Herc Holdings (HRI) produced a robust set of Q3 earnings on October 22nd, beating on both the top and bottom line while simultaneously raising guidance for the FY. The robust earnings reports have since resulted in a surge in share price, as investors remain upbeat about Herc's recovery.

Herc Holdings has multiple secular tailwinds that will help propel growth moving forward. Those tailwinds being both organic growth within the rental equipment market at a projected 5% clip in the coming years and increased market share taken by the big players in what happens to be a fragmented rental equipment market.

Should Herc capitalize on these trends, it should see solid earnings growth throughout the next decade.

However, when looking at the valuation, Herc seems expensive compared to its competitors. Both United Rental (URI) and Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTY) will be able to capitalize on the same tailwinds mentioned above and offer a more attractive valuation. Therefore, I am recommending potential investors of Herc to check out United Rental and Ashtead Group instead.

Overview

Herc Holdings is a full-line equipment rental supplier that does business under its two fully-owned subsidiaries Herc Rental (US) and Herc Equipment Rental (International). The company was originally a part of Hetz Global Holdings until 2016 when they separated from the Robinhood favorite. The industry Herc serves has a diverse customer base that includes individuals, small contractors, and large global corporations. As companies and individuals seek to avoid the significant capital expeditors and maintenance that come with a fully-owned equipment fleet, they turn to Herc Rentals. Herc's customer base is currently split 58/42 between local and national customers. With such a diverse customer base, the rental industry has become very fragmented, leading to Hertz's main competitive advantage. As one of the largest Equipment Rental companies with an estimated 3% market share, they can offer a comprehensive line of equipment that includes premium brands. Being a one-stop-shop is highly beneficial to Hertz customers, especially when attracting global accounts. In the below figure, you can see that HRI finds itself the third-largest industry player.

Source: United Rentals Q3 IR presentation

Herc's spin-off from Hertz has performed admirably, with its share price achieving 93% growth in the four years that have passed since its debut. Offering returns that handily beat the 51% growth in the S&P in the same period. The overperformance has been backed up with solid operating results coupled with a strengthened balance sheet. However, the coronavirus has damped operations to an extent.

Source: Herc Holdings 2019 Annual Report

Recovery from Covid-19

Herc saw a strong recovery in Q3 from a dismal Q2, with volumes increasing every week during the quarter. This led to its fleet utilization bumping up to 37.6% from the coronavirus riddled 30.8% in Q2. Combined with a close eye on expenses, the company posted an impressive 190bps bump in EBITDA margin to 43.1%. The margin for Q3 was the largest since the spin-off, all occurring at a time where the margin is facing significant headwinds from a 12.5% decline YoY in revenue and deflationary pricing trends. Looking ahead, the company expects FY EBITDA to be in the range of 655-675 million representing only about a 10% drop from the 741 million recorded in 2019. Mr. Market loved the quarter, rewarding the stock with the stock increasing 42% since it reported results. Ultimately, the quarter was very encouraging to see Herc push aside the brunt of the coronavirus impact it experienced in Q2.

Source: Herc Holdings IR presentation- Third Quarter

Industry Prospects

Herc is still forecasting volume to be down 4-6% for Q4, which signals the rental market will need more time to return to the levels it was at pre-pandemic levels. Herc also appears to be running into deflationary pressures, which could be a headwind on growth. Even with utilization up 20% from last quarter, pricing saw a decline of 0.8%, which was even larger than the decline experienced in Q2. However, the long-term recovery should be healthy, with the North American Equipment Rental industry expected to grow at a 5% CAGR from 2020-2024 with secular growth in Healthcare, Warehouse, & Infrastructure leading the way. Consolidation in the industry will also prove to be a tailwind for Herc as the top 10 rental companies have expanded their market share from 20% (2010) to 36% (2019).

Source: Herc Holdings IR presentation- Third Quarter

Deleveraging

Herc currently has 1.8 billion in debt, most of which is due via a 5.5% 1.2 billion unsecured note due in 2027. They have gradually overseen the deleveraging of its balance sheet to Herc's credit since its spin-off, which left it with net leverage at 4.1x. The company is now in a much better place with a leverage ratio of 2.5x defined as debt less cash dividend by TTM adjusted EBITDA. This is largely in line with other large industry players, such as United Rentals (URI), whose targeting leverage of 2x-3x throughout the business cycle. Both Moody's and S&P have their Herc's credit rating stable at B1 and B+.

Risks

It's no surprise to hear that Herc is highly cyclical, with large portions of its customers operating in sections of the economy that are hit the hardest in declines. So by and large, Herc's operating performance lives and dies by how strong the economy is. We've seen job growth stagnating in recent weeks, indicating the economy will need more stimulus to continue its growth. Should congress be able to agree on a stimulus finally, we should be full boar ahead.

Another risk is the natural capital intensity of the business Herc operates in. Herc projects to spend 190-210 million to maintain its fleet during the year and continue investing swaths of cash into it in perpetuity. This type of investment typically results in a leverage balance sheet. Thankfully, since Hertz's spin-off, management has shown prudent management of the balance sheet.

Valuation

Herc has recovered miraculously since March, nearly quadrupling from the bottom that saw the stock hit 13.7 on March 15th. In doing so, it's seen its stock price jump to new highs that haven't been reached since 2018. I believe that this run-up has gone too far and needs to cool down considerably. It's certainly not in a better position than before the coronavirus like the market will have you believe.

Source: FastGraphs - Herc Holdings Inc

Comparing it to its competitors doesn't do it any justice either. Both United Rental and Ashtead seem to beat Herc in every metric possible. Unsurprisingly, United Rentals & Sunbelt's leading positions in the market have allowed them to operate on larger EBITDA multiple, yet they both trade at a sup-par valuation to HRI.

Source: Data compiled primarily from Morningstar

Conclusion

Herc's operating performances have been exceptional since its spin-off from Hertz, and its ability to whether the pandemic headwinds are noted. Going into 2021, the company finds itself on its best financial footing yet, with leverage down to 2.5x and the pandemic in the rear-view mirror. While volumes should still be lower by 5%, give or take, improvements to the cost structure should lead to record years for EBITDA. Of course, if the economy finds itself stagnating with no government stimulus, Herc's results will likely stagnate with it.

While things are looking pretty optimistic from a business point of view, it's a different story for the stock. The company stock has largely priced in the good news since the bottom and has seen itself climb to borderline overvaluation. While I think the stock can still offer a decent return over the next couple of years, assuming the economic recovery continues, there are better alternatives. In both United Rental and Ashtead Group, we find ourselves with similar exposures to the equipment rental industry but at much fairer valuation. United Rental and Ashtead will capitalize on the same trends as we mentioned before while leveraging their larger market shares to optimize cost structure.

Overall, we think that both United Rental and Ashtead offer greater risk-adjusted returns than Herc Holding at the time. For the time being, we are suggesting potential investors in Herc Holdings instead look at its other publicly-listed competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in URI, ASHTF, ASHTY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.