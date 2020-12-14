The Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) operates regulated exchanges, clearinghouses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the US, UK, EU, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It owns and operates the New York Stock Exchange among its many assets.

ICE operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. ICE clears exchange-traded and over-the-counter transactions. The company earns money from trading and clearing volumes. It also makes profits from the sale of its historical data and listings.

ICE is celebrating its twentieth birthday in 2020. The exchange started as an electronic platform for energy trading and grew quickly across most asset classes. The shift from member-owned to publicly traded exchanges support ICE’s growth. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and ICE are the two dominant trading exchanges in the US.

The growth of trading volumes has supported growth and earnings over the past two decades. However, 2021 could be the start of a challenging period for the world’s leading trading platforms.

A great two-decade run for ICE shares

ICE opened for trading at a split-adjusted $7.80 per share in November 2005 when considering a 5:1 split. Since then, the stock has been more than a ten-bagger.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, ICE shares rose to their most recent peak at $110.71 on December 9 and settled just under that level at $108.82 at the end of last week. The company has a market cap of just over $61 billion. ICE trades an average of over 2.7 million shares each day and pays shareholders a 1.1% dividend. An investment in ICE over the past twenty years paid off handsomely as the stock made higher lows and higher highs.

Trading volumes will continue to rise, but ICE may run into roadblocks

Volatility creates opportunities in markets and tends to increase trading volumes. The increasing number of day traders and investors over the past years has been bullish for ICE shares.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows the steady rise in revenues from 2016 through 2019. However, earnings have been declining since 2017 as costs rise.

Source: Yahoo Finance

From a quarterly perspective, the revenue trend has been concerning since Q1 2020, and earnings have been dropping this year.

As we move forward into 2021, ICE faces challenges on three fronts, which could weigh on the stock’s price.

Reason one - Regulation with a capital R

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden will become the forty-sixth President of the United States. If the eight years he served as Vice President in the Obama administration is a sign, we should expect more regulations across all sectors of the economy. ICE shares rose from $14.72 at the end of November 2008 to $45.20 in November 2016 or over 207% during President Obama’s two terms. They more than doubled to $105.51 in November 2020 during the Trump administration. The Biden administration faces new challenges even though President Obama took over during the global financial crisis.

In 2021, the division of wealth in the US dramatically widened compared to a dozen years ago. Moreover, the Democrat’s progressive wing, led by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and in Congress by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other left-leaning members who embrace Democratic Socialism will push then President to address the Wall Street versus Main Street issue.

Massive profits by many companies and record highs in the stock market only exacerbate the focus on trading markets. Aside from stricter regulations that increase ICE’s costs, a potential transaction tax could cause trading volumes to decline, weighing in on revenues.

Reason two - Taxes with a capital T

Aside from a transaction tax, increasing income, property, and wealth taxes could impact trading volumes and market participation. President-elect Biden pledged to raise taxes on those earning over $400,000 per year. States and cities are likely to increase taxes to meet the shortfalls created by the 2020 pandemic.

When it comes to ICE and other corporations, the incoming administration will increase corporate taxes. Earnings that previously went to the shareholders will now fall into the coffers of the US government. Even if revenues and pre-tax profits remain constant, the share price will likely reflect higher tax rates and a decline in tax-deductible items.

Reason three - Potential of change of control of the US Senate during the Georgia runoffs where ICE has a special interest

While the CME and ICE will both suffer from rising regulatory costs and taxes in the coming years, the ICE faces an idiosyncratic problem.

Jeff Sprecher is ICE’s Chief Executive Officer. He owns over 4.744 million shares of the company’s stock, worth over half a billion dollars as of the end of September. Mr. Sprecher is not only the CEO but ICE’s founder. He is also the husband of Kelly Loeffler, the Republican US Senator from Georgia, and a candidate for re-election on January 5. Senator Loeffler was appointed in early 2020 by Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp. She is not only the incumbent runoff candidate, but this is her first-time facing voters in Georgia in a highly contentious contest.

The Georgia elections will determine the majority in the Senate. Senator Loeffler is not popular with Democrats. ICE and exchanges could face political retribution if she loses the contest and Republicans lose control of the Senate. A loss by Senator Loeffler could give new meaning to the quote, “To the victor goes the spoils” for her husband and the company he founded in 2000. A stricter regulatory environment for Wall Street-related companies is on the horizon under the incoming administration.

A change in the majority could lead to an even more stringent regulatory environment to erase what some on the other side of the political aisle believe was an advantage for the company and sector with Senator Loeffler as part of the majority over the past year. Therefore, the Georgia runoff elections have a special meaning for ICE as the incumbent's husband runs the company.

ICE shares face more than a couple of headwinds going into 2021. Insiders have been net sellers of the stock over the past months. Caution is paramount as the political climate is shifting, and exchanges could find themselves in the crosshairs of a progressive agenda. Exchanges are apolitical, but ICE’s ties to the Senator from Georgia give ICE an additional risk level.