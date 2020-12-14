Following my article on MindMed (NEO:MMED and OTCQB:OTCQB:MMEDF), I've been asked by many to cover some of the other key players in the psychedelic medicine space. So I'm going to be doing a series covering them all! It may be a little slow because I run my own mental health startup full-time (or more most of the time!).

If you're new to the psychedelic space, I highly recommend reading the article on MindMed first to give yourself a primer on this new sector and landscape that has emerged.

As one of the main poster-child of the psychedelic revolution's resurgence, I'm excited to cover COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) next. COMPASS has developed one of the most robust management team, advisory board, board of directors, and investors I have seen in the sector. They absolutely have some of the most extensive collection of the giants in the pharmaceutical development and regulation domains. They're making it known that they're not just a company riding on the hype, but that they are a collection of passionate and world-renowned experts that will drive innovation and advances in the realm of mental healthcare. But with one drug in their drug development pipeline, I want to talk about what that means for investors.

Investment Thesis

Despite the share price surging more than 85% since its IPO on September 18th, there is still an unmet risk-adjusted upside of ~1.78x that will very soon be reflected. There are some critical catalysts on the horizon, both for the company itself and within the sector at-large, that will possibly correct the price of the company. However, I believe there are still some risks that should be thoroughly considered in order for it to become a part of your portfolio.

Overview of COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways is a biotech company that is developing psychedelic and evidence-based medicine and therapies for the challenges we have today in the realm of mental health. The company is currently clinical-stage with one primary drug in its pipeline, a synthetic formulation of psilocybin — with its starting focus on treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

As one of the most prolific players in this burgeoning and nascent space, COMPASS has done, in my opinion, a fantastic job getting on the radar of some of the most influential folks. Investor backing of the company includes the likes of folks of Peter Thiel (an early investor in Facebook (FB), PayPal (PYPL), and Palantir (PLTR)), Perceptive Advisors (one of the best biotech hedge funds globally), and ATAI Life Sciences. ATAI, which is still a private company and plans to have an IPO sometime early next year, owns a significant portion of COMPASS (~22%).

The One-Drug Pipeline

For most biotech investors, a clinical-stage drug development company going all-in on one shot is generally quite risky. I believe that COMPASS is doing its best to mitigate some of these risks, but I'm not too sure how well their strategy can play out in the long-term.

Today, COMPASS is developing one sole primary drug currently amid Phase 2b trials. This drug is a synthetic formulation of a psychedelic called psilocybin (the active ingredient in "magic mushrooms"), which they're calling COMP360.

The core benefit of developing a synthetic formulation is that it can be tested, replicated, and scaled for distribution with precise potency. The FDA has approved COMP360 for Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), which is assigned to only a *very* limited number of drugs annually. BTD allows researchers to expedite the discovery process of drugs that show early promise in severe conditions and can reduce clinical trial and drug development timelines by ~30%.

COMPASS has also developed a substantial patent strategy concerning COMP360, including methods of formulation and manufacturing, oral dosage forms, and more:

Source: COMPASS Pathways Investor Deck

COMPASS's trials for COMP360 is part of the world's first large-scale psilocybin clinical trials and is live now in 21 sites within ten countries in North America and Europe, ranging from some of the world's leading institutions like King's College London, Stanford University, and the National Institute of Mental Health Czech Republic.

Other Activities Pursued by COMPASS

But the only focus of COMPASS is not just the development of COMP360; it's the combination of COMP360 with "integration" and therapy. Integration is known to be one of the most valuable components of "tripping" because just gaining insights from these introspection-inducing drugs is not enough — acting upon those insights to lead to cognitive and behavioral changes post-session is essential as well. Source: COMPASS Pathways Investor Deck

Alongside the drug, therapist training, and integration sessions, COMPASS has developed an online learning platform for both patients and therapists. With this, they're hoping to collect data to build future digital applications with the goals of leveraging artificial intelligence and natural language processing (NYSEMKT:NLP) to gain further insights and augment the treatment and therapy process.

