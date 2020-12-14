Numerous companies have stepped into the ring with the freshly minted legalization of sports betting, attempting to grab market share hand over fist.

CNBC is currently claiming the market for online sports betting could be as high as 150 billion, so even a fraction of market share could be a monumental win for a business

One of the companies that happen to be entering this market is Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) with its BetAmerica brand. There's reason to believe that it could succeed with key assets such as the sole owner of the Kentucky Derby and Twinspires in its corner.

On the flip side, Competitors like Draftkings, Fanduel, & Penn national Gaming are spending hundreds of millions on advertising to attract gamblers across the U.S., Something Churchhill Down does not have the luxury of doing.

With the market relatively new and optimistic, high valuations have exploded for potential market participants, and Churchhill Downs is no different.

In light of all this euphoria, we believe that Churchhill Down's stock has gotten ahead of itself. Until we see BetAmerica have actual success in the marketplace, we suggest investors wait on the sideline with a watchful eye.

Overview

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a gaming/entertainment company that has seen its stock soar almost twentyfold since the turn of the decade. Its roots go all the way back to a singular racing track that opened in Louisville, Kentucky. Fast Forward to today, and that racing track is home to the Kentucky Derby, the most prestigious horse race internationally. Alongside the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs has two online gaming brands in Twinspires (Horse-racing) & BetAmerica (Sportsbook). The former of which has developed into the largest online horseracing platform in the United States. Lastly, Churchill also possesses a leading position in brick & motor casino gaming, with ten casinos in eight states.

Source: Image created by the author using data from Churchill Downs 2019 Annual Report

Impact of Covid-19

Churchill downs saw a substantial impact from the coronavirus from the onset, with revenue down 61% in Q2 and EBITDA down 86%. This decline was largely due to a temporary shutdown of most of their casinos and the Kentucky Derby's delay to September. The company luckily has been able to leverage its online gaming platform Twinspires experiencing rapid growth to compensate for weakness in the traditional brick and motor segment. Looking at Q3, revenue shows that the company has largely recovered from the heavy downfall in Q2. Even if we exclude the 31.9 million dollar benefit Q3 saw due to the Kentucky Derby delay, Churchill ended up with similar comparisons to last year.

Source: Image created by the author using data from Churchill Downs Third Quarter Results

Q3 also displayed strong EBITDA performance, with each segment delivering positive comps vs. the prior year. In particular, Chuchills's brick & Motor casinos were impressive as they shrugged off a 43.5 million decline in the top line with strong performances from their equity investments in Rivers De Plains & Miami Valley gaming. The Kentucky Derby was also watched by more than 10 million people on NBC in September, becoming the most-watched sporting event since the Superbowl. Lastly, Twinspires was firing on all cylinders with its 77% growth in revenue trickling down to the bottom line. Taking all of this into account shows that while the company experienced large losses in Q2, the recovery positions itself well for 2021 and onward.

Source: Image created by the author using data from Churchill Downs Third Quarter Results

Growth Drivers

TwinSpires is the premier online horseracing gaming brand in the United States and has seen its handle grow at a 27% CAGR since 2007. This growth is largely due to the significant change in the online/in-person gaming mix over the years. Online betting accounted for 64% of all wagers in horseracing in Q3, representing a six-fold increase from just 10% penetration in 2008. While these levels are elevated due to Covid-19, this should continue to be a tailwind for TwinSpires as we enter the increasingly digital world. Another reason for the Twinspires rise in popularity is its ability to attract the younger generation, with its median age going from 47 in 2008 to 41 in 2019. Lastly, with the entrance of sport-betting into Curchhill's profolio through "BetAmerica," these brands should be able to cross-sell to each other via an integrated platform.

Source: Churchill Down's Investor Presentation

The decision in 2018 to overrule the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act has opened up a large market for Churchhill downs to explore. Churchill will primarily penetrate this market using the "BetAmerica" brand available at their casinos and online. While the competition will certainly be there, we believe Churchill has a solid footing to attract new market participants. Churchill down's ownership over the Kentucky derby and TwinSpires represent considerable leverage it will deploy in the fight for market share, with an integrated platform between TwinSpires & BetAmerican appearing increasingly promising.

Churchill Down continues to find ways to leverage its most prized asset, the "Kentucky Derby" with it experiencing a healthy 5-year CAGR of 10.4% in revenue. Growth has primarily come due to demand for premium seating consistently exceeding supply as well as capital investment to drive growth in the "perimeter of the track. Their most recent investment was into a steakhouse with a view of the finished line at both the Kentucky Oaks & Derby. Historically management has seen investments like these payback in under five years, highlighting their ability to deliver profitable growth around the track.

Buybacks and Dividends

Churchill down operates with a shareholder-friendly capital strategy that has seen almost a billion paid back to its shareholders in the past five years. This includes an annual dividend that has been increased ten years in a row with a CAGR of 13.3%. Due to the recent spike in share price, the dividend yields only 0.31%, so it's not particularly attractive for income investors. The company also has a 300 million share repurchase program with 147 million left in capacity at the end of Q3.

Risks

We view the primary risk here as overvaluation as the company's stock price seems to have taken a completely different route than their earnings. The company is attempting to enter a hyper-growth stage and admittedly deserves a premium to its historical 20x multiple. Still, the stock appears expensive at 35x 2021 earnings, even if it's arguably for good reasons. I believe that with BetAmerica in its infancy, this valuation is filled with speculation.

Source: https://www.fastgraphs.com/fast-graphs/

With BetAmerica new to the game, there is no guarantee that it will succeed, especially with equally aggressive competitors. I'm skeptical of Churchill Down's ability to build up the BetAmerica brand to go up against the likes of DraftKings (DKNG) and Barstool (PENN), just like how I would be skeptical of any competitor's ability to go up against Twinspires in the horseracing business. Just to put into perspective, Draftkings spent 303 million in advertising while Churchill Downs spent only 10.3 million in the past nine months. While their competitors might not have unique assets like Twinspires and Kentucky Derby, they certainly will have larger war chests. Simply put, BetAmerica's success is not a sure thing, and the company's lofty valuation lies in its hands.

The company has ample leverage with 2.16 billion in debt against 0.62 in cash. Even when compared to the 2019 EBITDA of 0.45, you get a high leverage ratio of 3.5x. Its debt/equity has also skyrocketed due to the pandemic doubling in less than a year. While this company does provide an already profitable play into online gambling, it's not exactly pretty.

Conclusion

Churchill Downs has the potential to latch onto a very lucrative growth vertical in sports betting, which could prove to justify its lofty valuation. Management has shown the ability to develop an online gaming brand before with Twinspires. However, the competition was not nearly as tough as it will be for BetAmerica. With Net-Debt/EBITDA at 3.5x, this investment is not for the faint of heart, although it's certainly safer than some of its competition. With the vaccine almost upon us, Churchill's more traditional revenue streams should reach pre-pandemic levels aiding the leveraged balance sheet.

The spike in share price represents increased optimism around the BetAmerica brand and its ability to take market share rather than increased fundamental performance. Analysts also seem to have high hopes for the company, with 2021 earnings clocked at 5.70, representing 28% growth from 2019 levels. While it wouldn't surprise me if the company can carve out a nice niche in the sports gaming market to add to its other healthy revenue streams, I'm not willing to go in until we start to see some actual results from BetAmerica.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.