Plenty of stocks have recovered from pandemic-driven weakness earlier this year, but Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) (6594.T) has done a little better than most, rising about 50% since my last update and the ADRs have outperformed the average U.S industrial by a healthy margin over the past year. I believe this renewed bullishness is being driven not only by strong near-term performance in the small motor business, but also increasing enthusiasm over the company’s long-term opportunity in motors for hybrids and electric vehicles.

I can’t really say that Nidec shares are cheap now, but I do see a strong growth story that can possibly carry the shares further. Not only does Nidec have a strong established business in small motors (and leverage to data center growth), the growth opportunity in EV motors has been getting better and better and Nidec also has some underappreciated opportunities in areas like appliance motors, robotics, and thermal management. I don’t really favor “forget valuation and focus on the story” stocks, but I do like the growth drivers here and I wouldn’t be in a rush to cash in here just yet.

An Improving Outlook For EVs

The loudest sizzle around Nidec is with the company’s opportunity in motors for hybrid and electric vehicles – particularly traction motors for EV’s and E-axles (a unit that combines motors, power electronics and gears into a single unit).

Governments around the world continue to move in the direction of phasing out traditional gasoline-powered cars in favor of hybrids and pure electrics. Since my last update on Nidec, the governor of California has issued an executive order to require that all passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035, and the EU likewise has a plan in place to phase out traditional internal combustion engines by 2035. Most recently (late October), the Chinese government put forth a similar plan to transition from pure ICE passenger vehicles by 2035.

Whether these goals hold up is certainly debatable, but I think the penetration of hybrid and electric vehicles is inevitable, and Nidec is leveraging its early commitment to the traction motor opportunity to stake out a significant opportunity.

Between the fiscal second quarter (the most recent quarter, reported in October) and the fiscal first quarter, the company added another seven customers for its E-axle program (from 15 to 22) and raised its 2025 order target from 2M to 2.5M, with a target market share of at least 25%, growing to over 40% in 2030. In addition to E-axle units, Nidec is also expecting more standalone electric motor sales as well – both in the traction category and elsewhere (modern cars have a variety of motors operating various systems).

Nidec was an early innovator here, and the company’s power/weight performance has consistently been among the best (along with Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) and Tesla (TSLA)) and well ahead of would-be rivals like Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY) and Bosch. Additionally, the company has continued to innovate in areas like magnetics and cooling, securing strong a strong patent estate in areas like oil-cooled systems while competitors are just starting the transition from water-cooled systems.

There are some “buts” here that investors need to consider. First, Nidec continues to boost its capacity expansion plans (intending to invest another JPY 500M to 1B to boost capacity to 5M by 2025), and that requires capex. Second, margins in the EV motor business are likely to remain a drag on the business through at least 2025. Third, management has far-reaching ambitions in terms of its in-house capabilities (including gears, inverters, and magnets) and achieving these ambitions may require M&A, not to mention bringing along additional operating/execution risk.

Not Just An EV Story

While I’m excited about the EV opportunity at Nidec, and I do think it is the strongest driver, it’s not the only part of this business I like. For starters, I would note that Nidec has been quite successful as a “serial innovator”, reapplying technologies developed for one application to new markets. Nidec has also been quite good at executing on cost-improvement programs and the company’s M&A record has thus far been quite good.

Nidec still has an arguably underappreciated opportunity in data centers – both for drives used in hard disk drives and new cooling/thermal management products. Nidec also has an underappreciated business in robotics – covering everything from components like cameras, sensors, motors, servos, and reducing gears to finished robots used in applications like LCD screen handling and logistics/warehouses. In addition to that, there is still a multiyear opportunity in brushless DC motors, as appliance manufacturers increasingly switch to these more efficient motors.

The Outlook

Nidec exceeded expectations in the second quarter and raised guidance for the fiscal year. While that leads me to slightly better near-term expectations, it doesn’t change my long-term outlook so much. I still expect Nidec to generate long-term revenue growth in the low double-digits, driven largely by the opportunity in E-axles and other hybrid/EV-related motors, but also with some meaningful contributions from markets like data centers and robotics. I also expect Nidec to leverage this future volume growth into better margins, driving the long-term FCF margin into the double-digits.

The Bottom Line

Whether I use discounted cash flow or margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, price/book, or other similar approaches, none of them suggest that Nidec is undervalued on the fundamentals. I do see a well-above-average chance of Nidec beating expectations, supporting a higher valuation, but I also see this as more of a story/theme stock now. That’s not meant as an insult, but it does complicate the valuation argument. For less valuation-sensitive investors, particularly those who believe in a strong ramp for EVs, I think there is still opportunity here, but investors should be aware of the increased volatility that often goes with “story stocks”.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FR.FR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns the Europe-listed shares of Valeo