There are significant growth tailwinds in terms of the sheer size of the market opportunity and the company's differentiated technology solution.

The company has performed well during COVID and was able to maintain both profitability and growth.

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Bentley Systems (BSY) is a leading provider of software solutions focused on the infrastructure space with around 4,000 employees and over 36 years of history. In terms of the company's end markets, the company focuses on selling into structural, geotechnical and civil engineering applications. This includes public works (airports/utilities), industrial (power generation/oil & gas), commercial (office building/hospital). The core software solution provides an omnichannel workflow management layer for engineering organizations to manage highly complex infrastructure projects.

This workflow management layer includes project lifecycle solutions that cover everything from planning, engineering, collaboration, and construction of infrastructure projects. Post-construction, the company also offers solutions that provide for simulation and asset management tools to assist in the ongoing operations and maintenance of commissioned infrastructure assets.

Overall, I am bullish on the company's prospects for several reasons. First, the company plays in a massive market of almost $29 billion. Automation and digital workflow management tools are still in the very early days of adoptions. This gives the company a significant white space to grow share over time. Secondly, the company is already an industry leader with many of the top firms and organizations utilizing the company's solution including New York MTA and Shell, the petrochemical company.

The company's customer base is also incredibly sticky with retention rates hovering above the 100% mark on a net basis. This provides a strong revenue base that should help the company drive strong cash flow even through market cycles and other temporary disruptions such as the recent COVID pandemic.

The company has also performed well despite COVID with revenues up nearly 11% YoY. Most of the revenue is a subscription which is recurring in nature vs. perpetual licenses which are one-time events. This gives the company a stickier customer base as well as provides them with better forward visibility on revenues. Gross margins are another positive at around 70% which is in-line with many other software focused businesses on the public markets. Profitability did take a hit, however, as the company increased operating expenses including research & development and sales & marketing to invest in growth.

Overall, the company has performed relatively well although not necessarily stellar over the last few months. This is reflected in terms of stock performance, where the company has traded relatively flat compared to the S&P 500.

However, I do believe that the company's valuation is compelling at this time. Looking at the company on an EV/EBITDA basis, the company trades at 40x EV/EBITDA. This is in-line with other similar companies like ANSYS. However, the company has accelerated operating expenses this quarter by nearly 41% YoY. If the company desires to, there is significant operating leverage that can be gained by simply moving expenses back to where they were a year ago. Even by keeping the same EV/EBITDA multiple, there is a credible 20%+ upside opportunity here.

Risks

The company has substantial ex-US business. For example, in 2019, 32% of revenues came from the EMEA region and 20% came from APAC. This exposes the company to currency risk as well as localized geopolitical, environmental, and other potential disruptions that may negatively impact the company's performance.

The end market is cyclical. Construction in general ebbs and flows with market cycles. Thus, a prolonged downturn will likely sap end-market demand as there will be fewer capital projects being initiated. This, in turn, may prove a headwind to the company's financial results.

The company also competes with several notable players in the space. This includes Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), which can also provide a similar all-in-one solution particularly in the design and project delivery segments. However, Bentley still has a strong lead in lifecycle solutions space. Other notable competitors include Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and AVEVA (OTCPK:AVEVF) which have a slightly weaker feature set compared to Autodesk and Bentley.

Conclusion

The company is an industry leader in this particular software niche with strong market-related tailwinds, a leading software platform, diversified customer base, strong retention rates, and a compelling valuation. I am, therefore, bullish on this stock and recommend a buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.