JNJ equity yields about 2.7% and the dividend is not likely to be cut soon. The company is not merely an aristocrat, but also a dividend king.

COVID-19 rendered many of JNJ's core brands and health care assets more valuable on an absolute and relative basis compared to the broader equity landscape.

It appears reasonably likely that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will outperform in the near term, as its many desirable characteristics become more apparent. Relevant factors include its significant and growing dividend, as well as its diversified portfolio of household brands and health care assets. Moreover, pharmaceutical and medical device businesses with sizable cash flows are likely to significantly outperform over the next two years.

Johnson & Johnson's assets are performing well

The majority of JNJ's sales come from pharmaceuticals and medical devices, where all sorts of elective surgeries and non-critical medical services were postponed throughout the first half of the year, as well as parts of Q3. JNJ saw revenue and earning declines in Q2, but retained profitability and actually earned $1.67 in Q2.

JNJ's saw a return to growth in Q3, which was at least partially fueled by catching up from the Q2 slowdown. In Q3, the company earned $2.20 and adjusted EPS, which was a 3.8% year over year increase, or $1.33 per share in diluted EPS, which was a doubling.

(Source: JNJ earnings presentation)

Though Johnson & Johnson is probably best known for its consumer health brands like Band-Aid, Listerine, and Tylenol, among others, JNJ makes most of its revenue from its Pharma division, and its medical device division is also considerably larger than consumer health in terms of sales.

Medical device sales were down 3.6%, or 3.9% operationally, with the greatest weakness coming from the vision (down about 9.5%) and surgery (down about 6.9%). Interventional solutions was actually up over 12% on atrial fibrillation procedure growth and new product introductions.

(Source: JNJ earnings presentation)

Existing approved pharmaceutical assets are likely to be more highly valued in 2021. This probable appreciation is due to factors, including the the likely increased importance being placed on general health care and wellness by individuals and governments.

Johnson & Johnson's consumer brands are strong

Even though the bulk of Johnson & Johnson's revenue and income come from its pharmaceutical and medical device segments, the company started out as a consumer packaged goods company and still has a significant portfolio of meaningful brands. JNJ's known household health care brands include Band-Aid, Neutrogena, Listerine, Zyrtec, Pepcid and Tylenol, among others.

Several of Johnson & Johnson's brands are likely to face continued strong generic competition in the coming quarters. Many of Johnson & Johnson's brands are likely to retain at least some of their status as premium versions that deserve a corresponding premium price, bust cost conscious consumers may drift.

Johnson & Johnson's dividend should become a differentiator

The market appears likely to demand income replacement over the next several years, as baby boomers retire and endeavor to replace earned income with streams that do not require them to toil any further. I believe Johnson & Johnson will appreciate in the near term, because the company's multiple diversified long term businesses can continue to grow while maintaining profitability.

In addition to actual income that JNJ is already earning, and likely to earn next year, JNJ's business segments have greater certainty of continuing to exist than the average market constituent. This greater likelihood of existing in any form for years and possibly decades allows the company to spend on R&D, while also maintaining a growing dividend. It also allows analysts to more comfortably model JNJ.

Johnson & Johnson's dividend is likely to be a meaningful producer of alternative income for many portfolios that are lacking in reasonable alternatives. This is a growing issue as cash is again providing relatively no yield.

Johnson & Johnson shares currently yield about 2.65% and the company is a dividend aristocrat that has increased the dividend payout every year for the past 57 years (once over 50, they became a dividend king too). Johnson & Johnson actually already increased its dividend within 2020, having done so in April.

Johnson & Johnson's dividend is well covered, with a payout ratio of about half of the company's trailing twelve month's earnings. It is probable that the company will maintain its streak of annual dividend increases going forward, and 2021 is extremely likely.

JNJ's dividend growth history from Seeking Alpha:

Last quarter, JNJ paid out about $2.7 billion in dividends, but also invested about $2.8 billion in R&D. Also, about 47% of JNJ's sales were international. Given the relatively weakening dollar this quarter, and potentially going forward, converting international sales to the dollar may be a tailwind for the company this quarter. (Source: JNJ earnings presentation)

Covid-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson is also working on a Covid-19 vaccine, which is likely to be a topic of media, investor, and analyst attention in the coming months. The company recently reduced the target size of its pivotal Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial in the U.S. from 60,000 to 40,000 trial participants. The reduction in size is due to the severity of COVID-19 infections, which allows the developers to reach scientifically acceptable conclusions with a smaller study.

It is expected that the trial data will be available at the end of January. JNJ's vaccine would only require a single-dose and likely be easy to mass produce, where the front-runner vaccines require two doses given weeks apart. Moreover, JNJ's vaccine would have less logistical difficulties as it would only require normal refrigeration, while the mRNA vaccines that arrived first require abnormally intense cold.

Risks

Johnson & Johnson has remained profitable through the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is affecting profitability and growth. Uncertainty is greater than usual for this business, but that is also the case for most businesses.

Johnson & Johnson was also suffering from existing pharmaceutical litigation, and the company is potentially susceptible to further claims. Talcum powder litigation was an issue that resulted in billions in damages after years of litigation and bad press. While most of the existing and potential claims are already reflected in the market price, discussion of litigation has the potential to result in the price spiking down though likely temporarily.

Johnson & Johnson's size, profitability, and litigation history could make it a target in the coming years, as it has in the past. While such weakness is usually a long term opportunity, it is also a near term risk. Much of this risk is also political, but it is also the case that this type of risk often peaks before presidential elections. Some of that risk may be a continuing overhang due to the current Georgia Senate runoff elections that occur in January.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson is likely to benefit from continued allocation into the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, as well as strong household brands. JNJ shares are capable of breaking out in 2021, as investors are likely to seek out high quality equities with strong and growing dividends. The company may get a significant boost from Covid-19 updates in the first quarter of 2021, and is likely to raise its dividend about 3-5% in the second quarter of next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.