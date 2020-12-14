BITW already trades at a very high premium to the fund's NAV, and that NAV premium is likely to be capricious.

The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW) is a closed end crypto-asset index fund. BITW should offer needed competition in the asset class, where few funds exist, and lofty premiums have been a historic problem. The market is currently dominated by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC). BITW is probably most comparable to Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX:GDLC).

Both GBTC and GDLC have a history of trading at often capricious premiums to their net asset values. Thus far, the stock market has also immediately bestowed upon BITW a substantial NAV premium that is likely to eventually self-correct, but exactly when is unclear. Investors considering funds like BITW should pay close attention to the NAV, as it may be an additional material risk.

BITW seeks to provide market capitalization-weighted exposure to the 10 largest crypto-assets, with monthly rebalancing. The fund is based upon Bitwise's own index, the 10 Large Cap Crypto Index, which may consider factors other than capitalization, including custody, liquidity and regulatory issues, but which is primarily cap-weighted.

Bitwise estimates that the top ten crypto-assets will be a sufficient representation of the asset class, where the top ten presently account for approximately 80% of the crypto-market. Bitcoin made up almost 75% of the index when it was last rebalanced, at the end of November.

(Source: Bitwise)

Other than BITW's majority position in Bitcoin, BITW also holds Ethereum and Ripple in significant enough size that they are unlikely to potentially get dislocated by a rising newcomer. Given the small position sizes and price volatility amongst crypto assets, multiple index changes could occur next year.

Bitwise holds the fund’s assets in 100% cold storage with a regulated, insured custodian. The company already managed more than $150 million in crypto-assets for private clients, where about $120 million was already held in this pre-existing index. Bitwise actually started the index in 2017. Investors who entered the investment via private placement are obligated to wait 12 months before they are permitted to sell.

BITW will be treated as a pass-through partnership for tax purposes, where K-1s shall be prepared for investors. BITW may be held in an IRA or other tax-deferred accounts.

BITW has a total expense ratio of 2.5%, which is high for modern funds, but not for crypto-funds. For example, GBTC has a 2% fee and GDLC has a 3% fee. On cost alone, BITW is a competitive and diversified fund. The most concerning issue that all these funds have is that they frequently trade at extreme premiums to their underlying assets.

For example, GBTC's NAV premium is currently over 20% and GDLC is at about a 60% premium to the value of its holdings. GDLC has, at times, traded at NAV premiums above 100%, and even multiples of that for brief instances this August. As the below chart shows, GDLC still hasn't yet returned to its August highs, even though the NAV of the holdings significantly appreciated since then, and made a new high for the year within the last few weeks.

(Source: Grayscale)

There are reasons why some premium to NAV is reasonable for such funds, including the ease of access for retail brokerage and retirement accounts as compared to easily placing Bitcoin and/or other crypto-assets in an IRA. Nonetheless, premiums too far into the double digits are seemingly unreasonable.

While it appeared new entrants may reduce this effect, BITW appears to be getting similar treatment. As of last week's close, BITW was trading at a NAV Premium of about 140%.

BITW 7-day closing price versus closing NAV chart: (Source: Bitwise)

Compare that to BITW's NAV premium on Tuesday of last week, where it was less than half that on Friday. Also, please note that while BITW's price fluctuated substantially last week, the underlying crypto-assets were relatively stable. See the same chart as above, but with Tuesday's pricing highlighted rather than Friday:

(Source: Bitwise)

This unbelievable price appreciation, and depreciation, is not wholly devoid of relation to the underlying assets. The premium acts as leverage to the underlying asset move, as well as to particular sources of demand. The NAV may decline precipitously in reaction to relatively minor fluctuations to the crypto-assets.

This difference can be meaningful to the price of the fund, even if the asset does not move much, or moves in the opposite direction. For example, between December 8-11, Bitcoin was declining, but the price of BITW appreciated. This appreciation is likely due to retail demand for access to a diversified basket of crypto-assets, and especially in tax-deferred accounts.

I believe it is unreasonable to acquire any closed end fund at an unreasonable premium, and that the current premiums on both BITW and GDLC are unreasonably high. But it is also the case that the NAV premium may fluctuate so capriciously as to make such funds temporarily investable. I believe that, for BITW, such an opportunity existed in the middle of last week, but that it quickly evaporated.

Moreover, it appears that NAV premium may be one of the more meaningful factors in short-term crypto-asset CEF pricing. It may even be the case that for short periods of time, such as last week, the NAV premium becomes the most important factor.

Conclusion

BITW appears to be a well-designed crypto-index fund, but it is currently overvalued due to an absurd NAV premium that is all too typical of the asset class. BITW has a high fee, but the fee is at least premised upon the complexity of acquiring, storing, and insuring the crypto-assets, as well as providing them in a form that is easy for retail brokerage and retirement accounts to hold. Also, BITW has a competitive fee compared to GDLC, while also being more diversified. Retail demand is simply overwhelming the supply for both index funds, which causes their NAV premiums to increase.

BITW does offer diversified market-weighted exposure to the crypto-asset class, but the closed end fund's current NAV premium is a significant risk that must be considered. BITW's extreme NAV premium is likely to be a temporary condition, just as is often the case for existing crypto closed end funds. Investors considering using such funds for adding exposure to crypto would be wise to pay close attention to the NAV premium.

