Introduction

Adjacent to our initial coverage of AT&T (T), we decided to readdress the company with a pronounced focus on valuation, relying on the EVA (Economic Value Added) framework. Simply put, EVA is an estimate of a firm's true economic profit, which is computed as net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) less a charge for tying up balance sheet capital. In pursuit of maximizing total returns, two segments of the stock universe are of exceptional importance, which we refer to as "EVA Monsters" and "Fallen Angels", as illustrated below.

Image Source: Author's Illustration

The fundamental return of every stock (excluding the effect of valuation) is composed of:

Fundamental Return = EVA CAGR + dividend yield + share count reduction

In the case of the aforementioned two categories, the composition of fundamental return is very different:

"EVA Monsters": These are high EVA-growth companies, where the majority of our fundamental return stems from future growth in EVA. Some of these companies are major repurchasers of their shares and most pay no dividends since they have wonderful reinvestment opportunities.

"Fallen Angels": These are mature businesses that have stable EVA generation capability but lackluster growth. Most have a sizable dividend payout, potentially enhanced by share repurchases.

While both types of investments can yield handsome results, it is readily apparent that "EVA Monsters" have a higher fundamental return than "Fallen Angels", because they possess much better growth characteristics. Why is fundamental return important? Because the longer you hold a stock, the closer your return will get to this fundamental return. In short: when our aim is to hold a stock for decades, we want "EVA Monsters" in our portfolio.

Once we laid this foundation, we can introduce valuation as the final piece of the equation. Let's see the full investment thesis behind both groups:

Total Return = Fundamental Return + Change in Valuation

In the case of "Fallen Angels", sentiment change is the primary source of total return. Since reversion to the mean is a one-trick pony, the sooner it happens, the higher our annualized return. The most dangerous pitfall is that this reversion takes too long to happen (if at all), dampening our total return since there is no growth to compensate for the time elapsed. A company can offset some of the "waiting time" with a handsome dividend payout, assuming the dividend is sustainable and that the EVA generation is stable. Simply put: when we buy "Fallen Angels", we want a huge discount to fair value coupled with a short holding period, hoping for a quick rebound in valuation. Until then, we collect the dividends and when the reversion takes place, we sell at fair value (the sooner, the better). In a nutshell, we don't want to be stuck holding a "Fallen Angel" for too long, unless it turns into an EVA Monster along the way (which is rather unlikely but cannot be ruled out). Monitoring these positions closely is absolutely essential since some of them may turn out to be value traps while others may transform into EVA Monsters.

When it comes to "EVA Monsters", we want to buy companies that have lots of EVA growth left in the tank, at a reasonable entry price, and hold them for the long-run. The primary pitfalls are that we either overpay for growth or that the forecasted growth does not materialize to the extent we expected. Both scenarios would sink our total return potential. Thus, we have to leave a buffer in our purchase price in case some of the EVA growth we had anticipated does not materialize, which is painful in not one but two ways: the significantly dampened fundamental return, and the corresponding change in market sentiment (that affects the valuation component of the equation), to adjust for lower future growth.

Note that although the characteristics of these two baskets are largely different, both types of holdings can lead to exceptional, 12-15%+ annualized returns as part of a diversified portfolio. That being said, let's find out whether one of the possible "Fallen Angels", AT&T trades at an attractive valuation today.

Image Source

So what's the story with AT&T?

AT&T is the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier with a 40% contribution to the company's overall revenue, followed by another 25% from its consumer and entertainment segment (including the DirecTV satellite television business), while WarnerMedia now contributes a bit less than 20% to the company's top line, with fixed-line business communications accounting for the majority of the remaining 15%. Becoming a diversified telecom and media conglomerate definitely came at a price for AT&T, driven by ill-advised acquisitions of the past, pumping its debt load and overall complexity to nosebleed heights. Besides continuous investments in growth areas like fiber-optic and 5G networks, the company's heavy bet on the 'content is king' approach is further strengthened with the July 1 appointment of previous WarnerMedia head John Stankey as new CEO. Igniting growth in the recently launched streaming service, HBO Max remains a key focus area for management, underpinned by the bold plan to release 2021 movies in theaters and via streaming on the same day, thus aggressively stocking HBO Max with new content in an effort to reach 50 million U.S. subscribers by 2025.

