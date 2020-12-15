Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF)[TSX:ALS] is a royalty firm. They buy or lease land that is prospective for minerals, and allow mining companies to use it in exchange for a royalty. They often also receive shares in junior mining companies in exchange for mineral properties, so they have a significant portfolio of junior mining shares as well.

The vast majority of the value however, is in their producing royalties. They have royalties on mines that produce everything from coal to nickel to iron ore to copper. They generally don't have operations in precious metals. I think that makes sense, because gold royalties sell at much higher multiples than base and industrial metals. While that probably suppresses the multiple the stock trades at, it also means they can buy royalties at much lower multiples, which improves their returns. Industrial metals mines also tend to have longer mine lives than precious metals mines.

They also have a subsidiary that makes royalty investments in renewable power plants, which I will discuss in depth, because that is one of the biggest recent pieces of news.

I think very highly of royalty businesses. Royalties are almost always a better business than the business they are based on. The royalty owner doesn't pay any of the capital expenses or operating costs, so inflation on the cost side doesn't hurt them. However, inflation on the revenue side of things does help them, as they receive market prices for their portion of the sales. The bigger benefit is that operations have a tendency to expand over time. A mine ends up bigger than expected as the operator finds some adjacent resources that can be processed through the existing infrastructure, and the royalty owner gets paid on that production as well.

Kami

The Kami project in Labrador is probably the biggest potential long term catalyst for the firm. The company discovered the Kami iron ore deposit, and sold it to a junior mining company (Alderon) in exchange for shares and a 3% royalty on the project. They subsequently lent Alderon some money. Alderon has run out of money and the receiver sold the Kami project to Champion Iron Ore. Altius got Champion shares in exchange for its loan, and will likely get a bit of cash for its shares. But the biggest upside is that the royalty survives the process (it's an interest in land, not a contractual arrangement) and that Champion is much better positioned to actually produce the ore. They bought the Bloom Lake mine (another iron ore mine right nearby) out of bankruptcy and restarted it, achieving significant profitability. They have significant net cash, and are doubling Bloom Lake with a large expansion. The cash flow from that should give them the ability to build Kami. Kami is a potential expansion project for them, but there is a risk they use at a life extension for their existing project, in which case it wouldn't be necessary for ~20 years.

Champion has said they are doing a new feasibility study on Kami, and there are likely significant potential synergies with their existing mine. Between their stronger balance sheet than Alderon, the synergies, and their better cash flow (for improved financing) I think there's probably about a 50% chance Kami gets built in the next 5 years. The biggest X-factor will be iron ore prices.

Kami had a feasibility study for a 23 year mine life with 7.8 million tonnes per year. The new owner has said they will be doing a new feasibility study and plan to acquire an additional 8 million tonnes of port export capacity. Given that Altius has a 3% royalty, the 7.8 million tonnes would imply production for Altius of 234,000 tonnes per year. The current price of 62% iron ore is over $150 USD/tonne. Kami's production has a higher iron ore concentration so sells at a higher price. Even using a discounted $120 USD/tonne, that would imply revenue to Altius of $28 MM USD per year, which is equivalent to $36.6 MM CAD per year. Given the market cap of the entire firm is only $448 MM, that would be a hugely significant stream of payments. That said, there is an important deduction, as the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador has a 20% tax on mining royalties.

On the risk side Champion also mentioned that they are getting 8 MM tonnes of prepaid port capacity that Alderon owned. Their expansion project is a touch under 8 MM tonnes, so that port capacity is valuable to them. If they mainly wanted the port capacity they might not build Kami, in which case the royalty won't start paying out for 20 years, which is obviously a much smaller NPV. I did a simple DCF on the royalty. I used a 7% discount rate, and assumed $28 MM in revenue with 20% tax leakage. While I generally use a 10% discount rate for everything as a matter of policy, I used a discounted iron ore price and didn't adjust the price of iron ore for any future inflation. Since inflation on the cost side doesn't impact them, that is potentially material, so I used a lower discount rate to compensate.

The NPV was $181 MM USD for the case where they start in 5 years, and $61 MM USD for the 20 year case. Figuring a 50/50 probability between the two cases comes up with a $121 MM USD value, or $158 MM CAD.

