Interview With The Creator Of Divided Grades (Video)

Daniel Snyder

Hey, I'm Daniel Snyder on behalf of Seeking Alpha. I am joined again today by Steven Cress, Seeking Alpha's head of quantitative strategy. We did another video prior about the Quant Rating system. If you haven't watched it already, I highly encourage you, check it out. Steven, thank you for joining us once again.

Steven Cress

Thank you for having me, it's a pleasure to be here.

Daniel Snyder

Cool. So I want to dive straight in. We're going to talk about the Dividend Grades, this incredible feature about specifically the stocks that pay dividends, and really just let you communicate to us how powerful this feature is. So to dive right in, what are the Dividend Grades, and how do they work?

Steven Cress

All right. Dividend Grades, I am really proud of the work that we've done here. You will probably go to many other sites where they'll discuss dividends and there will be opinions and recommendations, and they may show you some absolute dividend data such as where is the yield, what is the growth rate? But what I really like about the Seeking Alpha website and Dividend Grades, is that we actually interpret the grade for you. So we will help you decide if the dividend is strong or weak, versus other companies that have dividends within that sector. So, Seeking Alpha's Dividend Grades provide an instant characterization of each stock's dividend strength, compared to the relative sector. And we measure this strength by looking at Dividend Safety, Dividend Growth, Dividend Yield, and Dividend Consistency. There are four main dividend factor groups that we look at, and those are the ones that we measure with a grade. And those grades, just like our Quant system, are based on A plus through F. If a dividend is very strong versus the sector, you'll see an A plus grade. If the dividend safety is very weak versus the sector, you'll see an F. Likewise with growth and yield, if it is strong versus a sector, you'll see grades like A, A minus, and if it's weak you'll see the opposite. You'll see Ds and Fs. It's really a very simple system. It takes a complex area of the financial world. A lot of people do not know if a dividend is strong or weak, or if a company has the ability to maintain it. Is the Balance Sheet strong? Is the cashflow strong? And we look at all those underlying metrics. We score it, and we put it into four simple grades for our users to interpret.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah, and that's something that we should really touch on real quick is, you know, dividend stocks are great. The ability to have them pay you money for you holding the shares, but at the same time, you don't want the price to go down because then it just wipes out what you're getting paid in your dividends. So you want to make sure that there's the growth of the company plus the dividends, and you want to make sure the dividend is safe.

Steven Cress

That is absolutely correct. So, you know, you will find situations where a company could have for dividend safety, an A grade, and they have the ability to maintain that dividend. Strong Balance Sheet, strong cash flow, lots of cash in the reserves, but if the future of that company doesn't look great, if it could be a perspective where it may be in a dead industry going forward, that does not suit the investor. So you can look at the Quant Ratings to see where a company is in terms of its directional recommendation. Is it a very bullish recommendation? Is it a neutral recommendation? Is it a bearish recommendation? And you will find situations where there is a bearish directional recommendation, but the company could have a good dividend safety score. So you really have to weigh, okay, I know my dividend is safe, but, you know, do I want to hold onto the stock if it's a very, very bearish recommendation? Likewise, you know, you may find companies where the dividend safety is C, which means that it's in line with the sector so it's pretty solid, but the Quant Rating could be very bullish. And it's important to bring this up because a Quant Rating is different than the Dividend Rating. What the Quant Rating helps you do is to provide a directional recommendation as to how that stock should do compared to the sector. And we're talking about the stock price. Will that stock appreciate, will it depreciate? Where with the Dividend Grade, it's not really trying to forecast what's going to happen with the stock. It comes down to what you're looking at. If you're looking at dividend safety, obviously you want preservation of capital. So you want to have a good dividends safety grade, and you want to know that the company will continue to be able to pay you what you've gotten in the past. Or you could look at dividend growth, and dividend growth is really important. I like to look at two aspects out of the four. The first two things I look for are dividend safety and dividend growth. But I happen to know that if you have a company that has a strong dividend growth rate, it's more likely to have better stock price appreciation because it shows that the company is growing, that they can continue to grow its dividend. And it's most likely on the back of strong revenues and strong earnings, that they have the capability to keep moving that dividend up. Where for dividend safety, they may have plenty of cash, but it could be somewhat of a flat situation. So it's really important to look at both, but the most important thing is if you own a stock, you want to go to the symbol page, if that stock has a dividend, you want to know that dividend is safe because if that dividend is not safe, that means there could potentially be a cut.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah. I'm glad you touched on that specifically. So we're talking about the Dividend Grades and the Quant Rating system. You're blending these together. As you're researching the stock, you're looking at making sure that there's going to be strong appreciation of the stock price, plus you're looking at the dividend safety. So you're really focusing on both of these tools together, combined in your research.

