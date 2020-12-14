Company overview

Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) is one of the world’s largest poultry processors and is also present in the pork business (<5% of group sales). The company is vertically integrated in the value chain, meaning that the company controls all the different steps of the production process (hatching, breeding, processing and packaging). Chicken and pork products are sold to large retailers, food services and restaurants. The group has operations in the US (62% of sales), Europe (27%) and Mexico (11%).

After filling for bankruptcy in 2008, JBS (JBS), the Brazilian beef producer, took a 64% stake in the company in 2009 while the company emerged from bankruptcy protection. Since then, the company has increased its stake to 80%.

Industry overview

The chicken processing industry is a low-margin, no moat and highly cyclical business. Indeed, chicken products are undifferentiated which tend to be correlated with excessive pricing competition. For instance, Pilgrim’s Pride generate only ≈20% of its sales from prepared products such as cooked and read-to cook products (which may eventually benefit from brand recognition and pricing power) while the remaining ≈80% is derived from traditional and undifferentiated fresh chicken products. Besides, the lack of barriers to entry prevent processors from generating excess returns. Based on our calculations, Pilgrim’s Pride, Sanderson Farms (SAFM) and Tyson Foods (TYS) have generated an average return on invested capital of 9.4%, 10.7% and 7.2% over the period 2006/2019, respectively. These returns are close to their costs of capital, slightly above them, at best.

Despite price volatility, the poultry industry should enjoy positive volume growth in the coming years as the global demand for proteins increases. Indeed, the demand for proteins increases with the growth of global population as well as the increasing middle class (an increase in the purchasing power is strongly correlated to higher meat consumption).

Besides, the chicken category is gaining market share over beef and pork as it is more affordable, more sustainable (two pounds of feed are required to grow one pound of chicken, which is less than for other animals) and healthier. Indeed, many studies have highlighted increasing health concerns with a regular consumption of red meats. Finally, short-term demand should be boosted by the collapse of Chinese pork supply, which has been impacted by an outbreak of African Swine Fever. As a result, the government has removed U.S. poultry import bans in November 2020 in order to remediate to the domestic protein shortage (import bans have been implemented in 2015).

The five following charts are interesting as they explain what happened in the industry over the last 10 years. The composite Gross and EBIT margin are the average of Gross and EBIT margin for Pilgrim’s Pride, Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods and Industrias Bachoco (IBA). The feed cost composite is the yearly change of the average soybean and corn prices. Finally, the production encompasses the change in US broilers (chicken raised for the purpose of meat production) while the last one shows chicken prices.

NB: From our understanding, the industry uses several chicken price indexes among which USDA composite, Urner Barry and Express Markets (EMI) are the most widespread. These indices are similar and based on surveys fill in by buyers and poultry processors. As a result, they represent the real market prices of chicken and are mainly used by restaurants and food service companies. However, chicken processors also tended to use the Georgia dock chicken pricing index which was filled by only eight poultry processors and did not include buyers’s data. This index was mainly used with retailers in order to set-up the price of multi-year contacts. Given that the Georgia Dock chicken price index was much more stable (especially during down-cycle), some people started to investigate if industry players were not engaged in price collusion and they discovered a broad price collusion scheme which was much more spread out than the Georgia Dock index.

(Source: ManBearChicken)

Following these allegations, the index has been discontinued and Pilgrim’s pride agreed to plead guilty on November 2020, which led the company to pay $ 110M criminal charges to the Department Of Justice. However, the company is still subject to civil litigation as many of its customers have filled class actions and lawsuits, which can lead to additional cash settlements. For more information, readers can refer to this excellent SA article.

(Source: National Chicken Council)

(Source: USDA and Indexmundi)

In 2008, the surge in corn and soybean prices (>40%) destroyed producers’ profitability and led Pilgrim’s Pride into bankruptcy. As a result, excess capacity has been removed from the industry as highlighted by the 4% production reduction in 2009. Margins took a second hit in 2011 as the industry faced a second surge in commodity prices. The industry reduced its production in 2011/2012, which allowed margins to rebound in 2012, despite an increase in commodity prices. From 2012 to 2015, margins kept improving and reached strong levels, boosted by declining commodity prices and an attractive demand & supply environment. Note that in 2015, production increased more than it used to be at the same time that an outbreak of Avian Influenza, which first led to restrictions on US exports and a fall in chicken prices. However, 2016/2017 margins did remain solid because companies were helped by a strong increase in chicken prices (most likely due to the lower supply) and an attractive commodity price environment. Given that attractive market environment, new capacity came slightly into the market in 2017 and 2018, which reduce 2018 margins. Finally, production increased again in 2019 which had a significant impact in 2020 when the industry had to face subdued demand because of the Covid-19 pandemic (The fall in restaurant and food services demand was not fully offset by the retail business). Within that context, poultry prices are at a 10-year low and the industry is expected to post weak results in 2020 and 2021.

