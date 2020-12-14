Image source

The various financial product exchanges is an industry that I've been liking more and more recently. By being the go-to marketplace for a specific product the business makes a small portion on the product itself, but the more intriguing part of the business is the adjacent business lines specifically in providing market data services which is highly recurring. The businesses are also somewhat anti-fragile in that the business typically sees growth in volumes traded when the end markets see increased volatility.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), referred to as ICE moving forward, is just one such exchange that looks intriguing. ICE has handily beat the S&P 500 over the last decade delivering 362% total growth in share price compared to just 194% for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).





As of 3Q 2020 ICE was organized into 2 segments: (1) Trading & Clearing and (2) Data & Listings. Trading & Clearing accounted for ~53% of YTD FY 2020 revenues with Data & Listings accounting for the other ~47%. Starting in 4Q 2020, ICE will be organized into 3 segments now that the Ellie Mae acquisition is completed. The three segments will be: (1) Exchanges, (2) Fixed Income & Data Services, and (3) Mortgage Technology with segment revenue breakdown of 55%, 28% and 17%, respectively, through the end of September 2020.

Dividend History

Dividend growth investing is about finding businesses that have a history of both paying and growing their dividend payment over time. The idea is to find what you believe is a quality business that will continue to reward owners with higher dividends in the future.

Image by author; data source Intercontinental Exchange Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, ICE is a Dividend Challenger with 8 consecutive dividend growth after initiating their first payment in 2013.

During the 8 year dividend growth streak, ICE has year-over-year dividend growth ranging from 7.1% to 300.0% with an average of 55.8% and a median of 17.2%.

There's only been 3 rolling 5-year periods during the streak, but ICE's annualized dividend growth has ranged from 15.7% to 30.0% with an average of 20.7% and a median of 16.6%.

The 1-, 3- and 5-year rolling dividend growth rates since 2013 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 2013 $0.13 2014 $0.52 300.00% 2015 $0.58 11.54% 2016 $0.68 17.24% 37.78% 2017 $0.80 17.65% 15.44% 2018 $0.96 20.00% 18.29% 29.86% 2019 $1.12 16.67% 18.10% 16.59% 2020 $1.20 7.14% 14.47% 15.65%

Table by author; Data source Intercontinental Exchange Investor Relations

The payout ratio is a way to get a quick gauge on how safe the dividend is. It's a way to see how much of the earnings or free cash flow is used to pay out the dividend. It also let's you know how much buffer there is in case the business goes through a rough patch.

Image by author; data source Intercontinental Exchange SEC filings

Over the 8 years that ICE has paid a dividend, the net income payout ratio has averaged 28% with the 5-year average being 27%. Meanwhile the free cash flow payout ratios are 23% and 25%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

When implementing a dividend growth strategy with the intention to hold positions for years, business quality becomes critical to the analysis. It's the growth and improvement of the underlying business that will drive returns over time. In order to get a glimpse of the quality of the prospective investment I like to assess a variety of financial metrics over time.

Image by author; data source Intercontinental Exchange SEC filings

ICE has grown revenues by an astounding 352% over the last decade or 18.3% annualized. Of course much of that growth is due to their numerous acquisitions over that time.

Operating income has risen 310% over the same period or 17.0% annualized while cash flow operations has climbed 399% and 19.6%, respectively. That's led to tremendous free cash flow improvement growing 390% in total or 19.3% annualized.

Image by author; data source Intercontinental Exchange SEC filings

ICE's gross margins declined from their incredibly lofty levels of 2010, but still sit at very healthy levels and have level out in the low 60% area. Over the last decade ICE has averaged gross margins of 70.1% with the 5-year average at 61.6%.

Free cash flow margins have been relatively flat from start to end, although there was sizable dip ending in FY 2015. Over the entire decade free cash flow margins have averaged 43.9% with the 5-year average at 42.5%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC. The FCF ROIC represents the free cash flow return that is being generated based on the capital invested in the business. It's the theoretical return of distributable cash that the business is producing.