Steven Cress

That's correct. You know, a good example is, something like we may want to look at AT&T as an example. So here the company, and I'm going to look at my screen simultaneously, as you're pulling up yours. And AT&T has a relatively safe dividend, it's got a dividend safety grade of B. It's one of those aristocrats that has been paying its dividend for years at just about as long as any company's been paying a dividend. So it gets an A plus for its consistency. So it's definitely a dividend champion by that measure. And they've got a lot of cash on hand. They've got a good Balance Sheet, so you have a dividend safety score B. But if you look at the Ratings Summary, you'll see the Quant recommendation is neutral. And you will see on the price chart that if the stock has actually done really poorly into the COVID environment, and like many other stocks that actually rebounded, you haven't really seen that rebound with AT&T. And when you look at the Factor Grades, you'll see that the company has a D for growth, it's got a D for momentum, it's got a D plus for those earnings revisions. So those earnings revisions come from Wall Street analysts. They're not very positive. So since those Factor Grades are very weak, the overall rating for the company is kind of lackluster, it's just the neutral. So yeah, you might have a safe dividend there, and that's really important if you're an owner of the stock, but you should know, it's not likely that that stock is going to appreciate. And in fact, if you look at it relative to the S&P, you've actually lost the money because the S&P has so significantly outperformed AT&T year to date. So your dividend might be safe, but you're looking at a small yield relative to that return that you would get from the S&P 500, or other stocks that could have a very bullish or bearish recommendation.

Daniel Snyder

Right. So we've been talking about these dividend grades, and we're talking about all of the Quant Rating system and all of the Factor Grades, and all the information you find on the symbol page. But when does all this information actually update?

Steven Cress

All this information updates daily, I'm so glad you asked that. 4:00 AM every day, the data updates for our quantitative algorithms. So we start processing all that information, and, you know, fairly speedily. And again, I'm so glad you mentioned that because when you look at our, either our Quant Grades or our Dividend Grades, you can rest assured that that is fresh information that has been calculated the day before, or that day at 4:00 AM. It's using the data from the day before, but it calculates at 4:00 AM that day.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah, and Steven, I got to ask you though, we have so many different types of investors that use Seeking Alpha, from people that are retired looking for just dividends, to people that are younger that are just starting and looking for long growth opportunities. So from a Dividend Grade standpoint, which grades should I be looking at, right? There are four different grades. You said the safety, the growth, the yield, and consistency. Which one matters to who?

Steven Cress

Absolutely. So, it's based on your risk tolerance. And if you are retired, your risk tolerance is not high, so your focus is capital preservation and income generation. So what's important to you when you go to that symbol page and you bring a stock up, you want to make sure that dividend is safe, okay? You want to have on that dividend safety grade, something that's at least, you know, a C plus, B minus, preferably, you know, an A, to know that there's a minimum chance that that dividend could be cut. Likewise, if you are younger, dividend growth is actually an excellent predictive factor for a stock. Companies that have the strongest dividend growth tend to have the best price appreciation. So it's a very strong factor, actually, when we look at our Quant Grades. And we're looking at the growth element, dividends are factored into that where companies do pay dividends. So one of the differences, of course, between our Dividend Ratings and our Quant Rating, is not all stocks have dividends. So that's where our Quant Grades really come into place, 'cause we can still give you a directional recommendation even if a company does not have a dividend. But if it does have a dividend, again, you look at your risk tolerance. If your focus is towards capital preservation and income generation, focus on that dividend consistency grade, the dividend safety grade. Those are things that are important. But if your risk tolerance is, take a little bit more on board, I want appreciation, I would look for a dividend growth grade that's very strong in that A, A plus, A minus category.

Daniel Snyder

Gotcha. And to just make sure we completely clarify this. Are the Dividend Grades the same thing as the Factor Grades, are they not, are they separate? What's the deal there?

Steven Cress

They are separate. Number one reason, not all stocks have dividends. So there are two completely different algorithms. One focused on the Quant. And with Quant, again, the main focus is trying to provide that directional recommendation leading up to, is it very bullish, is it neutral, and we take the Factor Group grades such as value, and growth, and EPS revisions, and we look at that and we put a score on it to determine what the predictability is going forward. Where with the dividend, it's very focused on the strength of that dividend, versus other companies within that sector. So does the company have the ability to maintain that dividend, or is the company really focusing on growing the dividend?

Daniel Snyder

Right. And so to touch on this, if I'm not a Premium user of Seeking Alpha, what is the best way for me to try out these Dividend Grades for free?

Steven Cress

I would highly recommend that you do try it out. We provide a free trial. When you're on our platform, if you just look at the upper right-hand side, it'll say, "Subscribe." It costs you nothing, it's a two week free trial. And what I would do is I would immediately load your portfolio up, so you could see the grades on your stocks, and you might be surprised. Some companies where you thought they had really strong growth rates, it could end up being weaker. Or some companies that you thought were inexpensive, could end up being very expensive. And you'll see that from the grades instantaneously. So it's important to know what you own, and what's wonderful about our platform, is it gets refreshed every day. So every day you'll be able to determine the strength or weakness of the stock that you own, versus other companies in the sector.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah. I definitely got to say, thank you for creating this 'cause this is something that I use all the time. I mean, the information out there is sometimes, it's so hard to understand and see where it's going. So, thank you for creating the Dividend Grades. Thank you for creating the Quant Rating system. And thank you for taking the time with us today to just kind of walk us through everything behind the Dividend Grades and where we should be focusing our attention.

Steven Cress

I really appreciate it, and I hope the system helps people make a more informed decision. And thank you so much for having me today.

Daniel Snyder

Yep, no worries.

