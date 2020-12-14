Solar names across the board saw tremendous rallies as hopes for a Biden presidency and green energy, and JinkoSolar (JKS) quadrupled in less than two months after a positive Q2 report. Jinko followed with another strong Q3, posting record sales, but weaker than expected guidance as well as supply chain complications that, while easing, still could impact performance through early 1H '21. After the fall's rapid rally and value accretion as well as minor dilution from a $100 million USD ATM offering, shares might struggle to reach October's highs until supply chain conditions clear during FY21.

Q3 built upon the strength that materialized during Q2 amid a weak demand picture. Module shipments rose 53.8% YoY to 5,117 MW (up 648 MW, 14.5% sequentially) pushing revenues up 17.2% to $1.29 billion. EBITDA and operating income both grew by double digit rates, yet net income only rose 6.7% YoY as gross margin contracted to 17%, down 90 bp sequentially and 150 bp YoY (430 bp including CVD/ADD).

However, Q4-offered guidance was weak - estimated module shipments lagged previous expectations and margin declines coupled with below expected revenues. Jinko expects shipments at 5,500-6,000 MW (5.5-6 GW), another sequential increase of 7% to 17%; this puts full year shipments at 18.5 GW to 19 GW, shrinking from the original high end guidance at 20 GW issued in prior quarters. Revenues forecast at $1.31 billion USD to $1.43 billion USD (flat YoY at midpoint of that range) fell short of the consensus pegged at $1.52 billion, and gross margin is estimated to fall 200 to 400 bp from Q3.

Jinko's market share also has contracted slightly, down 1 percentage point from the 16% that it held during Q2. While it's not much of a change, it does point to potentially smaller gains in market share relative to the rest of the top five - Jinko has gained just 3% so far, while the remaining four have seen 18% to 23% growth in market share combined.

Source: Q3 presentation

Other weaknesses could persist, such as bottlenecking of raw materials or increased production costs, which are the likely reason behind gross margin contraction. While there has been a "recent supply shortage of major raw materials," Jinko has "managed to ensure the stable supply of core raw materials and auxiliary materials through long-term purchase agreements."

However, supply of polysilicon and related raw materials looks limited throughout parts of next year. Given how the pandemic affected demand in the beginning of the year, returning to equilibrium will take some time; as it stands, it's possible that "the supply of polysilicon for the PV industry will continue to be constrained in 2021, while significant overcapacity is looming in 2022 and possibly intensify in 2023." Bernreuter points out that a balance market would require significant growth to 270GW by 2023 in order to keep the market balanced and limit potential capacity constraints and rising prices. There have also been some supply constraints in LPDE/EVA as firms tried to shift production to meet high PV EVA demand. Such constraints could continue to impact revenues by leading to higher production costs, of which Jinko has already seen.

With this in mind, forward earnings estimates have been revised lower again - once on the election, and once on guidance. More of the near-term impacts to margins and costs will be impacting Q4 performance, dragging down the rolling 12-month estimate, as well as potential impacts rolling to 1H. The 12-month estimate sits at $3.66, down 3.7% from the $3.80 estimated at the rally's peak.

Source: Ortex Analytics

Even with potential supply chain complications pulling down the bottom line, Jinko still remains at the top of the pack when it comes to technological and module expertise, with its ultra high efficiency cells providing higher power outputs, which should allow for consistent market share gains, although it might not be as rapid. Further capacity increases should also aid market share expansion as the solar industry continues to grow.

Governmental policies also will affect the rate of solar adoption and overall industry growth. Over the course of the next few years, the industry expects "strong support from government policies to adopt renewable energy, promote grid transformation and green investments. In the U.S., solar demand is expected to more than double over the next five years under the Biden administration," which unlocks the door for rapid revenue and market share growth.

Given government support and more residential and industrial (large-scale/grid) adoption of solar, Jinko should be set up for favorable revenue growth over the next few years. Revenues should be able to grow at about a 17% CAGR through 2023 to ~$8.2 billion USD; however, margin fluctuation as well as a lower than normal gross margin for Q4 will impact bottom line performance into early 2021, although these issues should clear by 2022, paving the way for further growth in EPS.

Jinko has positive prospects for strong growth in revenues, while recovery in gross margin from easing of raw material constraints and decreasing logistics costs going into 2021 could lead to potentially slower EPS growth in the near term. Q4's outlook pointed to some possible issues stemming from raw material constraints, with a tighter shipment outlook as well as revenue and gross margin expectations below estimates. Long-term governmental support for green energy should unlock rapid growth in shipments as demand scales higher, and Jinko's position at the top of the industry with high quality, highly efficient cells should allow it to grow market share over the course of the next few years. So as near-term headwinds still persist, especially for Q4, share price performance might not be the best, even as long-term potential for growth awaits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.