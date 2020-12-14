An Interview With The Creator Of The Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades (Video)
Summary
We interview Steven Cress, Head of Quantitative Strategy at Seeking Alpha, to learn more about the Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades.
The Dividend Grades evaluate the safety, growth, yield, and consistency of a dividend.
Certain grades matter more to different types of investors. Watch the interview to find out how you should prioritize these grades for your investing style.
