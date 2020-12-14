With many positive catalysts coming within weeks, now is an excellent time to stock up on the shares.

What's more, LPCN's patent infringement lawsuit against Clarus Pharmaceuticals goes to jury trial in February 2021. LPCN already crushed Clarus in a previous lawsuit by Clarus against LPCN, which even led to Clarus' own oral testosterone patent being invalidated.

LPCN traded down on the approval, but traders are missing out on the bigger picture: the company's promising drug candidate in NASH, and a market with a massive unmet need.

LPCN’s long road to market for its oral testosterone pill has been bumpy; however, the FDA just gave TLANDO tentative approval.

Investors in Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) have been waiting for years to hear the word "APPROVED" from the FDA. The perilous journey has included multiple rejections for its oral testosterone candidate. On the night of December 8, the word "approved" finally arrived, yet the modifier "tentative" appeared in front. This might have confused many investors and led the more skittish to sell the stock on this news. I see it as a great opportunity to buy shares at a discount and will explain the multiple reasons why.

First, a little background on LPCN.

Lipocine and Its Large Target Markets

LPCN describes its company and its products as follows:

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148 and LPCN 1107."

Source: Corporate Presentation

LPCN's three current markets, enabled by its patented technologies and formulations, are:

Testosterone Replacement

Liver disorders such as NASH and Cirrhosis

Prevention of Preterm Birth

I will concentrate on the first two markets in this article.

LPCN and the Testosterone Replacement Market

The medical term for low testosterone is hypogonadism (which is obviously why the drug marketing geniuses came up with the more fun sounding "Low-T".)

The incidence of diagnosed low testosterone is extremely high, at about 6 million men in the U.S. alone, and estimated at up to 20 million men in just the U.S. including the undiagnosed.

What's more, of the diagnosed patients, only 1/3 of them are currently receiving treatment, despite the very real and sometimes disabling consequences of low testosterone.

The global testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) market has been estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2018, expanding by a CAGR of 4.4% to 2027.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Up until now, the various options for raising one's testosterone level have been less than great, resulting in an extremely poor rate of adherence. Most of these products on the market require titration, which is where the appropriate dosage is arrived at through trial and error. This usually involves multiple visits to the doctor and revisions to prescriptions. LPCN's TLANDO on the other hand comes in pill form, taken twice a day, and does not require titration.

Per LPCN, 50% to 80% of patients using testosterone therapy requiring titration stop taking the therapy within three to six months. That is a TERRIBLE rate of adherence. The only oral testosterone therapy currently on the market, Clarus' Jatenzo (the subject of a lawsuit by LPCN as I'll discuss below) requires titration.

Here is a summary from LPCN of the issues with current testosterone replacement therapy:

Source: Corporate Presentation

As shown here, 74% of Jatenzo patients required dose adjustments:

Source: Corporate Presentation

TLANDO XR

Also coming down the pike for LPCN is a once-a-day oral testosterone replacement in pill form called TLANDO XR. TLANDO XR is anticipated to be preferred by doctors and patients because of its once-a-day formulation, and reported positive Phase 2B results. A Phase 3 dosage has been selected.

Source: Corporate Presentation

LPCN and the Liver Disorders Market - NASH and Cirrhosis

LPCN, with LPCN 1144, is a candidate to reduce Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is the more advanced phase after Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), resulting in excess fat accumulations in the liver which leads to chronic inflammation and liver cell death. Inflammation and liver cell damage can cause fibrosis, or scarring, of the liver, which eventually results in cirrhosis.

Source: The NASH Education Program

NASH, the step before cirrhosis of the liver, is largely silent at first, which is why it is so dangerous and needs to be treated before irreparable damage is done. There is currently a global epidemic of fatty liver disease that is thought to be tied to poor high-fat diets and sedentary behavior. Per the Liver Foundation, "NAFLD is the most common chronic liver condition in the United States. It's estimated that about 25 percent of adults in the U.S. have NAFLD. Of those with NAFLD, about 20 percent have NASH (5% of adults in the U.S.)."

Per competitor in the NASH space, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), the incidence of NAFLD in Western countries globally is 25-30% and NASH ranges from 3% to up to 12% in the U.S.

