This year, in the tech sector at least, a big trend that has emerged has been that "winners keep winning." Partially driven by the surge of retail traders' contribution to daily volumes, investors have piled on to a few momentum names and refused to let go.

Next year, however, we must think differently about our portfolios - especially as valuation concerns arise and high-profile names warn about all-time market highs in the news headlines. So I've been quietly loading up on Talend (TLND), which I consider to be a very overlooked software stock, in my ongoing goal of converting more of my portfolio to value.

Talend has vastly underperformed peers this year. Year to date, the stock is down roughly ~5%, versus a 14% gain for the S&P 500 and much steeper wins for most tech stocks. Yet I don't find Talend's underperformance to owe to perilous fundamentals - in fact, while Talend's growth does lag behind some higher-profile names, the company has seen performance improve as the coronavirus wears on.

As a refresher, here are what I consider to be the key drivers behind the bullish thesis for Talend:

Data-driven decision making is taking over the corporate world. Every business leader wants to ground their actions on data, but the problem is that data lies all across different silos. Tools like the Talend Data Fabric are vital in order to integrate the data into a single platform of record to use as a jumping-off point for analysis. The company's main expertise is in a process called ETL (extract, tool, and load) - a service that much better-known and much higher-valued Alteryx (AYX) also provides.

Data explosion leads to a big TAM. Not only is data becoming a more vital part of the corporate process, but data volumes are increasing. This is an opportunity that greatly extends Talend's TAM (a chart is shown below - Talend estimates its total data integration and integrity TAM to be $8 billion by 2023, with the cloud piece representing a $2.8 billion chunk of that.

New leadership team that has a sales mindset. Talend just brought in a nearly entirely new leadership team headed by Christal Belmont, a former executive at SAP Concur. Her go-to-market experience at a much larger company (plus the experience of several lieutenants she brought onboard) reflects the company's shift to focus on growth and sales.

Very, very rich margin profile. Talend's subscription gross margins clock in the high 80s, giving it a best-in-breed margin profile that is among the best in the software industry and indicates that nearly every dollar of incremental revenue flows through to the bottom line.

Yet in spite of these strengths, Talend trades at a deep discount to most software peers. At current share prices near $39, Talend has a market cap of $1.24 billion. After netting off the $160.5 million of cash and $139.9 million of debt on Talend's most recent balance sheet, Talend's resulting enterprise value is $1.22 billion - which represents a bargain-basement 3.8x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's FY21 revenue expectations of $320.7 million, representing 14% y/y growth.

For a company that has barely scratched an $8 billion market opportunity, I think investors have a unique opportunity to buy into a solid, overlooked tech stock on the ground floor. In particular, Talend has slipped over the past few months while most of its software peers have gained - I would use any continued dips to stake out a position.

Q3 download

Let's now review Talend's latest third-quarter results to substantiate the thesis that Talend's fundamental performance is not the anchor dragging its stock price down. Take a look at the Q3 earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Talend Q3 results Source: Talend Q3 earnings release

Talend's revenue in Q3 grew 16% y/y to $72.7 million. Two reasons why that is an impressive result: one, Talend beat Wall Street's expectations of $69.8 million (+14% y/y) by a comfortable two-point margin; second, Talend also managed to accelerate its revenue growth by four points relative to 12% y/y growth in Q2. This essentially puts Talend at just shy of its pre-pandemic growth rate of 18% y/y in Q1.

Talend continues to build up a massive recurring revenue base - which is a key element of this stock's bullish thesis. As of Q3, Talend's ARR has grown to $269 million, up 20% y/y - and as we can see here in this chart, Talend's ARR buildup has reached the same y/y pace as back in Q1. $88 million of this ARR is coming from the Talend Cloud, and Cloud ARR is up a rapid 113% y/y - and the company expects Cloud ARR to cross $100 million for the first time midway in Q4. Management also noted that it closed its largest-ever cloud deal in Q3 - which is notable given the pandemic environment in which few companies have wanted to make drastic changes to their infrastructure.

Another key takeaway from Talend's ARR - against Wall Street's $320.7 million revenue expectations for FY21, 84% of that is already essentially locked in from Talend's current ARR base - meaning there is very little risk to missing consensus targets next year.

Figure 2. Talend ARR trends Source: Talend Q3 earnings deck

Here's a little bit more anecdotal color on how sales momentum has progressed throughout Q3 from Talend's CEO Christal Belmont, a former executive at SAP's Concur, during her prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

In Q3, our go-to-market teams continue to execute with predictability and strength. And we remain focused on instrumenting our business to operate at speed and scale. A prescriptive approach to our market is critical to ensuring we build a strategic relationship from the first interaction to realizing a value of our customers. Ultimately, delivering fast, meaningful and continuous value for our customers are the underpinnings to create customers for life. For the third consecutive quarter, we saw a strategic initiatives show up in our results, both in the increase in the velocity of deals year-over-year, as well as the increase in percentage of deals closed in quarter compared to Q2. We also executed with better linearity and a healthy mix of new logos versus expansion, which further validates our confidence that our operations will continue to support our dynamic growth targets."

The only potential disappointment in Talend's Q3 results was in its net expansion rates. Software companies typically rely on expansion deals to fuel revenue growth from within the installed base, and unfortunately Talend's has been slipping. Dollar-based net retention hit a new low of 107% this quarter.

Figure 3. Talend customer retention trends Source: Talend Q3 earnings deck

Hopefully, however, we can chalk up the weaker expansion trends to the pandemic. IT departments are focused on enabling remote work this year, and major shifts in IT purchasing are likely being deferred until the work environment stabilizes.

We note as well that Talend continues to keep profitability as a top-of-mind priority. Talend's pro forma operating margins clocked in at a near-breakeven -6% this quarter (four points better than -10% in Q20, and its pro forma EPS of -$0.16 dramatically outperformed versus Wall Street's -$0.37 consensus.

Key takeaways

From an investment perspective, Talend has it all. The company plays in a large and growing big data market, is building up a high-margin and recurring revenue base, is near breakeven on a pro forma basis and trades at incredible value. Keep an eye on this stock and add it to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.