Their long-term roadmap includes leveraging COMP360 for a variety of other mental and behavioral disorders:

Source: COMPASS Pathways Investor Deck

Financials

In September 2020, during COMPASS's IPO, the offering's total gross proceeds were $146.6 million. As of September 30th, they hold $196.5M in cash and cash equivalent, an increase from $67.6M on June 30th, 2020. They expect this to continue to fund all operations into 2023. It's interesting to note that COMPASS has more cash-on-hand than all other psychedelic companies combined. R&D expenses for Q3 2020 reports were $6.9M, compared to $3.1M of the same period in 2019. General and administrative expenses were $6.6M for the quarter, compared to $3.1M for the same period of the prior year. Like MindMed and many other biotech clinical-stage companies, they are currently generating $0 in revenue. Overall, the company reported a net loss of $41.5M for the nine months prior and ending September 30th, 2020.

Valuation

Currently, COMPASS has a market cap of $1.951, but I believe it is to be undervalued at the moment. I'll work through a DCF model of COMPASS with US-based numbers that can help show a risk-adjusted valuation of what the company should be sitting at. Before we do that, I'll give some brief information about the market COMPASS is operating in with a quick overview of the prevalence and current solutions out there.

Market Size:

The bulk of depressive episodes (either major depressive disorder (NYSEARCA:MDD) or bipolar) are considered MDD, which are experienced by more than 13 million people in the US annually (according to 2016 numbers). TRD is broadly represented by patients who have MDD but don't respond satisfactorily to adequate treatment, but there is no exact definition. TRD is quite complicated and can be influenced by heterogeneity in depressive subtypes and other coexisting psychiatric and medical illnesses. It is estimated to make up around 70% of the 13 million people suffering from MDD.

Current medication for TRD is limited but includes the new Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) esketamine-based medicine, Spravato, Symbyax, ketamine, and high-intensity psychological interventions. Unfortunately, all of these tools in the psychiatric arsenal have an 80-90% relapse rate.

Spravato has a cost of around $32.4K/annually, but according to Janssen/J&J, patients can be covered by insurance providers to limit some out-of-pocket expenses. With COMPASS planning a full reimbursement strategy for COMP360, they're hoping to be in a similar boat, as costs for the drug itself, in addition to therapy sessions, can become quite costly. Although it may not be a precise number, some analysts estimate COMP360 to be ~$8000/annually.

Valuation Calculation

Total Patient Population - 9,100,000 (70% of 13M)

Annual Sales Price - $8000

Peak Penetration Rate - 5%

Operating and Capital Costs - 25% (based on avg. biotech comparables)

Phase 2 Clinical Trial Success % - 16.2% (based on this)

Weighted Average of COMPASS's Cost of Capital - 8.17% (based on avg. biotech comparables)

COMPASS's patents for COMP360- 10 years

Source: My own calculations

This risk-adjusted value gives COMPASS currently around a $2.4B valuation (an upside of 1.22x).

With the European and global markets, I assume that COMPASS, with their clinical trials, data/IP, and of-course, COMP360, the valuation should be around up to roughly $3.5B (currently at $1.951B). This represents a 1.79x upside ($98/share) from their current price of $54.3. However, this is all contingent on pricing and reimbursement by private and public payers and a variety of other factors.

Risks to Consider

Let's go through risks "chronologically".

Current

With one drug in its pipeline, COMPASS Pathways isn't without risks. By betting all its money on one primary drug, there's a tremendous amount of risk of trials going awry. And this has happened already. During their Phase 2b trials, two patients experienced severe adverse reactions that may be related to COMP360. One patient experienced adjustment disorder symptoms that led to hospitalization, and suicidal ideation hospitalized another. Although this is to be "expected" when working with a population of high-risk patients in psychiatry, it does place COMPASS in a spotlight of scrutiny that could be detrimental to the health of the stock price and the company as a whole. And if trials do go badly or deemed ineffective, or if the FDA doesn't approve the medicine, COMPASS isn't left with much. The overall likelihood of approval of a drug in psychiatry from scratch is only 6.7% — so trying out something else after a potential failure is very risky.