Into this market comes LPCN. As illustrated below, research indicates that a majority of male NASH patients also have low levels of testosterone. Further, research also correlates low testosterone to greater mortality in patients with cirrhosis.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Fully 75% of male NASH patients have low testosterone, and 90% of male cirrhosis patients have low testosterone. If LPCN is able to prove in clinical trials that their oral form of TRT can ameliorate NASH in males and get FDA approval, that would mean marketing exclusivity for LPCN's patented TRT in NASH.

Let's look at the estimated market size, and the results so far.

NASH Market Size

In the U.S. alone, of the estimated 17 Million NASH patients, LPCN is targeting the approximately 3.5 Million male NASH patients with a NASH score of F2 to F3, representing moderate to advanced fibrosis of the liver.

To date, there are no FDA approved treatments for NASH in the U.S., meaning the market need is great and the field is open.

Source: Corporate Presentation

NASH Proof of Concept Study

A Lipocine-funded peer-reviewed study was published in the journal Hepatology Communications in which 32 patients with NAFLD were dosed with LPCN 1144, demonstrating extremely favorable results.

Here is the relevant portion of the study's abstract:

Eighty‐one percent of those with baseline liver fat (BL) ≥5% had improvement in liver fat content, and NAFLD resolved in 33% of subjects at 8 weeks (mean relative reduction: 45%) and 48% (mean relative reduction: 55%) after 16 weeks of LPCN 1144 therapy. The reduction in liver fat was greater in those with higher BL (BL ≥5%: 71%; BL ≥8%: 80%; and BL ≥10%: 75%). Normalization rate of alanine aminotransferase and gamma‐glutamyltransferase greater than the upper limit of normal range were 100% and 50% of treated patients, respectively. LPCN 1144 was not associated with major adverse events. Conclusion: Treatment with LPCN 1144 (oral T prodrug) in hypogonadal males with NAFLD resolved NAFLD in approximately half of the affected patients without any safety signals."

The bottom line here is that after only four months, about half of these patients with fatty livers, without changing their behaviors (except for taking a pill twice a day), no longer had fatty liver disease.

The "fattier" the liver, the greater the reduction that was seen, as shown on the graph below:

Source: Corporate Presentation

Not only did taking LPCN 1144 reduce (and in half the cases, resolve) fatty liver disease, but the study also showed that LPCN 1144 markedly reduced signs of liver injury. There was a normalization of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) in 100% of study subjects, and a normalization of gamma‐glutamyltransferase (GGT) in 50% of study subjects greater than the upper range.

What Tentative Approval Of TLANDO Means

LPCN just announced that the FDA has given TLANDO tentative approval, stating in its December 8 press release:

"In granting tentative approval, the FDA has concluded that TLANDO has met all required quality, safety and efficacy standards necessary for approval, but TLANDO has not received final approval and is not eligible for final approval and marketing in the U.S. until the expiration of the exclusivity period previously granted to Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. with respect to Jatenzo®, which expires on March 27, 2022."

So Clarus and its competing oral testosterone product was first to get approval from the FDA, and therefore received a period of exclusivity. However, Clarus' own patent relating to oral testosterone was declared invalid by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), and the decision was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, leaving Clarus with an approved product based on an eviscerated, thrown out (and figuratively stomped-on) patent.

So in this Kafkaesque world in which we sometimes live, LPCN's superior oral testosterone replacement therapy product based on six granted patents, must await the expiration of an exclusivity period given to another company's arguably inferior product whose own patent was declared invalid.

Hence, what is terrific news and should have at least tripled LPCN's share price in the short term instead resulted in a sell-off. It's clear to me that some traders that bought stock to hold into the FDA news were disappointed to hear that TLANDO doesn't have immediate marketing approval. There was also likely a pile-on by short-biased funds anticipating this disappointment. However, I think those that succumb to despair and sell LPCN will regret it, because a number of catalysts are rapidly approaching that could see LPCN at long last realize its long-thwarted dreams.

Catalysts Approaching

I see three major events approaching for LPCN, two of which are on the calendar and one which I think is very likely:

1. NASH Phase II Results

LPCN expects to provide top-line results of its Phase II trial of LPCN 1144 in NASH in January of 2021. Based on the proof-of-concept trial results (detailed above) and the well-established correlation between low testosterone and liver issues, I strongly believe that the Phase II results will be very positive. The top-line results will be followed by liver biopsy results reflecting the 36-week treatment period by July 2021.

