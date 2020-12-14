Since AMZN is undervalued given reasonable assumptions about its prospects, there is still a significant potential for upside even at its price, making it a prime investment candidate.

Despite this, traditional metrics do not do it justice, and its qualitative factors are able to sufficiently justify its high growth prospects.

AMZN's hefty price tag can often lead to the question of overpricing, and whether it is worth paying a premium for such a stock.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) is widely known as one of the pioneers of ecommerce. Leaving traditional brick and mortar retailers behind in the dust, AMZN seems to be full steam ahead in achieving new sale records and double digit growth. With explosive growth from the ecommerce sector boosted by tailwinds from the coronavirus, it is no big mystery that AMZN has high growth prospects. However, many may shy away from adding AMZN to their portfolio as a result of how expensive it is. Nonetheless, analysis of their competitive positioning supported by a DCF model reveals that it is actually still underpriced, and much upside potential remains.

Traditional Metrics do not do AMZN Justice

At first glance, AMZN’s operating metrics appear very daunting, and hints at a possibility of overpricing.

(P/E comparisons across similar Big Tech Firm. Source: Seeking Alpha)

If we compare across similar big tech firms, AMZN’s forward P/E ratio is significantly higher than that of the industry average.

(P/E comparisons across comparable Ecommerce firms. Source: Seeking Alpha)

Even when comparing to similar up and coming ecommerce firms, its P/E ratio leans on the high side, for an expected growth rate that is mostly lower than others. In fact, on most value metrics, AMZN scores poorly.

(AMZN value grades. Source: Seeking Alpha)

Given the amount that one has to pay for a dollar in earnings in AMZN, it is no surprise that many investors show aversion to the stock in favor of firms that provide more value. But I contend that these metrics do not really reflect the true potential that AMZN has, especially with its high expected growth rate. To show why this is the case, I will walk through a DCF valuation model using assumptions which I will justify using qualitative factors.

Justifying AMZN's high growth rates

AMZN’s forward revenue growth rates can often appear to be overstated given how large it is compared to the rest of the big tech companies. I will give my own take on how these expected revenue growth rates can be derived from its qualitative factors, to show that these are actually reasonable estimates.

As a baseline, future revenue growth rates can often be explained relative to the entire industry. If the firm is facing relatively intense global competition, going neck-to-neck with other large competitors, then their equal footing suggests a growth rate no higher than the expected global industry average in the short term. We also need to address whether AMZN is able to maintain this growth rate and the risk of it being outcompeted by its peers internationally, in order to justify the use of the average growth rate in the medium term.

Projecting FY20 Results

Note that since Q3 results have already been posted, I will make use of the existing numbers to proxy FY20 numbers first, as an exception to the other projections.

(Source: AMZN Q3 10-Q Filing)

(Source: AMZN Q1 8-K Filing)

AMZN has already earned total net sales of $260,609 M in the nine months ended September. If it repeats the same performance in Q3, the total revenue should be close to 260,509 + 96,145 = $356,654 M. Since these numbers do not include the effects from the seasonal black Friday/Cyber Monday and Christmas holiday sale periods, we will need to adjust the growth rates to reflect the increase in sales from these periods, which we can do so by looking at the relative performance of Q4'19 compared to Q3'19.

Last year’s Q4 revenue of $87,437 M was higher than the Q3 revenue of $69,981 M, and the difference of $17,456 M represented roughly 6% of total revenues in 2019. Assuming that the above-calculated $356,654M accounts for 94% of total revenues, the total revenue for the year adds up to be $379,419M, representing a year-on-year growth rate of approximately 35%. Therefore, for each operating segment in FY20, I will assume a 35% growth rate on average, highlighted in blue in the projections of revenue below.

My personal projections for revenue are slightly more optimistic than analyst expectations, but nonetheless fall around the same range. The following section analyses the rationale behind using such growth rates.

(Source: Data from Annual Reports)

Growth from Online and Offline Commerce Segments

In general, ecommerce can be considered a growth industry. As governments around the world place an increasing premium on access to technology, in addition to commonplace technological devices such as internet-enabled smartphones becoming cheaper and more accessible, technological penetration is expected to increase. Naturally this means that there is a greater potential consumer base for internet retailing. Being a close substitute to brick-and-mortar retailing, ecommerce firms benefit more from consumers leaning towards more convenient retailing options online. This effect was bolstered by COVID-19 shuttering physical stores, causing a greater degree of changes in taste and preferences toward ecommerce.