Near Future

Although COMPASS is quite wealthy when it comes to cash on hand and has enough for a couple of more years' worth of runway, COMPASS still has no product revenue. It relies on funding operations and research through possibly future offerings/debt issuance, diluting shares in the short-term, and impacting shareholders.

Future

Say clinical trials go well, COMP360 is proven to be very effective, and they push through financing the trials successfully, the risks don't end here. One of the main concerns that bears have said is that COMPASS's IP on COMP360 may not be fully enforceable and might fall through in court in the future. This belief is predicated on the fact that COMP360 is an analog of a natural-based substance. COMPASS will need to show that its synthetic psilocybin formulation offers significant market differentiation from natural sources or competitor analogs.

Alongside this, FDA approval might be difficult as psilocybin and its active metabolite, psilocin, are still Schedule 1 substances to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) according to the Controlled Substances Act. Even if it is approved, and although COMPASS is trying quite hard in building a meticulous design for its clinical trials, it is still unclear who will pay for the drug at this time. This will be essential for the success of the product's distribution and, ultimately, the bottom line of COMPASS. Say they figure that out, when compared to products being developed by other psychedelic medicine companies, COMP360 still requires significant resources to administer in a feasible clinical setting. This would need special treatment centers and therapist training to allow for significantly long hours of professional monitoring.

General Risks

Despite the revival of the psychedelic interest in the public and institutional eyes, there is still a stigma in the use of psychedelics. Developing a clinically effective medicine that no one takes because they're scared isn't truly useful. This is a risk that spans throughout all psychedelic medicine companies, and the whole sector is reliant on education of the prospects and value of these "new" forms of substances.

Finally, this is just my belief, and I don't know how true it is, but I believe that we don't know enough about magic mushrooms to say that psilocybin specifically (the main component of magic mushrooms) is the only benefit-producer for patients/users. We do know it's the active ingredient, but other benefits of magic mushrooms that the world has consumed for centuries might be missed when just considering psilocybin. Just like when we talk about cannabis, we can now talk about the individual characteristics and benefits of THC, CBD, and the other cannabinoids because we've done the long-term research on them.

Catalysts and Summary

Source: The Dales Report

CEO of COMPASS, George Goldsmith, mentioned during the last earnings call that the plan to report data for the Phase 2b study by late 2021 remains unchanged.

ATAI Life Sciences, one of the largest shareholders of COMPASS, has planned to IPO sometime in early 2021. ATAI recently closed a Series C financing round of $125M on November 23rd from backers like Apeiron Investment Group, Peter Thiel, Falcon Edge Capital, and other huge names. News of ATAI's round increased the share price of COMPASS from $35.7 on November 23rd, where it was relatively stagnant for weeks, to $49.8 by November 30th.

I believe that ATAI debuting to the public will positively impact COMPASS (and all other smaller players in this sector, as well!), and COMPASS will follow its price quite closely beyond that point.

Overall, I'm quite bullish on the future of COMPASS Pathways because they've built a powerhouse of talented folks and world-renowned institutions around the world. They've designed clinical trials to set themselves up for the best likelihood of chance of reimbursement from insurance providers.

However, I believe there's quite an increased risk potential with its current drug development pipeline (especially compared to companies like MindMed). I recommend investors consider personal risk appetite when/if you choose to invest in COMPASS. Because of these risks involved, I'm personally on the sidelines rooting for COMPASS's success at the moment and might pick up some shares of the company in the future if my personal risk appetite changes. I believe there is a higher upside with less risk in some smaller psychedelic companies in this sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.