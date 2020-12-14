A normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, but if things reach triple digits you usually start to worry. I bring this up because the opposite is true for technology giant Apple (AAPL), in terms of its quarterly revenues that is. Investors would love to see the company reach a triple digit billions figure and then some in its biggest sales quarter of the year, and today I'll discuss how that may happen.

I brought up the body temperature numbers because for most of this year, Apple's fiscal Q1 revenue estimate in billions would have been an "okay" number in human body terms. As the chart below shows, however, analyst estimates have risen to a new high in recent months. The current estimate just shy of $102 billion hasn't changed since the end of November, so the street is definitely thinking that Apple has caught a revenue fever. In this case, however, that's a good thing.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple quarterly estimates page, seen here)

Not only is this expected to be a record quarterly revenue print for Apple, but this would be more than 11% growth over last year's fiscal Q1 which is the current record for any Apple quarter. However, even if the company doesn't quite make this quarter's numbers, the important part is the long term story as we wait to see if there truly is a tremendous iPhone upgrade cycle as consumers latch on to 5G compatible iPhones. If management tells a good story about the near term future, shares may be able to overcome a slight revenue miss.

Due to the coronavirus, we haven't received official revenue guidance from Apple management in a couple of quarters now. For this quarter, getting any concrete forecast was even more of a long shot as the company's earnings report came before a number of new products had even launched. However, we did receive some comments on the conference call regarding fiscal Q1:

Given the tremendously positive response, we expect iPhone revenue to grow during the December quarter, despite shipping iPhone 12 and 12 Pro four weeks into the quarter, and iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max seven weeks into the quarter. We expect all other products in aggregate to grow double digits, and we also expect services to continue to grow double digits.

In the year ago period, Apple reported a little more than $91.8 billion in total revenues. Just under $56 billion of that came from the iPhone, with almost $36 billion from the rest of the business. Given the above statements from management, I put together the following table showing what some various combinations of growth would mean for the overall top line. The yellow area represents a beat of current street estimates.

(Last year's revenue totals come from Q4 financial statements, seen here)

As a point of reference, Apple's revenues outside of the iPhone were up 24.7% in the September 2020 fiscal Q4 period. Smartphone revenues were down more than 20%, but that was to be expected with this year's launch being later than normal. It turned out that iPhone revenues were less than 50% of the quarter's total, showing how this company is a lot more than just smartphones at this point.

Perhaps the biggest question for this quarter isn't really demand, but product supply. As an analyst at JP Morgan pointed out in a recent note, lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro remain highly elevated and have actually increased in the US significantly since launch. The new AirPods Max headphones announced last week show ship times in the 12-14 week range. New Macs with the M1 chip will certainly be popular, but how quickly can production of this ground breaking product ramp?

There is one thing that will likely help on the revenue front, and its something that Apple cannot control. In the back half of this year, the US dollar has weakened considerably against a number of key currencies. At the Q4 report, management likely provided the comments above based on current FX rates, but year over year dollar weakness has increased since as seen in the chart below. Even an impact of half a billion dollars thanks to dollar weakness could make a huge difference when it comes to what's reported in headline results.

(Data sourced from cnbc.com currency pages, seen here)

While humans might not want to see their temperature hit 102 degrees, Apple investors would certainly love to see fiscal Q1 revenues top $102 billion. That's where current estimates stand with just a few weeks left in the quarter, with the average estimate at its highest point of the year. With the later than usual iPhone launch, production likely will be more important than supply. If the company can grow smartphone revenues in the high single digits or even low double digits, Apple will likely be on pace to deliver a nice top line beat. Overall, solid revenue and earnings growth during the coming years will help to fuel the best capital return plan on earth, which could send the stock to new highs moving forward.

