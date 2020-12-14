The company's annual interest expenditures are significant at nearly $5/barrel; however, the company can generate strong 2020 returns from paying down debt alone.

Gran Tierra Energy is committed to aggressively paying down its RBL facility and could likely pay it down by expiration.

Gran Tierra Energy has performed well recently on the basis of its 2021 guidance and should drive strong long-term shareholder returns.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEARCA: GTE) is a smaller oil company that has been particularly pummeled by COVID-19 and the resulting collapse in oil prices. The company has had a tough several years in its operational environment in Colombia, despite the 90% two-year decline in its share price. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company's recent 2021 guidance implies the potential for longer term shareholder rewards.

Gran Tierra Energy - Perenco

Gran Tierra Energy Overview

Gran Tierra is a Colombia based energy company with an exciting and diversified portfolio of assets.

Gran Tierra Energy Snapshot - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy was forced to cut production significantly as a result of the impacts of COVID-19 on prices. In 2019, the company, with shutdowns, saw production just a hair under 35 thousand barrels/day. By contrast, in 3Q 2020, due to shut-ins, it has dropped to less than 20 thousand barrels/day. The company's financials, as a result, took a massive impact.

Specifically, the company has seen TTM EBITDA of just under $150 million and FFO of just over $50 million. That EBITDA matches up with the company's market capitalization; however, the impacts of COVID-19 on the company's financials are evident. The company, however, still has 142 million barrels in 2P reserves, highlighting its ability to produce for the long run.

Gran Tierra Energy Volatility Handling

However, it's important to keep in mind that for Gran Tierra Energy, these shortcomings are temporary, and the company is continuing to look at the long term.

Gran Tierra Energy Financial Strategy - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy has continued to renegotiate contracts and cut costs significantly. The company is focused on a balanced and return focused 2021 budget, with the goal of returning to its previous cash flow generation. The company's low base decline and >95% asset base continue to show its overall strength.

Overall, Gran Tierra Energy has done everything required for a downturn. That includes dramatically cutting costs, having an impressive long-term asset base, and working to position itself for the long run.

Gran Tierra Energy 2021 Guidance

Gran Tierra Energy's 2021 guidance, which it has recently issued, is optimistic and has buoyed the company's share price. However, it's also worth paying close attention to the assumptions for the company.

Gran Tierra Energy 2021 Guidance - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy's 2021 base case is based on Brent prices of ~$49/barrel. Current indications are that this will come true. The company expects to spend ~$140 million in capital expenditures, which it will do even in a higher price case. Under this, the company's $200 million RBL balance will finish the year at ~$135 million.

It's worth noting here that the company's Y.E. net debt to adjusted EBITDA will be reasonable across all three scenarios and the company has finally committed to paying down debt. Interest and financing will still be a significant part of the financial picture, but if it can paydown its debt significantly, its position will be much improved.

In fact, under the high case for oil prices, $56 Brent, which we feel is a reasonable average for the year, the company's end of year RBL balance will be $85 million. That would imply, more likely than not, that the company could paydown its entire debt before RBL expiration on Sept. 30, 2022. That would significantly improve its financial position.

The company is likely to have strong FCF to market capitalization in 2021, and whether it can continue that for the rest of the decade could mean strong returns, especially if the company can solve its near $5/barrel in interest expenditures. At $56 Brent, if it had no debt, the company would have more than $100 million in annual FCF.

That FCF would justify a much higher value for shareholders.

Gran Tierra Energy Debt

The one concern in Gran Tierra Energy's portfolio is the company's debt load.

Gran Tierra Energy Debt Load - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy's largest potential risk financially is its debt load. The company has roughly $800 million in debt and covenant relief on debt to EBITDA. The company's mixed coupon on the $600 million in senior debt is roughly 7% annually (or $42 million in annual interest). The company's RBL is much lower interest but needs to be rolled over eventually.

The company, however, has respectable hedges on roughly 14 thousand barrels/day of production from Jan. 1 to June. 30. The concern here is that the company has sold calls at $51.45/barrel, limiting upside as markets have required. However, on the flip side, if markets continue to drop, the company is protected from $36.43-45.14/barrel Brent with minimal premium.

The company is well protected until 2025; however, when the debt comes due, if the market hasn't recovered significantly, it does have some risk worth considering. Given FCF generation, the company will almost certainly have to roll over this debt that it's generated.

We've talked in previous articles about concerns about the company's debt usage over the past few years. It seems to have accepted that it needs to pay this debt off, which we're optimistic about; however, it will be a key theme in the company's story from 2020 to 2025.

Gran Tierra Energy Opportunity

Gran Tierra Energy's opportunity is based on its FCF potential as it aggressively pays down debt and where it'll be by the end of the 2020s as it continues. Currently, the company has an enterprise value of $950 million and, in the base case, ~$20 million in 2021 FCF ($65 million without interest). At the same time, the company is well positioned for a recovery.

By Sept. 30, 2022, the company should have its $200 million RBL nearly completely paid of. The company, at $60 Brent, a normalized 2022+ price, should see ~$100 million in annual FCF. Counting interest savings as it pays down debt, the company should be able to potentially pay down its 2025 debt by the end of 2025, and pay down its 2027 debt.

At that point, a company that currently has >80% of its enterprise value as debt will see its share price increase significantly. Looking at it from another standpoint, if the company can pay off all its debt by 2030, and turn its debt into market capitalization, it'll generate ~400% returns across the decade, which is incredibly exciting.

Gran Tierra Energy Risk

On the contrast, Gran Tierra Energy's risk is its massive debt load. The company has $800 million in debt and it's spending nearly $5/barrel it produces on interest alone. The company's growth plans have been derailed significantly; however, the company remains committed to long-term growth. Its production will recover significantly in 2020.

However, the downside here is that if prices don't recover, the company realistically faces bankruptcy at <$35-40/barrel Brent. While we feel that's unlikely, it's a risk worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy has an impressive portfolio of assets, and despite 2020 being particularly devastating to the company, it has finally indicated a strong interest in paying down. We expect a strong commitment to paying down debt across the 2020s can drive significant shareholder returns, regardless of anything else.

However, there are some aspects of the company's business that are concerning and worth paying attention to. The company's interest expenses of nearly $5 / barrel greatly change its breakeven levels and mean that the company faces a serious risk of bankruptcy at $35-40 / barrel Brent. Overall, we see Gran Tierra Energy as worth a cautious investment at this time based on a price recovery.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this exciting trend. Also read about our newly launched "Income Portfolio", a non sector specific income portfolio. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolios to generate high-yield returns.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.



Macroeconomic market overviews. Click for a 2-week free trial, with an unconditional money back guarantee and 47% off of our popular annual plan! There's nothing to lose and everything to gain!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.