While estimates generally vary, Grandview research places the average CAGR of the industry to be 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

(Source: Chart generated using data from Statistica)

While the global ecommerce industry is not exactly fragmented, with the top 4 retailers accounting for 57% of all market share, AMZN faces intense competition from Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) due to their extensive presence in the large domestic Chinese market. With international markets at stake, AMZN no longer has a monopoly on global internet retailing, and thus faces pressures from equally well-funded competitors to innovate and differentiate their product lineup. As the key competitors go toe to toe against each other, there is little AMZN can do to insulate itself from competition, suggesting that growth rates will approach the expected industry average in line with them losing their stronghold on global internet retailing. Over here, we can assume that AMZN’s growth rates fall in line with the global expected CAGR of the ecommerce industry of 14.7% towards 2027. As further evidence of this growth rate, we already see gradual convergence of growth rates towards the expected industry average of 14.7% from FY16 to FY19.

For their physical stores, I will simply take it that there is no growth, allocating most of their growth prospects to its online retailing. This also follows the trend of almost zero growth from FY18 to FY19.

Third-party Sellers, Subscriptions, and Other Segments

Besides online and offline retailing, AMZN is sufficiently diversified, and has enjoyed even greater revenue growth from areas such as their third-party seller services, subscription services and their Amazon Web Services (AWS). It is unlikely that AMZN can maintain a constant high growth rate in the future, and these growth rates can mostly be attributed to the consumer base not reaching saturation points yet. Therefore, I will assume that growth rates decline at the same historical rate to reach the average CAGR of the related sector, for each of the other revenue segments.

For their third-party seller services, since commissions from these services scale in demand for ecommerce goods and services, growth rates are expected to taper off and match the rate of growth of online stores at around 15%, which can be forecasted to happen around 2024 using the above method.

Over here, I would like to draw attention towards the comparatively lower rate of decline of growth for Amazon’s subscription services than other revenue segments.

(Complementary Product Offerings with Amazon Prime Subscription. Source: Amazon Website)

This area remains one of the key strengths of AMZN because of their ability to retain customers and maintain brand loyalty with the subscription model. Due to the status quo bias associated with subscription services, consumers are incentivized to renew their subscription every month because they do not wish to experience the psychological loss of suddenly losing the ability to watch their favorite shows, read audiobooks, listen to music and interact exclusively with gaming streamers, on top of preferential shipping from Amazon Prime. This serves as a way to inculcate brand loyalty and incentivize consumers to not switch to other ecommerce service providers as well.

As a result of this, consumers have lower bargaining power, which implies a greater ability of the firm to monetize from past consumers. This explains a smaller rate of decline of revenue growth as less consumers are willing to switch away from their existing subscription.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Segment

Similar to third party seller services, revenues from AWS can be expected to taper off towards the expected CAGR of the cloud computing industry at 17.5%. While this serves as a decent estimate given current conditions, the actual rate of decline may be slower than expected. This is because of AMZN’s dominance in the global cloud computing market. Because they own almost a third of all cloud computing infrastructure in the world, with the next best competitor only owning half of AMZN’s market share, AMZN is likely to outcompete its competitors.

(AMZN and their dominance of cloud computing. Source: Statistica)

With their extensive market share, brand reputation and financial resources, AMZN is likely to secure preferential partnerships than its competitors, putting them at the forefront of cloud computing developments. Last quarter, AWS announced their partnership with many large entities to provide new analytical insights insight using their computing power. Some of these partners include Moderna in accelerating the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Global Payments, which is the leading payments technology company. Securing these partnerships provides them with the opportunity to capture more of the growth of the industry as its peers lag behind.

Justifying AMZN's potential future cost savings

For most of my valuation models, I will simply take the historical average of cost and expenses. However, I think that it is worth looking more in depth into how AMZN's various expense categories can benefit from developments in technology and economies of scale in the future, therefore increasing further increasing net income.

(Summary of projected core operational expense. Data sourced from annual reports)

Cost of Revenues

An area worth taking note of is its cost of revenues. From FY15 to FY19, we can actually observe a decrease in cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues, implying a lower average per unit cost of goods procured from suppliers. We can attribute this to the few following factors.

AMZN is able to achieve further economies of scale as its scale of production increases. With greater sale volumes, the per unit cost of shipping and transportation decreases. Furthermore, greater shipping volume makes it more efficient to use relatively more shipping options to the firm, as more units of products can be loaded onto larger but more expensive containers. Greater sale volume also implies greater import volume from suppliers. As the scale of purchase increases, AMZN is in a better position to negotiate preferential terms with suppliers, opening up to a greater possibility for further bulk discounts. This is expected to lower the bargaining power of suppliers in the long run, which means AMZN is on track to further lower its cost of revenues in the long run as a percentage of revenues.

