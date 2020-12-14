PAM-4 remains a "show me" story with meaningful commercial contributions slipping into 2021 and I could see MaxLinear as willing to sell this business at the right price.

Developments at MaxLinear (MXL) have been quite interesting since my last update on the company in mid-May. The acquisition of Intel’s (INTC) Home Gateway business has provided a bigger-than-expected boost, helped at least in part by pandemic-driven work-from-home demand in broadband, and the company has both seen an uptick in communications demand and improved its IP portfolio. On the other hand, performance in PAM-4 has largely lived down to my relatively bearish expectations, and there’s still a lot to prove here.

I liked MaxLinear back in May, and the shares have nearly doubled since then, outperforming the SOX by a wide margin. I believe stronger-than-expected residential bandwidth demand has helped, and I likewise believe that acquired gateway business has proven to be a better one that the market originally thought (part of my bullish thesis back in May). At this point, though, I see the shares as more fully-valued; there’s still appreciation potential, but I don’t see the “low-hanging fruit” I saw before, and I think management has more to prove now with areas of the business like PAM-4.

Strong WFH Demand Has Boosted The Business

Arguably the biggest change in the MaxLinear story and outlook today relative to May is the performance of the newly-acquired Broadband/Wi-Fi business. Some this, I believe, was due to simple modeling error – analysts never really had a clean look at the business when it was part of Intel, so visibility was limited.

Beyond that, though, I also believe that work-from-home demand has been a strong positive driver, as management has increased its own guidance on multiple occasions. Although there is still some weakness in Connected Home from satellite and MoCA, the Connected Home segment saw 30% qoq growth in the third quarter on increased front-end demand, and the Gateway business appears to be outperforming on both stronger underlying Wi-Fi demand and share gains.

With a DOCSIS 3.1 platform ramp at a major North American cable customer and a MoCa ramp at a large Canadian customer, I believe there are credible reasons to believe that this part of the business is set for a good multi-quarter rebound after a protracted period of underperformance (in the Connected Home segment). I likewise continue to believe that the Broadband/Wi-Fi business can outperform under MaxLinear’s ownership; it wasn’t and isn’t a bad business, but I expect that it will benefit from MaxLinear’s greater focus on the segment and synergies with the preexisting business.

Infrastructure Perking Up

MaxLinear saw a double-digit sequential improvement in the Infrastructure segment in the third quarter, and the company continues to log backhaul wins across Tier 1, 2, and 3 customers that bode well for the future. MaxLinear is benefiting from early work in binary RF channel aggregation and recently launched a new 14nm 5G transceiver SoC for 8x8 massive MIMO.

I’m curious to see what MaxLinear will be able to do with its NanoSemi acquisition in terms of building up its communication infrastructure business. I feel like the NanoSemi deal may have been a little overlooked earlier this year, but MaxLinear clearly sees the technology as important, agreeing to pay up to almost $100 million in a somewhat complicated deal structure.

NanoSemi presents itself as a provider of “intelligent solutions via mathematical optimization”, and it is basically a developer and licensor of IP meant to improve the performance and/or power consumption of SoCs, ASICs, and FPGAs used in wireless equipment (base stations in particular). Better signal integrity with lower power consumption will be compelling to OEMs, but I’ll be curious to see how MaxLinear navigates a hybrid model that will see the company continue to license technology (at least in the near term) while also integrating it into their own offerings.

I’m guardedly bullish that this is one of those deals that may not have received a lot of attention at the time, but could ultimately prove to be a meaningful upgrade to MaxLinear’s transceiver and baseband business over time.

Interconnect Still Has A Lot To Prove

I’ve been relatively bearish (or at least skeptical) on the prospects for MaxLinear’s PAM-4 business. While 400G and 100G PAM-4 offers a lot of growth potential, and MaxLinear is one of only three players with a real presence (in addition to Inphi (IPHI) and Broadcom (AVGO)), my concern has been that MaxLinear will ultimately be a distant second-source option behind those companies.

Initial company expectations for meaningful revenue contributions in 2020 from the 400G and 100G products have not borne out, and management has pushed its ramp expectations into 2021. The pandemic is almost certainly playing a role; qualification/validation has certainly been complicated by the pandemic, and I believe that has helped first-mover Inphi hang on to more market share than expected (Inphi management itself has raised its estimate for its own PAM-4 market share multiple times in 2020). Still, I have had my doubts all along that MaxLinear would be a real player in this market given how its solutions compare to Inphi and Broadcom in terms of performance, and those doubts remain. I’d be happy to be proven wrong, and MaxLinear could find bidders for this business willing to pay a generous multiple, but this is still a “show me” part of the MaxLinear story.

The Outlook

With the stronger demand for broadband-related products and improving demand for infrastructure, expectations are understandably higher now. I’m reluctant to give MaxLinear “full credit” for the outperformance it has delivered this year, as I’m a little concerned that pandemic-driven work-from-home demand is pulling forward some demand (leading to tougher comps and slower growth). Even so, I’m looking for mid-teens long-term revenue growth, or high single-digit when adjusting for the impact of the Intel business acquisition.

The acquisition of the Intel business has impacted near-term margins, but I still believe that MaxLinear can get to 20%-plus non-GAAP operating margin in 2021, and I believe high-teens adjusted FCF margins are attainable over the next five or so years. Stronger revenue contributions from PAM-4 and better margin leverage (possibly driven by a larger-than-expected licensing business tied to NanoSemi) would be two welcome drives of upside, as would further share gains in the cable front-end, Wi-Fi, and comm infrastructure businesses.

The Bottom Line

Looking at margins and earnings over the next 18-24 months, I think MaxLinear is pretty fairly-valued now. That doesn’t mean that I expect the shares to be flat, but rather that I expect a more “in-line with the market” performance from here. I do also see most of the drivers leaning more positive than negative, with some upside from connected home, wireless infrastructure, and broadband/Wi-Fi still possible, and I do think MaxLinear may opt to sell the PAM-4 business if the right opportunity comes up. Still, I don’t think investors should completely forget the prior issues here with guidance and execution, so I’d be a little more cautious when it comes to chasing the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.