebounding back $0.50 over the next few days. However recent movements, far exceeding those made in the broader markets have taken the stock back down to that lower level.

A Form SC 13D/A filed with the SEC on December 3rd revealed Tencent was the majority holder with 58.2% of the company and there has been no update since then. This should remove any financing or shareholder vote issues that bring us back to the approvals required under PRC law. We, in line with other comments made, also suspect there are forces at work that may have access to a superior level of information.

We initially considered this drop to be a knee jerk reaction and thought the drop was overdone. In light of this, we made a small purchase as the stock recovered. However, subsequent movements, and the lack of available information have left us puzzled. We therefore decided to exit the position for a small loss, which at the time of writing appears to have been the correct decision.

This decline may well turn out to be a great buying opportunity but we caution traders not to be attracted to a the large spread without appreciating the risks involved in investing in this firm. By the close on Friday, the stock had finished lower by another $0.48, at $8.17, a fall of 5.55%. This leaves the simple spread at 10.16%, the largest in the index.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader markets retreated from their recent all-time highs last week as the continued decline in the jobs markets negatively affected market sentiment. The jobs report marked a worrying trend as employment numbers yet again fell short of expectations. The flip side however is the delay in stimulus package negotiations may ultimately lead to a larger package once President elect Biden takes office. Consumer sentiment also rose on the hopes of a speedy vaccine roll-out. This is despite large numbers of Americans saying they will not take the vaccine if offered at this stage whilst records numbers become infected with the virus The broader market in the U.S., as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), at the end of the week, was lower 0.98%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also declined during the week. Commodity stocks such as WPX Energy (WPX) and Concho Resources (CXO) in tandem with Xilinx (XLNX) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) led the ETF lower. The low trading volume currently exhibited by the ETF continues as investors search for an accurate way to benefit from merger arbitrage. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a loss of (0.44)%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index (0.44)% SPY (0.98)% Index Dispersion 1.43% VIX 12.12% Winners 6 MNA (0.44)% Losers 9 ARB.TO 3.91% Week Ending Friday, December 11, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads, having previous reached a winning run stretching into double figures, finally succumbed to the inevitable last weeks and posted the first negative return in almost three months. With the majority of stocks posting negligible movements in a quiet week, the index was largely affected by the decline in SOGO. The negative movement exhibited by Sogou follows on from a previous announcement stating the firm has revised the forecast closing date of deal completion. There was one new deal announced during the week which was eligible for inclusion in the index. MTS Systems (MTSC) is the subject of a $58.50 all cash offer from Amphenol Corporation (APH). Declines in existing deals Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) and Front Yard Residential (RESI) saw their stock prices decline below their respective offer prices also making the eligible to enter the index.

Only two spreads in the index have annualized returns (using the ultimate date of the expected completion period) above 10% demonstrating how tight cash deal merger arbitrage spreads have become. It may be possible however that returns can be improved by selecting deals which may close significantly ahead of schedule. As new announcements and updates to existing deals are made towards the end of the year we shall be reviewing these opportunities. For more proprietary research on deal closing timelines, see our previous article Time Is Money: Costly Deal Delays Put M&A Arbitrage Returns In The Spotlight.

The T20 losers outplayed the winners this week by a margin of 9 to 6, with 0 non-movers. There were 15 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The index of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com declined by 0.44% whilst the dispersion of the individual spread returns was 1.43%. This is despite the decline in SOGO and is significantly below both the 3-month average and the long-term lookback period.

The T20 index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 3.71%, which is below last week's figure of 3.76%. This figure would have been expected to increase as the spread in SOGO widens but is reduced due to the re-inclusion of Front Yard Residential (RESI) which trading back below its $16.25 offer price from Ares Management (ARES). For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 16 deal constituents.