Image by author; data source Intercontinental Exchange SEC filings

I prefer to see FCF ROIC's greater than 10% which ICE hasn't hit since FY 2012. While that's the case the trajectory of the FCF ROIC over the last 7 years is strongly higher and much of the decline in FCF ROIC is attributable to the number of acquisitions ICE has completed. ICE has averaged a 9.8% FCF ROIC over the last decade with a 5-year average of 8.2%.

When deciding to invest my capital into a business, I want to invest it alongside a management team that makes decisions that I understand in regards to their capital allocation choices. That means that investing in the business is priority number one. With sustainable cash flow above what the business requires I want some portion returned back to owners via dividends. Excess cash flow above that should then be used for strategic acquisitions, share repurchases, debt reduction or building up a cash buffer.

To understand how ICE has used its free cash flow, I examine three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally the business would be generating plenty of excess cash flow above what is needed for the business to improve as well as to reward shareholders with rising dividends. That means that I want to see a strongly positive FCFaD and would like to see FCFaDB that are flat or positive. A negative FCFaDB is more of a yellow flag for me rather than a red flag.

Image by author; data source Intercontinental Exchange SEC filings

From FY 2013 through FY 2019, ICE has generated $11.73 B in FCF. Management has returned $2.77 B to shareholders via dividend payments putting the 7 year FCFaD at $8.97 B.

With that $8.97 B in FCFaD management has spent $5.42 B on share repurchases. The 7-year cumulative FCFaDB sits at a $3.55 B.

At the end of FY 2010 ICE's diluted shares outstanding were 372.4 M and by FY 2019 they were 565.0 M. That's a 51.7% total, 4.7% annualized, increase over that time despite the $5.42 B spent on share repurchases.

Image by author; data source Intercontinental Exchange SEC filings

The rise in share count is, once again, attributed to the many acquisitions that have been completed over the last 10 years. While the higher share count is a bit disappointing, I do believe that management has shown a proclivity to use share repurchases to return excess cash to owners.

Image by author; data source Intercontinental Exchange SEC filings

Ideally I'd invest in businesses that carry no debt on the balance sheet; however, I believe that requirement is too limiting with respect to the quality businesses that are out there and do carry debt. In terms of the capital structure, ICE's balance sheet looks just fine with a 10-year average debt-to-capitalization ratio of 27%. The ratio has been drifting higher, but it's not anything to be concerned about.

Image by author; data source Intercontinental Exchange SEC filings

The metrics I focus more on are the debt ratios. I look at net debt versus a variety of income metrics to see how quickly management could de-lever if they chose to do so. ICE's 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, net debt-to-FCF and net debt-to-FCFaD ratios are 1.6x, 1.9x, 2.6x and 3.3x, respectively. The 5-year averages are 2.4x, 2.8x, 3.6x and 4.8x, respectively. The debt ratios show no concern at this time regarding ICE's balance sheet.

Valuation

When valuing potential investments I use a variety of methods to determine what I believe the fair value of the business is. The methods I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis, dividend yield theory and the reverse discounted cash flow.

A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce and then apply a reasonable multiple on the terminal earnings. You then determine what the expected return is and if it's higher than your hurdle rate then you can feel free to invest.

Analysts expect ICE to report FY 2020 EPS of $4.47 and FY 2021 EPS of $4.76. They also expect ICE to show 10.8% annual EPS growth over the next 5 years. I then assumed that ICE would be able to grow EPS at 5% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 28% payout ratio.

To determine what the terminal multiple could be I like to see how market participants have historically valued ICE's earnings. As you can see in the following YChart, ICE shares have typically traded between ~15x and ~30x TTM EPS. For the MARR analysis I'll examine terminal P/E ratios covering that range.