Parallel to that, the long-awaited divestiture of the struggling DirecTV business seems to be finally in the cards as well (although the serious amount of value destruction by this ill-timed acquisition could not be more obvious). In the meantime, debt reduction and ongoing commitment to dividend payments remain top priorities for the company.

Quality Snapshot

Value Creation: What type of moat rating is warranted?

We tend to prefer companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats (no matter whether we are talking about an "EVA Monster" or a "Fallen Angel"), as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to outperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will serve as our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas the persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

AT&T managed to consistently create shareholder value over the past decade, although the company's EVA Margin levels are a far cry from the quantitative wide-moat threshold of 5%, averaging a mere 2.1% over the period. While the potential divestiture of DirecTV points to the direction of reducing capital intensity (thus a further improvement of the EVA Margin seems likely), achieving a wide-moat status will remain challenging from a quantitative standpoint. In our opinion, AT&T is shy of any wide-moat trait, like exceptional brand perception or customer loyalty, while the oligopolistic nature of the company's most important wireless segment (with Verizon (VZ), AT&T and T-Mobile (TMUS) dominating 90% of the U.S. market) does give all players significant scale, and the high investment requirement provides a sufficient barrier to keep new market entrants at bay. AT&T's other significant business in moat terms, WarnerMedia, holds a strong competitive position as well, fueled by premium content franchises from HBO, Warner Bros., and DC Comics, coupled with the recent launch of HBO Max. The above reasoning warrants a narrow moat rating to AT&T from a qualitative standpoint.

Source: evaexpress.com

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Over the past decade, AT&T has generated an average of 0.2% EVA Momentum, with both sales growth and EVA Margin expansion contributing to incremental EVA creation. To put that into perspective, the long-run average for the 50th percentile of the US stock market (represented by the Russell 3000) is 0.4% percent, hence AT&T's performance is far from stellar in comparison to the broader market. Overall, the inferior EVA Momentum is a factor that is definitely reflected in the firm's capital allocation objectives, as we will point out in the next section.

Capital Allocation Snapshot

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, the incremental return on invested capital (measured by the EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for AT&T over the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

AT&T's operations require a relatively high level of reinvestment into its core wireless, wireline, and entertainment business, with CapEx averaging over 50% of OCF in the past decade. If we observe the business in its current state, it is immensely hard to tell whether the firm can generate incremental EVA growth going forward, loaded with the heavy burden of overpriced and strategically questionable acquisitions. Nevertheless, based on both the EVA Momentum and our qualitative considerations, AT&T is a mature business at its core, meaning that most of the available free cash (after debt reduction) should be distributed to shareholders.

While deleveraging will remain a key capital allocation priority going forward, the importance of the dividend remains unquestionable, with its sustainability underpinned by a full-year forecast FCF payout ratio percentage in the high 50s. That said, we are not expecting the pace of dividend growth to exceed the company's 10-year CAGR of ~2% for the foreseeable future (especially after seeing no dividend hike this December). Share buybacks on the other hand will likely take a backseat as long as visibility remains limited amidst the pandemic, thus in our valuation scenarios, we assume share buybacks to remain on hold for the next 5 years, to stay on the conservative side.

Valuation

Discounted EVA Model

Although definitely a far cry from a precise tool, a discounted EVA model can be useful as a "vaguely right" (rather than a "precisely wrong") indicator of the fair value of a company. It is especially effective in extreme cases when the share price and the fundamental performance of the underlying business are largely disconnected from each other.

The reason why we use EVA instead of free cash flow in our valuation model is because EVA better matches costs and benefits, making it a superior measure of corporate performance. It spreads the charge for using capital over the time periods when the investments are expected to contribute to profit and add to the value, instead of concentrating the charge for capital in the one period that the investment is made, as cash flow does. In other words, free cash flow can be negative (caused by large CapEx figures) even if a firm is creating shareholder value, but EVA shows the underlying truth. That being said, the present value of a forecast for EVA is always mathematically identical to the net present value of discounted cash flow.