In the future, a fall in per unit cost of revenues is a more likely scenario than an increase in it, due to the cost savings from economies of scale. However, the per unit cost of revenues did not decrease as much in FY19 compared to the rest of the years, which may imply them reaching the minimum efficiency scale. While a single year trend may not be sufficient to justify them losing its ability to capitalize on economies of scale, I will still factor in a decrease in cost savings in the spirit of conservative assumptions. To approximate AMZN reaching constant returns to scale, I will decrease the cost savings per year by 0.15%, such that by 2025 there will be no more cost savings from economies of scale.

Marketing and Technological Expense

While marketing expenses doubled that of technology and content expenses for FY15 to FY16, from FY17 to FY19 the reverse was true, with the latter expense being double that of marketing expense. This is a positive sign for the firm because this signals a greater commitment towards creating higher quality services, while being less reliant on market distorting marketing techniques to increase demand for their goods and services artificially. Furthermore, investments in various kinds of technology can serve to further reduce operational costs in the future as well:

For instance, the development of an AI recommendation algorithm to better match consumers to sellers can reduce the need to market products to consumers. This serves to augment the increasing scale of AWS as well.

The development of its fulfillment and delivery network through technology such as delivery drones can also seek to increase operational efficiency by removing itself from traditional congested transportation avenues, decreasing the average per unit cost of sales as more sale

For the segments of technology and content and marketing expense, I will take the recent 3-year average percentage of revenues to reflect changes in expenditure patterns.

Other Expenses and Share-based compensation

Other expenses such as administrative expenses, fulfillment expenses and other operating expenses have remained largely constant as a percentage of revenues, with only small yearly variations. As a result, it would be reasonable to simply assume that they remain at the average unit cost towards the future in the absence of any adverse cost-related conditions.

For the purpose of a more faithful representation of the various expense categories, I have factored out the effect of share-based compensation (SBC) expenses in the above projections. These compensations are then projected separately at a constant historical average percentage of revenues, and subsequently added back into their related expense categories to tabulate net income. The reconciliation of core operating expense to actual total operating expense is shown below.

(Reconciling expenses with the effect of share-based compensations. Highlighted are the projected SBC numbers. Data sourced from annual reports.)

Completing the Model: Supporting Schedules

Other Assumptions

To complete the DCF model, we need to tabulate the balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statements. For simplicity, I will not show the supporting schedules to project individual categories in the balance sheet or income statement, but I will outline the core assumptions used for projection and show the overall financial statements. While changes in these assumptions can affect the final DCF value, the effects of these changes are less material than that of revenue and costs.

Balance sheet assets and liabilities are projected based on the historical average operational efficiency as a percentage or ratio of revenues, since their value generally scales with overall sales. Capital expenditure on property and equipment remains at a constant percentage of revenues, and definite-lived assets are depreciated or amortized using an average useful life based on FY19 numbers. There are no further acquisitions in the future, and therefore no increase in goodwill. This assumption is unlikely to hold true, but for the sake of deriving value out of the current state of AMZN, this assumption is necessary. Where a schedule is provided such as for the contractual repayment of lease liabilities or long-term debt, the schedule is used to project future interest expenses and remaining debt. I assume that there are no dividend payments, new debt or equity issuance or revolver borrowings. For the weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC), I have assumed a risk-free rate of 0.92% according to the 10-year treasury rate, a market risk premium of 5.6% and a beta of 1.20, along with an income tax rate of 21%. (WACC tabulations. Data sourced from annual reports)

The completed balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statements are shown below.

(Balance Sheet Output. Data sourced from annual reports)

(Income Statement Output. Data sourced from annual reports)

(Cash Flow Output. Data sourced from annual reports)

Addressing the Terminal Growth Rate

Terminal growth is the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to valuing AMZN. Typically, I would put a 2% terminal growth rate to reflect how unlevered free cash flows will grow in line with the average inflation rate of developed nations, but this number is likely to understate the actual multiple that comparable firms actually trade at. If we assume a 2% growth rate to perpetuity, the implied exit EV/EBITDA multiple is only 11.36x. In this case, I have used EV/EBITDA as a proxy for unlevered free cash flows.