Renewables

The other big news recently for Altius was the sale of a 50% interest in their renewables business. This has been a recent place where they have been investing capital, into royalties on new renewable energy projects. The buyer, funds controlled by Apollo, will put in the next $80 MM in capital, of which $25 MM has already been deployed in the month since the acquisition. Given Apollo is putting in $80 MM USD for their half, it seems reasonable to assume that Altius' half is also worth $80 MM USD ($104 MM CAD).

These royalties, mostly on wind projects, are assets that justify a very low cost of capital. They receive a fixed percentage of the revenue from a renewable energy project with no associated opex or capex obligations. If the project is later expanded (or turbines replaced with better ones) the royalty lives on. That means the expected life of these payments is very high, and because of the ESG investing movement I would expect them to be very valuable if Altius and Apollo ever decide to sell.

Apollo has indicated they expect to invest $200 MM USD, or $120 MM USD in excess of the base commitment. Altius could fund their share, but I think it's also possible they choose to monetize this stake at some point.

Other Royalty Assets

Their other assets include a variety of other royalties. The lifespan varies here, with their thermal coal royalties being mandated to close by 2030 and the 777 mine facing imminent shutdown. On the other hand, the potash mines they have royalties on should last for 100 years or more, and are the bottom of the global cost curve for a material necessary to produce food. Their other assets are between these in quality, with royalties on copper and other base metals making up the remainder of the portfolio. This is the biggest portion of the business. I think it's reasonable to assume their growth projects (notably Curipamba which hasn't started yet, the Voisey's Bay underground expansion, and Gunnison) will replace the revenue that falls off. It's worth noting that they don't need to contribute capital for any of those mine building projects.

They recently bought in another piece of their coal royalty business at a very attractive price. According to their most recent MD&A they paid just under $9 MM CAD net of cash acquired. Liberty Mutual, the seller, has a no-coal policy, so they were a motivated seller of the asset, and Altius should have full payback in a year or two. The low purchase price led to a significant write-down on their remaining interest as they marked it to the new value. This is unfortunate, and stems from both the bargain price of this tranche and the fact that their original purchase was prior to the government mandating coal to shut-down in 2030.

In the most recent quarter they had $10.2 MM CAD of earnings from these other royalties. I calculated this by deducting their investment earnings from their revenue, and then deducting all cash costs - including corporate G&A. Their corporate presentation noted that 19% of revenue was from coal so far this year. That suggests about $3 MM of this most recent quarter was from coal sources. I'm going to assume the coal is worth what they paid for it in the most recent transaction, as I think that will end up being conservative. That leaves $7.2 MM of other earnings, or $28.8 MM annualized. I've used a 12X EBITDA multiple for these royalties when I wrote this up for The Microcap Review in the past, and I think that's still appropriate given the quality of the business. That combines to $19.4 MM CAD for the coal assets and $345.6 MM CAD for the other assets.

Valuation

The company has a significant amount of securities ownership, which is in two main buckets. The more stable one is Labrador Iron Ore [TSX:LIF](OTCPK:LIFZF). I wrote on them previously here. I have a long position directly in that security, and I think it's undervalued at present. The operator of that mine hasn't been sending out dividends lately (to conserve cash for COVID reasons), so LIF has only received cash from their dividend not their equity stake. However, they just announced that LIF has received over $1.37 CAD per LIF share in dividends from the equity stake. That means the next LIF dividend will likely be very high.

All that said, I'm going to use the market price for both LIF and the remainder of their portfolio. The rest of the portfolio is stakes in junior miners that they have received for vending in properties. Those shares are my least favorite asset they own, but they have had a big score or two in the past. They monetize these investments to fund new exploration and asset purchases.

Their debt exceeded the value of their cash and investments by $6 MM at the end of the quarter. The market is up substantially, they added $2.5 MM in Champion shares for no cash consideration, and LIF is up 25% since the end of the quarter. The change in LIF adds $18.5 MM in value, for a net value of investments net of debt of $15 MM.

Since I included the G&A in the royalty segment, all that leaves is adding everything up.

Conclusion

The price target of $15.49 CAD is materially above the $12.28 CAD market price. I think there are a number of potential catalysts, one of which is the market recognizing the improvement at Kami, and when Champion does their new feasibility study that will probably help surface value. The extra near term income from the higher coal royalties will also make the baseline multiples appear much more attractive. I think there are lots of ways to win here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATUSF, LIFZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.