Much of that valuation is likely attributed to POWI's $445 million in cash and investments (an estimated $7.31/share).

The stock split 2:1 in August, expects to grow revenue by double-digits this year, and currently trades at a rather rich Fwd P/E=46x.

Power Integrations (POWI) makes innovative products for the high-voltage conversion market that leverages the benefit of its highly integrated solutions: increased reliability, a smaller footprint, ease of design and manufacture, and energy-efficiency. The company has a strong patent-protected portfolio of products that are well positioned in a broad variety of markets including AC-DC power supplies, LED lighting, brushless DC motors, smartphone chargers, solar, wind and electric transportation. The company's rich Fwd P/E=46x is likely rationalized by the $445 million in cash and investments it holds (an estimated $7.31/share). That said, it is a value stock in comparison to peer and competitor Vicor (VICR).

In a nut-shell, POWI's primary strategy can be summarized by the graphic below

Source: December Presentation

On the left is a typical 65W power adapter with 72 components and on the right is the same functionality implemented with a POWI InnoSwitch using 23 fewer components and less than half the space. The InnoSwitch is implemented with GaN technology (gallium-nitride) which the company feels is "the future for power conversion" because it is more energy efficient and therefore runs cooler and does not require heatsinks. GaN devices can also typically deliver much faster charging times.

InnoSwitches are used in a plethora of IoT related devices, including the relatively new and very handy USB-C power receptacle:

Source: December Presentation

Intellectual Property

The company has an extensive patent & trademark portfolio that included over 667 U.S. patents as of the beginning of 2018. POWI also has a unique IP licensing strategy that offers a royalty free license to use its portfolio of "External PI Value" if the customer uses PI parts in the circuit's implementation. For instance, you can use POWI's patented dimming circuit IP if you use a PI power converter in your implementation.

Of course a patent portfolio's relevance and future value can be quite subjective and at times feels more like an art than a science. That said, note that in October of last year PI received $175 million as a result of settling a 15-year legal battle with Fairchild - which was subsequently acquired by ON Semiconductor (ON):

Over the course of the proceedings, Fairchild was found to infringe numerous PI patents, and PI won permanent injunctions covering hundreds of infringing products. PI also successfully defended against several countersuits, and PI’s key patents survived numerous attacks on their validity and enforceability.

Earnings

The company released its Q3 EPS Report in late October. Highlights included:

Revenues of $121.1 million, up 13% compared to the prior quarter and up 6% from Q3 FY2019.

Net income was $14.8 million or $0.24/share compared to $0.22/share in the prior quarter and $0.29/share in Q3 of FY2019 (adjusted for 2:1 stock split in August).

CFO was $16.2 million while cap-ex was $14.1 million driven mainly by building construction and GaN capacity additions.

Revenue exceeded expectations due to growth in fast-chargers for mobile devices and improved demand from the appliance market. The company reports in four segments, with communications being the recent apparent growth driver:

Source: Q3 EPS Report

However, note that on the Q3 conference call CEO Sandeep Nayyar said: "As expected, revenue mix shifted towards low-margin categories resulting in an 80 basis point reduction in non-GAAP gross margin to 50.3%." This is likely due from rapid growth in fast chargers for smartphones - a relatively low-margin device.

The company ended the quarter with $445 million in cash and investments (an estimated $7.31/share) and no debt. POWI paid an $0.11/share dividend in the quarter which equated to a ~$6.6 million spend.

Going Forward

PI appears to have excellent potential in several high-growth markets:

Source: December Presentation

The key is to penetrate further into the industrial market where margins are likely higher as compared to lower-margin consumer goods. YTD, consumer revenue is 34% of the total while industrial is 32%. The company thinks EV part consumption could be in the range of "tens of dollars" per vehicle.

The company's guidance for Q4 is:

Revenues are expected to be $130 million +/- $5 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be ~49%.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be ~$45 million.

That means Q4 revenue is expected to grow ~$7.4 million (~6%) as compared to Q3 and up 15.5% as compared to $114.5 million of revenue in Q4 of FY2019. Gross margins and operating expenses are expected to be relatively inline with Q3.

Valuation

PI currently trades at a Fwd P/E=46x, which appears rich in comparison with its estimated Q4 revenue growth of ~15.5% yoy. The valuation level likely has more to do with the company's strong balance sheet (an estimated $7.31/share in cash) and potential M&A than it does with expectations of strong organic revenue growth.

Yet note that peer and competitor Vicor (VICR), which grew Q3 revenue by only 10.3%, is trading at an even higher valuation (Fwd P/E=258). Vicor has a high-profile win with the Nvidia (NVDA) A100 Tensor Core GPU, but its has significantly less cash-on-hand as compared to POWI, has lower gross margins (42.7% in Q3) and recently expanded its share-count by ~6.8% with a share offering. For more details on this company, see Vicor: Powering The Nvidia A100 Tensor GPU.

The chart below compares the two companies returns over the past three-years:

Data by YCharts

Looking at peer and competitor Vicor, PI looks like a value stock.

Summary & Conclusion

POWI has carved out a nice and proprietary niche in the global high-voltage conversion market. At first glance the company appears richly and perhaps overly valued in comparison to its demonstrated revenue growth, but its large cash hoard of $445 million in cash and investments (an estimated $7.31/share) is likely the reason why. That said, note the small allocation to the dividend (estimated at $26.4 million annually) in comparison to the large cash position. That indicates management is likely actively seeking an acquisition.

Meanwhile, a peer in the space - Vicor - is valued off-the-chart while having significantly lower gross margins and slower revenue growth.

As a result, I would choose PI over Vicor in the power-conversion space. However, considering Broadcom's (AVGO) Q4 results yesterday, I would pass on both POWI and VICR in favor of AVGO because the company not only is growing bottom line earnings at a faster clip (49% in Q4), but also because it just announced an 11% increase in the quarterly dividend to $3.60/share. That's $14.40/share on an annual basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.