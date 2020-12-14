Well, now, AstraZeneca has given us a start and now investors just need to watch to see if others follow, a most likely happening.

U. S. companies have accumulated, thanks to the Federal Reserve, the largest cash balances on record and interest has always been on when they would be used.

Over the weekend, AstraZeneca made a $39 billion offer to acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a deal that looks like it will benefit both parties.

Many corporations have a lot of money sitting around. As just reported, “U. S. Companies Are Sitting On Largest Pile Ever.”

This situation, of course, leads to the question, “When are these companies going to start using this cash?

Why aren’t they buying back stock? Why aren’t they paying higher dividends? Why aren’t they buying other companies?

Well, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has now jumped into the picture with a proposed $39 billion acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN).

With so much cash sitting around in corporations, especially in the world of pharmaceuticals, Charley Grant, writing in the Wall Street Journal, suggests that the move by AstraZeneca could “attract a crowd.”

In fact, the move by AstraZeneca could start off an acquisition wave that goes beyond the pharmaceutical industry.

Executives are not going to just sit in their offices with “lots of cash on hand” and just watch other major companies have all the fun.

So, this could be the start of something big.

The AstraZeneca Move

The AstraZeneca move comes after several years of waiting.

Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s Chief Executive Officer, has been in this position since October 2012.

Around the middle of 2013, Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) attempted to acquire a then-faltering AstrZeneca. Mr. Soriot was able to keep his company independent, but the company still did not prosper even as Mr. Soriot attempted to renew the company’s research and development area.

In July of 2017, reports surfaced that Mr. Soriot was leaving AstraZeneca to become the CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in Israel. The reports were refuted. At that time, the company’s stock price was just above $30.00 per share.

After that time, the efforts of Mr. Soriot took hold and the last two years or so, the company has substantially recovered with AstraZeneca focusing more narrowly upon a string of cancer drugs that really took off. The company, in effect, reinvented itself.

The market has responded. At the end of 2018, the price of AstraZeneca stock was right around $36.00 per share. Currently the stock is trading around $54.00 per share.

In this past year, the company has been working diligently on a Covid-19 vaccine and this seems to near to getting approval and should be available after the first of the year.

But, Mr. Soriot has been waiting for the opportunity to make some acquisitions, given the fact that the company has been turned around and that the company has so much cash on hand.

The problem, for this latter goal, is that the coronavirus pandemic put a “hold” on moving ahead on acquisitions. So, Mr. Soriot had to wait…and wait.

But, now, it appears to be the time to move and that is exactly what Mr. Soriot did. He now has the clout to make a deal, this one would be the largest in the history of AstraZeneca.

And Alexion

Alexion is a two-product drug company, focusing on blood disorders, generally in the area of rare diseases. Drug companies with only one or two products are generally considered by investors to be relatively risky because so much of the future is dependent on so little. Alexion produces it’s main drug Soliris and the next-generation drug Ultomiris, and these two products generates more than 80 percent of the company’s products.

The general feeling is that Alexion will fit well with what AstraZeneca already has and will benefit from the focus that AstraZeneca gives to the research and development function. Furthermore, the area that Alexion does cover is one of the pharmaceutical industry’s most dynamic areas.

This is exemplified by the fact that other pharmaceutical’s have stepped up in recent years to get into the rare-disease drug market. Two examples, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. made such a move in 2018 and Johnson & Johnson did the same in 2017.

AstraZeneca expects to receive regulatory approval by the third quarter of 2021.

Alexion shareholders will receive an estimated $175.00 per Alexion share, broken up into $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 American depository shares. This is a 40 percent premium over Alexion’s one-month share-price average. Alexion stock, on Friday closed at $120.98 per share.

Break-up fees: Alexion will be liable for up to $1.2 billion; AstraZeneca faces a $1.4 charge.

The Deal And The Economy

The deal seems, to me, to be very favorable for both companies. This will allow Mr. Soriot and AstraZeneca to move on into the future in a good, sound way. It means that Alexion shareholders will be able to profit from what the company has done up to this point and will mean that they will not have to wait for Alexion to build research and development to enlarge its product offerings and diversify.

As far as the economy is concerned, the question becomes one of whether or not this deal will get other companies to move and use their accumulated cash. The companies were always going to use their cash at some time, for some reason.

AstraZeneca may be providing the reason. Unfortunately, some analysts believe that AstraZeneca might be challenged by other pharmaceutical companies for Alexion because the price seems low enough that others might want to put up a higher price.

We’ll see.

Of course, this could be the deal that starts off more acquisitions in other industries. Certainly the cash is there… and, like AstraZeneca, there are many more companies that have just been waiting for the right time to move into their own acquisitions.

Like the behavior of the stock market in general, investors should be aware of what is going on here and be prepared to make moves given which companies they feel might be targets for such a takeover.

Again, we must give thanks to the Federal Reserve.