(Implied exit multiple. Data sourced from Annual reports)

This number is way below the average EV/EBITDA multiples that comparable Big Tech companies and some of AMZN's retail peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector trade at. Since it would be more reasonable to say that AMZN will continue to trade at that multiple 5 years in the future than to use an arbitrary terminal growth rate, we will use a terminal growth rate implied by the average multiple of around 23x. Because price volatility can cause a change in these multiples, I am going to round this number up and assume it trades at around 25x EV/EBITDA in the future, implying a terminal growth rate of 4.75% if we work backwards.

(EV/EBITDA Multiples of Comparable firms. Data from Seeking Alpha)

(Implied Terminal Growth Rate. Data sourced from personal estimates)

Working backwards, this gives us an implied terminal growth rate of 4.75%, allowing us to get a price per share of $4,049.05, representing an upside potential of just over 30% with the current price. Along with revenue estimates, my estimate of price per share is slightly more optimistic than the average analyst price target, but remains in the same ballpark range.

(Final DCF price per share. Data sourced and derived from annual reports)

For some, a terminal growth rate of 4.75% errs on the high side, and I do not dispute that. However, at least in the medium term, I believe that AMZN is still competitively well-positioned to defend its earnings growth, such that it is able to trade at multiples similar to today and preserve this 4.75% growth rate given how ecommerce as an industry is still growing fast.

International entry as a competitive pressure

(Dominance of AMZN. Source: Statistica)

While AMZN maintains its market share of leading e-commerce firms in the United States, factoring in international competitors paints an entirely different story. In particular, we see the rise of many large ecommerce competitors in China, where they have a foothold on the large domestic market, and remains a significant source of revenue growth for these firms. Their dominance in the east remains a real competitive risk for AMZN, as their influence might spillover to AMZN’s home turf if they choose to pursue expansion into western retail space. This problem is compounded by AMZN’s unsuccessful past forays into the Chinese market, and it spells a one-way street to Chinese dominance.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel however, as I believe AMZN is still well positioned to defend against their entry. In particular, AMZN is able to create significant switching costs for consumers, preventing them from easily switching ecommerce service providers. As mentioned earlier, their subscription services coupled with AMZN’s huge variety of complementary product offerings presents a huge psychological cost of switching to another loyalty plan from another firm.

More importantly, AMZN is able to gain a competitive edge over potential entrants because of its extensive distribution network. With its own in-house distribution network that is already the fourth-largest US delivery service, it gets the benefit of reducing lag time due to better internal coordination and costs related to transportation between production, fulfillment and delivery facilities. This contrasts with international retailers who either have to pay a premium for third-party distributors to delivery their items, or create their own logistics network from ground up, incurring significant capital expenditures in the process. A more robust supply chain can also serve to differentiate the service that AMZN offers, since consumers are able to obtain their deliveries at a faster rate and at a lower cost. In the future, I expect these factors to be effective in retaliating against the potential entrants, deferring the profit-diminishing implications of new entrants.

Looming regulatory risk against Big Tech setting the precedent for impacted growth

AMZN’s market share in the United States ecommerce market domain can also perceived as an inherent risk to its own growth. With increased scrutiny on conglomerates and the risk of anti-competitive practices, AMZN’s run at ecommerce dominance might be cut short by antitrust laws. More recently, attention was turned towards AMZNfor their alleged anti-competitive practices, and over concerns of their market dominance. The same sentiment can be seen towards Big Tech in general, such as in lawsuits against Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) as lawmakers increasingly prioritize the protection of consumer data.

News of these lawsuits will certainly affect the public’s perception of AMZN negatively, but these lawsuits are largely immaterial. Because there have not been any concrete plans to specifically stifle the growth of AMZN given its foreseeable difficulty, my growth assumptions remain unchanged. Moreover, I see room for AMZN to push back against these anti-competitive sentiments as their constant innovative practices to improve product diversity and offerings can add value to consumers in spite of market dominance. Therefore, I think it is sufficient to just keep an eye out for these challenges for the future.

What it takes to reach $4,000

I think given its high growth opportunities, potential for further cost savings, and their strong competitive positioning, it is not exactly far-fetched to believe that AMZN will hit the $4,000 mark in the near future, even in spite of some challenges that it might face. The markets have not exactly been kind to AMZN in the past few weeks, and it is far from its high in September.

Data by YCharts

With the approaching holiday season and upcoming Q4/FY20 results serving as potential catalysts for market correction, I believe it is prime time to go long on AMZN .