Source: Corporate Presentation

2. Patent Infringement Jury Trial February 2021

After Clarus sued LPCN for patent interference, and then got its own patent thrown out, LPCN counter-sued Clarus, alleging that Clarus is violating four (streamlined from six) of LPCN's patents on its drug delivery technologies and oral testosterone product, TLANDO.

LPCN has been successful in court thus far: The company won dismissal of the suit against it. Then, Clarus' patent was tossed out by the PTAB, and the appeal of that ruling was upheld in Federal Court.

Now, the main event will be a jury trial scheduled for February 2021, with Clarus in the defendant's chair this time and LPCN as the plaintiff. The Markman Hearing was conducted and the Claim Construction Order filed On March 20, 2020. Anybody interested in reading it will find as I did that LPCN was largely successful in most every claim construction dispute. Clarus' attorneys relied greatly on the use of the word "indefinite" to counter LPCN's claim construction, to no avail.

Source: Author

Should LPCN win its case, Clarus will be in a tough spot. If the patent infringement is considered willful, Clarus could be liable for treble damages. Not only will Clarus have jumped the line and taken LPCN's rightful marketing exclusivity, but it might be forced to pay LPCN to make up for the substantial damages that this infringement has caused, times three. Now going before a jury is always dicey, even going before a judge can be unpredictable. For that reason, most patent disputes are resolved before a jury makes its decision. It is well documented that the vast majority of patent disputes are settled before trial.

This 2016 Stanford presentation by James C. Yoon of renowned law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati contains useful statistics in this regard. For example, in recent times, only about 4% of patent cases in Delaware reach trial. And a statistic that is certainly (or should be) front and center in Clarus' mind is this one: From 1995 to 2014, the patent-holding plaintiff has won in jury trials fully 77% of the time.

LPCN's launch of TLANDO in the marketplace will take quite a while anyway, so maybe March of 2022 isn't that big a deal. Meanwhile, LPCN will be shopping for licensors (which I'll get to in point 3 below.) What is really interesting to consider is this: If Clarus, a single product company which is defending itself for patent infringement based on that single product loses the case, LPCN could likely get Clarus' Jatenzo product pulled from the market, and Clarus could be liable for plenty of damages. Clarus' investors, some of them private equity, some venture funds, and some traditional lenders, might be thinking it is best to try to strike a deal with LPCN before it's too late. Can they convince the CEO of Clarus that this is the best plan before an adverse ruling destroys everything that he built? To be clear, I have no insight into who wants to or doesn't want to settle. For all I know, Dr. Mahesh Patel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lipocine, after all Lipocine has gone through with TLANDO, will absolutely refuse to settle and we will witness one of the 4% of patent cases that actually goes to trial.

To summarize this point 2, I think LPCN is in a very good position here vis-a-vis the Clarus trial, and it wouldn't surprise me if the parties come to terms on a deal that would help LPCN and save Clarus from ruin.

3. Licensing Deal For TLANDO, For TLANDO XL, And/Or For LPCN 1144

I suspect LPCN will seek to license one or all of its flagship drugs to Big Pharma for upfront cash, milestones plus a solid royalty of course. The novelty of TLANDO would be a very enticing product for Big Pharma. If a deal is not made with Clarus, I expect Jatenzo could be forced out of the market, leaving TLANDO as the only oral TRT. A big pharma would also be very interested in making it a package deal, including TLANDO XL, the once a day formulation. LPCN in NASH, being due to report Phase II top-line data in January 2021, will once again hit the radar of the huge NAFLD/NASH space and should spur even more partnering interest.

I suggest a licensing deal as a potential catalyst right now because LPCN has at long last received FDA approval for TLANDO, tentative though it is due to the technicality of a pre-existing marketing exclusivity for Clarus' Jatenzo. A potential licensor now has enough information to make a deal, knowing that TLANDO final approval is practically in the bag.

Financials/Share Structure

Per their third quarter 10-Q, LPCN had about $24 million cash in the bank as of September 30, 2020. $5 million of that amount is from Silicon Valley Bank, and restricted until approval of TLANDO by the FDA. I think there's a possibility that the bank consents to LPCN's access to that restricted cash after the "tentative" approval from the FDA. LPCN expects its cash position to tide it over until September of 2021, including money spent on various clinical trials. Their burn rate is about $4 million per quarter. Debt outstanding is about $6 million, of which about $3 million is the current portion.