Note that we are not trying to calculate precise values, as that is an almost impossible endeavor, given the model's pronounced sensitivity to a plethora of assumptions. For every company we analyze, we compute a "conservative" and an "enterprising" scenario and use those as proxies for our fair value range. In the table below, you can see the consensus EVA estimates through 2025 for AT&T.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

As opposed to the 5-year consensus EVA CAGR estimate of 16.8%, our conservative scenario assumes 4% EVA growth in the period of 2021-2025, tapering off to 0% afterward. While top-line pressure is likely to prevail (with HBO Max gradually filling some of the revenue gap caused by the possible divestiture of DirecTV), EVA Margin expansion seems inevitable as the company continues to streamline its operations (resulting in a lower capital charge). We assume a terminal growth rate of 0% since no company can forever increase its EVA, as opposed to free cash flow, EBITDA, earnings, or any other conventional accounting measure. That is because the number of additional projects where a firm can outearn its true cost of capital (hence increase EVA) is always finite. As a discount rate, we use AT&T's 5-year average WACC of 5.49%. The resulting conservative fair value estimate arrives at $34.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Turning to our enterprising scenario, we project an annualized EVA growth of 6% in the period of 2021-2025 (still significantly lower than the consensus forecast). Following that, we assume that the company can maintain a 3% EVA growth rate in 2026-2030, which could be achieved by a continued moderate EVA Margin expansion. The resulting enterprising fair value estimate arrives at $37.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

As a conclusion, our discounted EVA based fair value estimate for AT&T falls in the range of $34-$37, implying that shares are moderately undervalued today. At the current price of $31 (as of December 11), the 10-year baked-in annual EVA growth rate (from 2021 to 2030) stands at -1%, which implies that the company's EVA generation capability will essentially stay flat over the period. We believe that this market perception stands in contrast to the expected EVA Margin expansion in the coming years, underpinning our previously outlined thesis on the slight disconnect between fundamentals and valuation.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Total Return Forecast

When calculating a stock's total return potential from any given price, we employ the 5-year explicit EVA forecast, our assumptions regarding the dividend and share buybacks, as well as a reasonable premium reflecting the growth characteristics of the underlying business. For the latter, our prime indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. For example, an FGR ratio of 20% says that the firm's market value would tumble 20% if investors became convinced that it would never be able to increase EVA above its current level. A negative FGR ratio signals that the market is pricing in a decline from the current level of EVA generation, indicating an expectation for future headwinds. To sum up, a higher FGR ratio indicates higher expectations for future growth.

Source: evaexpress.com

In the last 10 years, AT&T's FGR was hovering in the range of -20% to +20%, while the FGR is currently standing at -8% as of December 11, signaling that the market seems to give no credit to the sustainability of today's EVA levels. To reflect the rather pessimistic market sentiment, we model an FGR range of -10% to 5% in our total return scenario. As outlined earlier, we are also factoring in a moderate CAGR of 2% for the dividend, and no share buybacks in the period to stay on the conservative side. Instead of using the rather rosy consensus EVA estimates, we model a scenario with a gradual EVA Margin expansion to historical peak levels of ~3.5% by 2025. Based on these assumptions, our annual total return forecast from today's ~$31 level is the following (with the shaded band representing the FGR range of -10% to 5% around the midpoint value):

Source: Author's illustration based on data from evaexpress.com

As visible on the graph above, a realistic 5-year annualized total return falls in the ballpark of ~8% from today's levels. In conclusion, while an optimistic market sentiment could translate to a potential double-digit total return scenario (modeled by the upper FGR range), the vast majority of the returns will likely stem from the current ~6.7% dividend yield going forward.

Summary of the Investment Thesis

While AT&T showcases the characteristics of a mature company with some degree of a sustainable competitive edge (resulting in a durable EVA generation capability paired with sluggish growth prospects), the valuation is simply not depressed enough for the company to qualify as a "Fallen Angel". With any investment we make, we have a minimum total return threshold of 12%, even after making conservative assumptions in our calculations. This leaves an additional layer of margin of safety since we would be happy with any double-digit return in the long-run. In the case of AT&T, a compelling buying opportunity would arise at sub-$26 levels (translating to an 8% dividend yield), from where a 12%+ total return expectation seems reasonable going forward.

One more thing

