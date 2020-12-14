This is likely prompting a trader to place a rather large bet the stock will decline between now and January 15.

Microsoft's (MSFT) stock hit the pause button recently, trading in a sideways pattern since reporting its latest round of quarterly results in October. The sideways trading pattern has allowed the stock a chance to grow into the pricey valuation investors have given to it.

Still, the stock is on the more expensive side of its historical trends, and that is prompting someone to make a rather large bet that the stock trades lower between now and the middle of January.

P/E Multiple High Vs. Historical Average

The stock has seen its earnings multiple rise to around 28.5 times the next fiscal year's earnings estimates. That is well above the upper end of its historical range and above its 5-year average of around 22.9. The high one-year forward P/E ratio comes despite the stock stalling out recently and analysts boosting their earnings estimates for next year to $7.47 per share from around $7.35 in mid-September.

The company is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of around 14.5% over the next three years. It would give the stock a growth-adjusted PEG ratio of around 1.7 when accounting for the next year's P/E ratio and the three-year CAGR. That is slightly higher than the expected PEG ratio, given that a fairly valued company typically has a PEG ratio of between 1 to 1.5. However, the stock has an average PEG ratio of around 2, which happens to be right in-line with its 5-year historical average.

Additionally, the stock has a fair valuation when compared to the average one-year and two-year P/E ratios, along with a solid growth profile. It likely means that any pullback witnessed in Microsoft would not last too long at all.

(Data from Refinitiv)

Bear Places A Bet

But the appearance of the high valuation on the surface could be prompting someone to make a rather large bearish bet. On December 14, the open interest levels for the January 15 $215 put and calls both increased by around 12,000 contracts apiece.

The data shows that the calls were sold for about $5.50 per contract. Meanwhile, the puts were bought for about $9.40 per contract. It would suggest that trader paid out about $3.90 per contract overall to create the bear spread. Most importantly, the stock needs to trade below $211.10 by the middle of January for the trader to begin earning a profit if holding the options until the expiration date.

The Technicals Lack Any Momentum

The trader may be on the winning side of their bet. The stock is currently trading below a level of resistance at $216.50, and should it fail to advance beyond that price, and reverses lower, it is likely to result in the stock falling back to an uptrend at $210. A break of that uptrend sends the stock sharply lower towards support around $198.

However, if the stock pushes above resistance, it could be that it jumps to as high as $225.

The RSI has been trending lower, which signifies that the stock's momentum has been turning from bullish to bearish. It would indicate that stock continues to trade sideways or lower.

If the market should go through a period of time where multiples contract, Microsoft seems at an added risk to face additional selling pressure. This would be due to the P/E multiple contracting to something that is more historically appropriate.

However, barring a big shift in market sentiment, any pullback in the stock is likely to be short term at best.

Love this article? Then hit the follow button at the top of the story! Let The Market Be Your Guide Finding the next big move in the market is never easy, so let us help you determine what that move will be. Every day, Reading The Market uses changes in fundamentals, technicals, and options markets to determine the next significant move in stocks, sectors, and indexes. To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.