Per the Q3 10-Q, as of November 9, 2020, LPCN had 65,686,150 shares of common stock outstanding, giving the company a current market capitalization of about $95 million.

Cautions/Risks

A small market capitalization often corresponds to a low or no revenue company, but can also reflect a high revenue company that the market sees as risky for any one of many reasons, including questions about market acceptance for the company's products and services, or questions about the company's balance sheet. LPCN can currently be considered a microcap company, and as a biotech company with no products currently on the market, it is also inherently risky.

Biotechs without revenues still need to conduct clinical trials, which means a constant requirement to replenish cash stores until revenues from product sales or a licensing deal removes the requirement to conduct offerings or borrow money.

Small biotechs frequently conduct offerings to raise money, and the offerings are usually at a discount to the current market price. I think some shareholders of LPCN are concerned that they will get hit by a dilutive offering soon that will further knock down the share price. These concerns are not unfounded; however, what many might fail to note is that LPCN has an At-The-Market (ATM) shelf registration in place that allows the company to sell shares at will in small amounts that effectively removes the need for a bigger dilutive offering until such time as the company believes its share price reflects the true value of the company.

In the Q3 2020 10Q, LPCN states: "During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company sold 2,830,000 shares at a weighted-average sales price of $1.43 per share under the ATM for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.0 million and net proceeds of $3.9 million." This shows that LPCN is actively using this Cantor Fitzgerald ATM, giving me some confidence that a big secondary will not surprise us in the near term.

Additional risks with biotech stocks in general and microcap biotechs in particular is of course competition from more established rivals with greater financial strength.

Here is the risk vs. reward calculation: After LPCN received tentative approval from the FDA for TLANDO, yet the stock declined precipitously, which is precisely when I determined that the reward potential in owning the stock far outweighs the risk, for the risk-tolerant investor of course. There are significant catalysts ahead, including the Phase II NASH results, the jury trial wherein LPCN is fighting with its four patents against Clarus, which had its relevant patent invalidated by the PTAB. Now that there is far more clarity at the FDA with regard to TLANDO, licensing discussions should be heating, leading to further derisking of the stock.

Valuation

With biotech investing, it seems sometimes like some companies can't get any respect. Despite this, no doubt, you've also seen a biotech trudging along in obscurity until a takeover bid comes along out of the blue and increases their share price by a factor of ten. Or a disease or focus area suddenly becomes the "in" thing, not unlike other areas of the market, catapulting the company's stock.

With LPCN, we have a company whose product was given up for dead after multiple rejections at the FDA, only to get another life when the FDA decided that TLANDO is tentatively good to go. Not only that, but strong clinical evidence also points to TRT being an effective solution to NAFLD/NASH, and potentially can help extend life for those with cirrhosis of the liver to provide time to find a transplant.

The NAFLD/NASH market focus has resulted in comparatively high valuations for such companies as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ($1.84 Billion market cap), Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) ($436 Million market cap), and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) ($1.1 Billion market cap). On top of this, LPCN has arguably the very best formulation and method of administration of TRT as well.

A couple analysts have just (December 10) released updated price targets, including Ladenburg Thalmann with a $3 target and Zacks with a $10 target. With biotech stocks, I'm often too conservative on valuations. Sometimes I need to remind myself that I've already taken the risk, and if the stock goes up, I shouldn't shortchange myself on the rewards. Since LPCN has such compelling products in at least two very large (huge in the case of NAFLD/NASH) markets, I see nothing wrong with a $10 target, which ascribes only a $657 market capitalization to LPCN.

Source: Author

Conclusion

Despite the market's initial reaction to the FDA's tentative approval of LPCN's TLANDO, the company is weeks away from significant developments that could result in a positive effect on LPCN's stock. I think that LPCN's innovative and unique products and approach, the size and growth potential of its target markets, and upcoming catalysts make the stock very attractive at the current share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPCN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not registered as an investment advisor in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Information in this article is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. I make no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and I do not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. This article is for entertainment only and not investment advice.



This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall any security be offered or sold to any person, in any jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.



I have not received any form of compensation from the companies that I have written about in this article, nor have I received any form of compensation from company affiliates or other company shareholders.