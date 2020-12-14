We see robust growth for this company going forward because of this surge in demand for residential furniture in the market. The company has a great chart, ripe for the picking, and we see a lot of upside, in fact, our $51.40 price will take this stock a little over its prior highs seen in 2018, representing further 55% total return potential.

Source: fortune.com

Hooker (NASDAQ:HOFT) has been publicly listed for 26 years since 1994 and was formally incorporated 96 years ago in 1924. Given its incredibly long history, it is still underfollowed and overlooked by the street. Given the recent housing surge, we find this to be an opportune to time be invested in a company with attractive valuations, a recent record quarter, and an "undiscovered gem" label attached to its name.

Stellar Third Quarter Earnings

Hooker reported, for its 3Q ended October 2020 [3QFY10/2021 - company operates on an odd January fiscal year], sales of $149.7 million [-5.4% YoY; +14.6% QoQ] and an EPS of $0.84 [+155% YoY, +75% QoQ], which beat the Street and our expectations. Hooker had a very robust quarter, with a stellar bottom line of $0.84 per share, which was a record EPS for the fiscal third quarter. At the present run rate, an $0.84 EPS would imply a $3.36 annualized EPS, which would set the company up for a record-setting year. It is to be noted, had there not been a YoY revenue decline for Hooker, then EPS could have reached ~$1.00+ compared to last previous year quarterly EPS of $0.33, an even bigger earnings surprise.

Hooker had minor supply chain setbacks, but we think this is only a short-term issue as order fulfillment will improve looking ahead. The company looks to increase its imports from China and Vietnam, which will help improve its inventory to meet order demand in the coming fiscal year. The highlights for this quarter were incoming orders and backlogs for this company, which were both up 33.8% and 87.5% YoY, respectively. Gross margins for the company had also been the best in a while, at 22.3%, up from 17.9% in last year’s quarter, benefitting from strict cost controls and selective price increases.

The company continues to be a direct beneficiary of the housing market:

In the next 6-9 months, many businesses such as tourism, restaurants, and movies will continue to be negatively impacted by the pandemic. This will create more discretionary income for consumers to purchase furniture towards home improvement.

Mortgage rates are expected to remain low for the next 2-3 years, or even longer as stated by the company on their conference call.

Homebuilding stocks continue to outperform and have a backlog of orders with existing home sales, housing starts, and pending home sales [homes that will take 3-4 months to be fully finalized by the buyer, a plus-point for Hooker] at record levels.

As we move into next year, Hooker will be better poised to fulfill order demand, as it can 1) ramp up production, 2) imports open up from China and Vietnam, and 3) further expansion may take place, given its huge net cash position of $93 million or $7.85 per share. The tariff issues from China and Vietnam that adversely affected prior year results have mostly been mitigated. Strategies to offset these levies have been re-sourcing and re-pricing efforts - which have been effective as the impact of tariffs has become subdued.

“Although we are still navigating what we believe will be short-term disruptions in the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe furniture will be an advantaged sector of the economy, benefitting from a renewed consumer focus on the home, a strong housing market and less discretionary spending competition from travel, dining out and entertainment.” - Paul B. Toms Jr., chairman and chief executive officer

The strong earnings were a result of the company continuing improvement in orders and a strengthening backlog. The stock reached as high as 12% in intraday trading the day of the results announcement, before ending the day at +6%, which is a good market reaction to the earnings results. Below is the company's 5-year price chart, and cash which has gained in 2020:

Chart: Hooker 5-year Price [in Purple] and Quarterly Cash and Equivalents [in Orange]. Red line, with arrows on either side, points to Hooker's 5-year high price and the current stock price [indicative of the greater upside still very much present for this stock, unlike other furniture stocks like Haverty (NYSE:HVT) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) which have surpassed their 5-year highs already].

The stock is up +60% since we initiated coverage back in late August and is still not reached its 5-year highs seen in late 2017 and mid 2018, which gives a lot of potential for upside going forward. This stock still has a long runway ahead of itself, and if investors sit tight, with the attractive metrics that Hooker possesses, you can surely reach our 55% total return potential.

Third Quarter Earnings by Business Segment

Hooker Branded had net sales of $3.6 million [+8.2% YoY] and a huge order backlog increase of +159% YoY

Home Meridian had net sales of $73.7 million [-14% YoY], with an impressive +80% YoY increase in this segment's backlog from last year. Supply chain still is an issue, but still we think this is only short term as order fulfilment will experience tailwinds next quarter. This is what management had to further add on the segment's positive gross and operating profit improvements:

“Despite sales decreases, HMI gross profit and operating profit improved significantly both in absolute terms and as a percentage of net sales, as this segment experienced higher than expected chargebacks with a major customer as well as excess tariff and higher warehousing and distribution costs, all during the prior year, which have now mostly been resolved."

Domestic Upholstery had net sales of $321,000 [+1.3% YoY], with +100% increases in backlog YoY.

All Others saw a decline of -9.4% YoY.

All in All: Hooker’s Robust Business Outlook

As order backlogs continue to increase and reach record levels, Hooker continues to face supply chain disruptions as a result of pandemic-induced closures in facilities. We think facilities will start to open up in Q4 [Q4FY01/2022], and the company will ramp up production to meet this heightened order demand. Further improvements will start to show when imports from Vietnam and China pickup post the Tet New Year and Chinese Year, respectively, in the first quarter of next year [Q1FY04/2022].

