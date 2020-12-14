It has been five years since I posted a general thesis on Paypal (PYPL). In the article to which I am referring I stated that I personally love Paypal and consider it a monopoly. Nevertheless, I also considered the monopoly fragile for five reasons.

I Was Wrong about Paypal’s Fragility

When recently asked whether I am still skeptical of Paypal’s dominance, I realized that all my public articles on Seeking Alpha regarding Paypal lack the new outlook I’ve gained over the past few years since I began running Exposing Earnings, in which we have been consistently bullish over Paypal’s earnings reports. In short, I have reversed my position on Paypal, believing that market dominance is essentially locked-in, at least until some truly innovative technology emerges to suppress it. Today, I want to express my thoughts on Paypal, specifically why I was overly skeptical five years ago.

Most of it comes down to being too consumer-sided in my original thesis. Paypal users are often frustrated with the numerous “unfair” policies. Such policies include ease of chargebacks (for vendors); sudden, seemingly reasonless denial of accounts (i.e., getting locked out); and the newest policy that began the aforementioned discussion of whether Paypal will continue to dominate: Paypal is now charging customers who are not active with their accounts.

These frustrations – readily visible via a quick online search through forums, Reddit, and the like, even when searching for mere Paypal-related information – seem to predict a business that is easily displaced. After all, if a huge chunk of your client base hates doing business with you yet is stuck without viable alternatives, emerging competitors become all the more dangerous. A competitor could focus on any one of Paypal’s weak points – from customer service to transaction fees – centering its business or unique selling proposition around such a point to attack Paypal’s market share.

2 Reasons Why Paypal’s New Policy Is Bullish

At least that was my thinking five years ago. Today, when I see news such as implementation of fees for dormant accounts, however, I conversely become more bullish on this company’s stock. The reason is two-fold.

First, even though Paypal account holders now have another reason to hate Paypal, such news implies an improvement to Paypal’s bottom line. The company will finally be able to drain the funds stuck in those accounts over time – essentially free cash from a presumably large number (only Paypal really knows how large, but it is certainly large enough to justify the new policy) of accounts with positive but stale funds. Perhaps more importantly here, this particular policy will also benefit the company in terms of operating expenses in that once the accounts have been drained, they can be subsequently deleted, saving the company on storage and data management.

Second, the very fact that Paypal is willing to enact a policy at the expense of its good will (or the little it still has with clients) means that the company is not scared of losing clients to potential competitors. Paypal’s actions that are clearly only beneficial for the company indicate the high level of control the company has over the market. And this was a key point I missed in 2016.

Paypal’s Winning Strategy

Put simply, by 2016, when Paypal was trading at a mere $40, roughly the same value as at its IPO, it already had enough control in the market to be confident that it would not lose market share to competitors. A significant part of this control was Paypal’s cash and equity. Its primary means of controlling that market was by simply buying up its competitors at any cost.

By 2016, Paypal had spent several billions of dollars acquiring viable competitors, such as Venmo, Braintree, and Xoom. Since 2016, Paypal has continued this form of dominance, spending several billions of dollars more in its acquisitions Honey and iZettle, among others. The interesting aspect of Paypal’s acquisitions compared to those of other tech companies is that Paypal’s acquisitions are almost exclusively online payment processors like itself, those that pose a potential threat – i.e., Paypal’s basket of acquisitions is primarily a graveyard of potential competitors, not a means to diversify its income sources.

The pandemic has further bolster’s Paypal’s hold on the market. For a competitor to pose a serious threat, it would have to change the online payment environment significantly. We are unlikely to see a Zuckerberg-type passion-project founder of a competitive fintech company that holds out on a significant offer from Paypal, especially considering that finance companies’ shareholders are less likely to be the activists whom we often see in social media and similar “novel tech” startups and more likely to be conservative, “smart investors” looking to make the logical financial decisions in buyout offers.

The Growth Isn’t Stopping

If anything, Paypal’s ownership of this market is more cemented than ever. The company’s growth is also higher than ever, and the stock price has reflected this. Growth should slow after the pandemic ceases, but then again, if the CEO’s words are to be believed, slowing growth won’t be seen for almost a year.

So, from a market/fundamental perspective, Paypal looks highly bullish. Then again, with a 100% annual gain in the stock price, this trend seems unsustainable to many; overboughtness is a true phenomenon. Bears could also point to a handful of negative trends in the company, such as the significant rise in debt/equity over the past year:

(Source: Stock Rover)

Seasonality is also slightly bearish. PYPL tends to underperform the market by an average of 2% in December. From my backtests, November is the best month to sell PYPL. You would then buy back at the end of the year, thereby avoiding the worst month for this company, though such a strategy could have tax implications for you.

At These Prices: High Risk, High Reward

Valuations are also high for PYPL – indeed for the entire tech market. However, some of PYPL’s valuation metrics are significantly higher than its industry average, such as an 80x PE versus the industry’s 36x. Price-to-book is also near the top end, 14x vs. 5x. Of course, for growth stocks – especially in tech – high valuations metrics such as PE and PB are correlated to high expected growth rates, explaining the connection to risk/reward.

We also have significantly less insider buying in the past quarter, relative to the past year:

(Source: Nasdaq)

In addition, my Markov chain model is showing that much of the recent run-up in PYPL has been driven by the dumb money (read: the emotion-based trading near the open) and that the smart money (read: those acting near the end of the day, after consuming the daily news and price action) is becoming increasingly bearish, though still net bullish at the moment. Generally, you want to follow the smart money. The Markov chain with the transition probabilities appears below:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Conclusion

The next movement in PYPL is hard to call. Certainly this company is not going anywhere, especially while at peak growth. However, a healthy pullback is likely at this point, as its uptrend is unsustainable without more surprises in growth.

Personally, PYPL is too expensive for me at this point. I’d follow the seasonal trends and wait for a pullback, buying in January, before the next earnings report. Perhaps the smartest choice would be a neutral options strategy, such as a butterfly spread or a calendar spread.

Let me know in the comments section below if you’re interested in such a strategy, and I can design one for you.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.