Current discounted valuation of 7x earnings and 0.75 book value is no longer justified. Strong performance during Covid-19 crisis further strengthens this view.

Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY, OTCPK:MARUF) is a Japan-based conglomerate, one of the traditional Japanese “trading houses” which do lots of things besides trading.

Source: Company

In late August, Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) disclosed that it had invested in at least 5% of the shares of five of the Japanese trading houses. Berkshire had already raised debt denominated in JPY, and such liability essentially offsets its FX exposure. It also means it was able to fund this dividend-paying basket with very low costs funds. From Berkshire's announcement:

Berkshire Hathaway has 625.5 billion of yen-denominated bonds outstanding, maturing at various dates beginning in 2023 and ending in 2060. Consequently, the company has only minor exposure to yen/dollar movements.

Source: Berkshire 10-Q as of Sept 2020.

Of the five, I was most interested on Marubeni. Mainly because I had looked at it briefly last year, not as a potential investment but because I had purchased shares in Aircastle, an aircraft leasing company that Marubeni owned partially and later took private together with a partner. I wrote something about this transaction in an article about evaluating shareholder composition.

This transaction has not turned out well so far, but I do not think this instance is indicative of poor investment discipline. For one thing, no one knew at the time the level of distress that was about to hit airlines. In fact, the overall performance of Marubeni seems to indicate astute capital allocation as I will argue here.

The big picture

The chart below gives us an idea of the size and capital structure of Marubeni for the last ten years. The ADR price has gone nowhere; it has traded in a range of between $45 and $75 with short-lived excursions, notably in late 2018 when it briefly topped $90. Today, the ADR is around $65, a little above the midpoint of this range.

The enterprise value has been trending downward, mainly driven by debt reduction, as long-term debt has shrunk from over $24Bln to $16Bln.

Data by YCharts

Marubeni's dividend yield is in the middle of the “pack” of the five that Buffett chose to invest in, at 4%. The higher-yielding conglomerates are more focused on financial services and therefore tend to carry higher debt levels.

Data by YCharts

Recent financial trends

Source: Company

Before the 2020 dip, ROE had improved to 13%. Since the ADRs are trading at around 0.75 of book value, the 13% return achieved in 2018 and 2019 would be a very respectable 17% from the lower base. At JPY/USD of 105, the book equity of JPY 1,605 Bln is approximately $15 Bln which is higher than its market cap of $11 Bln.

Data by YCharts

Operating cash flows remained positive despite the loss recorded in the latest fiscal year. The loss is mostly due to non-cash impairments and adjustments to asset carrying values due to the economic contraction caused by the ongoing health crisis. The average of the last five years of operating cash is JPY 310 Bln ($3 Bln) per year at current exchange rates.

Source: Company

Short-term outlook

The most recent guidance for fiscal year ending 3/2021 is very strong. First, operating cash is returning to exactly the average of the last five years JPY 310Bln ($3Bln). Second, they plan further debt reductions to be funded by divestment and improvements in working capital. Finally, the dividend level of JPY 50Bln ($475 million) is covered 6x (310/50) by operating cash flow, meaning that +4.5% dividend yield looks very safe.

Source: Company latest earnings release

Now the hard part – trying to describe Marubeni

Marubeni is a sprawling organization. It is involved in many types of businesses in many different countries. The company website lists 262 businesses and these are organized in fifteen (!) operating segments. I have listed and ranked them by the size of their forecasted segment profit for this fiscal year:

Source: Author

I will not go into any detail on each segment. My initial approach with a company this complex is to focus on the big picture and not to lose sight of the forest by focusing too much on the trees.

As for the profit picture from the table above, I would make the following observations:

Segment profit is well-diversified. It takes the top six segments (40% of fifteen) to reach 80% of the profit. Pareto does not apply here.

Profit level of JPY 170 Bln ($1.6Bln) for the current year (already more than halfway through) is about 20% to 25% below 2018 and 2019 levels. Which is not bad given the global economic contraction.

From a valuation perspective, the $1.6 Bln profit represents a 14.5% yield on the $11 Bln market cap, which is the same as saying the P/E is 7.

A good way to get a decent overview of how the assets are deployed is to look at the risk disclosures, as these require groupings of concentrated asset types and geographies to help investors understand exposures (and main asset/revenue sources).

The company has JPY 6,000 Bln ($57Bln) in assets. 10% of these, or JPY 600Bln, are concentrated in “Resource development interests” and correspond mainly to long-lived property plant and equipment; meaning mining, production and related infrastructure (sometimes owned directly and sometimes with partners and accounted for using equity method).

Geographic diversification

It should be clear by now that this Japanese company is not concentrated in Japan. In fact, it discloses its long-term asset concentration, meaning PP&E and other fixed assets that exclude trade receivables, cash, etc. and Japan is not in the list of top countries measured by fixed investment.

Source: Author

The main point here is that the company is present in many geographies and despite it being listed and based in Japan, it is not really tied to Japan GDP and more exposed to global GDP (and commodity prices).

Putting it all together

To summarize the main points here. This is not meant to be an extensive and detailed look at Marubeni's operations. It is meant to be a high-level overview of its performance as a whole and current valuation with the objective of helping readers determine if the idea warrants further due diligence on their part.

In assessing management’s performance, one key area to explore is capital allocation skill. With an enterprise as large and diversified as this, it is especially important, given investors are purchasing a collection of businesses with some rotation (divestitures and reinvestment). Conglomerates like this usually impose a discount precisely because of poor track records on past capital allocation of major conglomerates (with notable exceptions like Berkshire of course).

I look favorably at the trend in ROE raising to 13% for both 2018 and 2019 from around 5% in 2016. This is a good trend in isolation, but it is more impressive when viewed in light of two other items:

The fact that debt was being reduced from $24 Bln to $16 Bln during that time. Because return on equity can easily be inflated by higher debt (especially at these ultra-low interest rates), increasing ROE while at the same time reducing debt is that much harder, indicating skill on capital allocation. There is no underlying commodity bull cycle to lift returns right now; in fact, the opposite is true for oil, natural gas, coal and LNG. There is something else going on that offsets this headwind and I suspect good capital allocation is at the heart of it.

For income investors, the dividend yield is attractive at over 4% and it looks well-covered as noted above, even in recessionary conditions. The dividend is paid in JPY (converted to US$ for ADRs) so there is some FX exposure to think about. In my view, the more relevant issue is the earnings exposure to FX and there we return to the diversification of revenue sources and geographies.

Finally, the business performance during the Covid-19 crisis has been quite good. Due to the company fiscal year close on March, it will have significant impacts on both years ending March 2020 and March 2021. The performance by March 2021 is forecast to reach pre-pandemic levels in terms of operating cash flow.

Taking it all in, it looks like the business, which has traded below book value for at least five years and is trading at 7 times earnings no longer warrants such a discount. I can’t know how Buffett went about his investment analysis on Marubeni, but I suspect the trend of improving ROE while reducing debt and facing weak commodity prices will not have escaped him.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MARUY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.