As the vaccine rolls out, it is predicted that herd immunity will be achieved in the US in the 1H of the next year – a hopeful estimate but still nonetheless a positive sign. The outlook will lead to more production levels and order fulfilment in the near future, as all employees return to work. Hooker is also moving away from China and re-sourcing its production increasingly to Vietnam, which is an attractive option, given proximity and affordability. Their sourcing from China has reduced from 40% to 20%, which will help mitigate the risk of any tariffs imposed on future furniture imports, given ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Company sourcing transition away from China to Vietnam [Source: Investor Presentation]

Cash: $7.85/Share or 22.3% of the Current Stock Price

The company has $93 million in net cash, or $7.85 per share representing 22.3% of the current stock price. To arrive at our net cash figure of $93 million, or $7.85 per share [22.3% of current stock price], we have included "cash surrender value of life insurance" of $25.1 million since we believe it to be a near-cash item, which is fairly liquid and subtracted short-term debt of $25.7 million. Both of these offset one another. As a result, Hooker has a very attractive net cash position with $93 million ($7.85/share) on the B/S, or 22.3% of the market cap.

The company expects to pay off its term debt of $25.7 million by January of 2021 [Q4 FY01/2022]. The company can use this robust cash balance to open new facilities and meet order demand. Hooker is planning to open a new distribution center in Georgia next year, and we expect more CapEx once COVID-19 clears.

On the earnings call, we inquired where they would further deploy this cash, and they mentioned potential for inorganic growth [acquisitions]. We also asked if they had any Special Dividend in the cards, to which they responded that this would not be a possibility [despite other companies like Bassett (NASDAQ:BSET), which we cover, having recently handed out a Special Dividend: see report here], and that they would maintain their current dividend of 2%, at a high payout ratio, with chances of increasing it going forward. Given that we cover furniture stocks Hooker, Bassett, and Flexsteel (FLXS), we firmly believe all these companies have excess cash on the books that they will use it eventually to return capital to shareholders.

Undervalued Relative to Peers

Hooker is fairly undervalued with an attractive P/E, ex-cash P/E [with net cash on the B/S], and tangible book value per share. With the current EPS of $0.84, we get a run rate annualized EPS for the FY01/2022e of $3.40. Therefore, on today's price of 33.62, our FY01/2022 P/E estimate is 9.8x [ex-cash P/E of 6.8x] and FCF Yield on EV is a robust 13.5%. The valuations look attractive on a forward-looking basis.

Revised Price Target of $51.40, or 55% Total Return

Looking at Hooker's competition, Haverty and La-Z-Boy, they both have an average 5-year P/E of 19x and 16.0x, with current valuations of 19.7x and 13.0x on FY2021 consensus estimates, respectively. Historically, over the past 5 years, Hooker's stock has traded at 13-14x P/E. In arriving at a price target for Hooker, we are using a 13.0x P/E, and we believe this is a conservative approach, given that it is below the level of peers such as Haverty and La-Z-Boy, and also, the overall stock market in the US has seen a significant P/E multiple expansion over the past few years.

How we reached our price target of $51.40

This P/E of 13.0x when multiplied by the EPS value for 2021 [FY01/2022] of $3.35 [factoring out after-tax interest income on net cash of $0.05] yields us a price target of $43.55. However, Hooker has a huge net cash position that is not being reflected in EPS [especially in today's low interest rate environment], so when adding back a total of $7.85 in net cash, we come to a final price target of $51.40. This represents a total return potential of 55%.

On our price target, we value Hooker with an ex-cash P/E of 13.0x and an FCF Yield on EV of 7.5% [minus interest expense of $0.05 per share] on a normalized FY01/2022e. If you decide not to go with ex-cash P/E method, on a FY01/2022e a normal P/E is 15.1x [we have arrived at this by dividing our price target of $51.40 by an EPS of $3.40].

Catalysts

Continuing Surge in Housing Market

Management on earnings call was also very confident and certain that housing market had legs and that it would continue to be strong throughout the next fiscal year ending January of 2022.

Sourcing Transition Away from China

Since the US-China Trade War, which hurt the company in 2018 and 2019, Hooker has made efforts to source increasingly from Vietnam. This shift in sourcing strategy will protect the company from tariffs placed on Chinese imports, which impacted them earlier. The company is reducing their footprint in China, but they still have roughly 40% production over there, which they estimate will reduce to 20% in due time - as stated by management on the earnings call.

Growth in Millennials Population

Gen X with a population of ~65.7 million (born 1966 to 1981) and Millennials or "Gen Y" with a population of ~85 million (born 1980 to 1994) are the two main population demographics that Hooker caters to. The average age of millennials right now in the US is about 32 years. The company has been pivoting away from Boomers to both of these population groups increasingly, and it will be their primary focus in the next 40+ years.

Source: Investor Presentation

Increasing Cash on the B/S

$7.85 per share or 22% on the current stock price. Can be used to increase the dividend, inorganic growth [acquisitions], or maybe even a buyback.

Strong FCF Generation

FCF Yield on normal FY01/2022e is a robust 13.5%.

Positive Earning Surprise

Positive earnings results in the next year could help boost the stock price.

Risks

US-China Trade War

Tariffs can start on imported furniture goods, and even though Hooker has transitioned away from China to Vietnam, it could still have a negative impact on margins.

Competition

The company has competition from numerous players as the residential furniture business is fragmented. Hooker needs to appropriately maintain its market position, or it risks having losses.

Conclusion

Hooker had a very encouraging third quarter, and we see the orders and the backlog continuing to grow going into the next quarter. As the company ramps up production and increases imports post the holiday season from Asia, things will definitely pick up. From a valuation standpoint, looking beyond COVID-19, Hooker looks inexpensive on all fronts, with a high FCF per share roughly equal to a growing EPS, and high cash. The company themselves are very hopeful that the housing market outlook will continue to look promising well into the next year. As all these factors come together, we are confident in this stock, and that is why we have raised our price target to $51.40 from our previous $44.00, for a further 55% total return potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOFT, BSET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.