The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in ICE could produce provided the assumptions laid out above are close to how the future plays out. Returns assume dividends are taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price of $108.82, Friday's closing price.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 30 15.7% 10.9% 25 11.7% 9.0% 22.5 9.5% 8.0% 20 7.0% 6.8% 17.5 4.3% 5.5% 15 1.3% 4.0%

Alternatively, I also calculate the price that I could purchase shares in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for ICE I'll also examine 8% and 9% hurdle rates.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $143 $120 $149 $131 $156 $143 25 $120 $102 $125 $111 $131 $121 22.5 $109 $93 $113 $101 $118 $110 20 $97 $84 $102 $92 $106 $100 17.5 $86 $75 $90 $82 $94 $89 15 $75 $66 $78 $72 $81 $78

Dividend yield theory is a valuation method that's built on reversion to the mean. The idea behind it is that the shares of the business will trade around a "normal" dividend yield level. The following graph shows the historic forward dividend yield that ICE has offered and assumes the 5-year average yield as a proxy for the fair value of the equity.

Image by author; data source Intercontinental Exchange Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

It's pretty surprising to see how tight of a yield range that ICE shares have traded between over the last 8 years with the forward dividend yield routinely in the 1.0% to 1.5% range. ICE shares currently offer a forward dividend yield of 1.10% compared to the 5-year average forward yield of 1.27%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis is a way that you can decipher what the current share price implies about the required growth in cash flows. I use a simplified DCF model built on revenue growth, a tax rate of 23%, a static EBIT margin of 52% and where the EBIT margin improves by 10% to 57.2% over the forecast period. To determine the required revenue growth rate I use a discount rate of 10% and 8%.

For the 8% discount rate scenario with the constant EBIT margin, ICE needs to grow revenues 5.6% annually over the forecast period in order for the cash flows to support the current share price. Required revenue growth decreases to 5.1% in the 8% discount rate and EBIT margin improving to 57.2% scenario. For 10% discount analyses the required revenue growth to justify the current share price rises to 9.0% and 8.4%, respectively.

Conclusion

ICE has seen tremendous growth over the last decade with revenues climbing 18.3% annualized and free cash flow rising 19.3% annualized. The growth has most certainly been there on a historical basis. ICE doesn't quite hit the mark on some metrics, specifically FCF ROIC/ROA; although I do believe there's valid reasons why namely the acquisition heavy nature of the last decade.

One of the things I like most about ICE is the large recurring revenue from the data service segment with the trading and clearing segment showing more variability. The data services annual subscription value has actually risen year over year for 43 consecutive quarters which is a truly impressive feat.

Image source: Intercontinental Exchange 3Q FY 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $86 and $104 based on the current $0.30 per share per quarter payout. Since ICE should announce a higher dividend in February for their March payout the fair value range climbs to between $91 and $111 based on a $0.32 per share quarterly payout and $94 to $115 based on what I expect will be a $0.33 per share quarterly payout.

The MARR analysis suggests a fair value range between $93 and $111 based on a 10% hurdle rate and a $110 to $132 based on an 8% hurdle rate.

The reverse DCF doesn't throw up any red flags with respect to the required growth to justify the current share price. While 8% returns appear to be readily achievable by the business as is; 10% will likely need further acquisitions, higher margins or faster revenue growth to reach those levels. In my opinion that's a pretty attractive spot if you can get the baseline business to support the share price and the growth through acquisitions is essentially free.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation for the compounding rate of the business using retained earnings or cash flow and an estimate of the ROIIC puts the compounding rate in the 12-14% range.

With a TTM P/E near 30x it'd be hard to say that shares of ICE are all that cheap. However, on a forward-looking basis the share price is just 22.9x FY 2021's estimates which is considerably more attractive.

I initiated a position in ICE in April around $90 and have been dollar cost averaging to build up the position since then. ICE is an attractive business that I believe is positioned well to continue growing in the future. ICE appears to be an enticing "growth at a reasonable price" investment where the underlying business as currently constituted can support the share price with modest growth assumptions. In my opinion ICE is attractive below $110 although I'd obviously love to go back a few weeks to accumulate more shares below $100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.