(Source: Sanderson Farms Investor day)

As it did happen several times in the past, producers are taking measures to adjust supply to a more challenging market environment. At the beginning of 2020 (before the Covid-19 outbreak), following the elimination of US poultry imports bans in China, producers seemed quite optimistic as highlighted by the 4%/5% year-on-year increase in broiler eggs set (a leading indicator of chicken supply). Following the pandemic, producers started to reduce eggs set to a level in line with 2019, before adjusting it again toward the end of the year at an even lower level (roughly -1.5% below 2019 level).

(Source: Sanderson Farms and USDA)

Valuation

Commodity-cyclical businesses are always difficult to value because of the lack of visibility. We believe that investors should apply a through-the-cycle valuation which is rarely implemented in practice as cycles can last for an extended period of time, which tend to be beyond most investors’ investment time-horizon.

As we have previously explained, margins are quite volatile and are mainly influenced by the supply/demand dynamic and commodity prices. As the industry currently faces subdued profitability, it is likely that producers will reduce supply in the coming quarters (the current reduction in egg sets confirms this scenario), which should help margins to recover.

Moreover, current margins have been hit by temporary issues. Following the Covid-19 outbreak, Pilgrim’s pride has been impacted by Covid-related additional costs such as the purchase of masks, safe shoes and the installation of physical barriers and air filtration systems. Besides, many workers were sick, which did prevent the company to producing and selling more labor-intensive products (higher-margin deboned chicken products). Finally, the company incurred additional costs shifting its production capacity to meet the increasing retail demand.

In short, we are fairly confident that current margins do not represent normalized margins (= through-the-cycle margins). EBIT margin has averaged ≈4.5% since 1999. We can also assume that the company is more efficient now than it used to be before its bankruptcy. Indeed, following its acquisition by JBS, the company has consolidated its production and distribution network, reduced its workforce and reduced the administrative and corporate spending. Furthermore, the company has now a higher exposure to the higher-margin prepared food segment thanks to recent acquisitions (roughly 20% VS <10% previously).

(Source: Pilgrim’s Pride investor day)

Therefore, we can not simply used historical data in order to estimate normalized margins. Considering that the period can be broken in two categories: before the bankruptcy (red) and after the bankruptcy (blue); we can see that margins in the second period are roughly four percentage points higher than in the pre-bankruptcy period (≈7% VS ≈3%).

Looking at a similar way to Sanderson Farms, we do not see a significant change in profitability between the two periods. In fact, margins are slightly lower post-2010, which confirms our view that Pilgrim’s Pride is more efficient now than it used to be

We derive our historical adjusted operating margin by adding 4 percentage points to the operating margin for the pre-bankruptcy period (red). Even though this adjustment is not academic, we believe it gives a good estimate of the through-the-cycle EBIT margin.

We derive a $ 25.57 intrinsic value by applying our 6.6% through-the-cycle operating margin estimate and our normalized P/E of 13x.

The sensitivity analysis provides useful information, especially for readers that do not agree with our assumptions.

Conclusion

Even though we consider the stock is undervalued, we do not rate it as a Buy. Indeed, we are not confident enough in our forecasts to purchase Pilgrim’s pride at the current level (lack of margin of safety). Given potential risks from external factors such as commodity prices, which have strongly rebounded since August, we prefer to remain on the sideline and keep focusing on higher-quality businesses.

Risks

- Feed costs (mainly soybean and corn) account for 40%/50% of COGS. A strong and quick increase in the prices of these commodities can have a disastrous impact on companies’ profitability as it did happen in 2008 and 2011. Soybean and corn prices are mainly impacted by crop yield, weather, trade policies and traditional supply/demand dynamic.

- Livestock diseases such as Avian Influenza and African Swine Fewer can reduce the company supply if its livestock is contaminated.

- Trade restrictions can significantly alter the demand and supply as well as poultry prices.

- Consumer preferences may switch toward non-animal proteins.

- Litigation risk still exists (despite the DOJ settlement) as many customers have filled class actions and lawsuits.

- Covid-19 could reduce the demand for chicken products if there are lockdowns during the spring and summer time which prevent people from organizing barbecues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.