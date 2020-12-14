This dividend ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios.

LVHD strategy and performance

The Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) tracks the QS Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which is a quantitative strategy following systematic rules. As of writing this, LVHD has a SEC Yield of 3.29% and a net expense rate of 0.27%.

As described on Legg Mason website:

The index screens for profitable companies that have the potential to pay relatively high sustainable dividend yields. Yields of the remaining securities are then scored higher or lower based on the attractiveness of their price and earnings volatility. The portfolio is constructed of the highest scoring securities subject to concentration limits: no individual component of the Index will exceed 2.5%, no individual sector (as defined by QS) will exceed 25%, and real estate investment trust (“REIT”) components as a whole will not exceed 15%. The number of component securities in the Index is anticipated to range from 50 to 100. The Underlying Index’s components are reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly.

Since inception (12/28/2015), LVHD has underperformed SPY in total return. It is quite normal in a period when most dividend-oriented strategies have lagged. It also underperforms the set of 125 S&P 500 stocks with the highest dividend yields, rebalanced quarterly (upper quartile in yield). However, LVHD has done a good job at minimizing the volatility measured in standard deviation of monthly returns.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility LVHD 56.14% 9.41% -34.78% 0.66 13.09% SPY 96.33% 14.58% -32.05% 0.88 15.36% S&P 500 yield upper quartile 78.20% 12.36% -42.15% 0.6 20.14%

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in LVHD and SPY since LVHD's inception.

This is a short period that may not give reliable clues.

Comparing LVHD with simple strategies

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares LVHD since inception with three subsets of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average yield and an above-average ROA, stocks with an above-average yield and a good Altman Z-score, stocks with an above-average yield and a good Piotroski F-score. Subsets are rebalanced quarterly.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility LVHD 56.14% 9.41% -34.78% 0.66 13.09% yield>Avg and ROA>Avg 79.14% 12.48% -36.86% 0.71 17.18% yield>Avg and Alt.ZScore>1.81 85.82% 13.32% -36.97% 0.71 18.14% yield>Avg and Piot.FScore>5 70.16% 11.32% -37.57% 0.64 16.98%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The three subsets beat LVHD in return, but once again we note the ETF has a lower risk measured in drawdown and volatility. Moreover, LVHD performance is real and the subsets are hypothetical.

Scanning LVHD with quality metrics

LVHD has 78 holdings. Its capital-weighted average ROA is higher than the capital-weighted average of S&P 500 stocks: 6% vs. 5.6%. The capital-weighted average Piotroski F-score is the same as for the broad index: 5.3.

According to my calculations, LVHD holds 31 stocks with a bad Piotroski score (4 or below), 18 stocks with a payout ratio above 100%, 30 holdings with a bad or dubious Altman Z-score. 28 holdings combine two of these potential red flags, but 24 of them are financial companies or REITs, for which usual accounting ratios are not reliable. Without looking into every holding (which is out of scope in this short article), I can tell that LVHD portfolio excluding financials and REITs has a quality above what I have seen in other dividend ETFs.

Conclusion

LVHD is a good instrument for passive dividend investors. Since its inception, it has outperformed a number of other high dividend equity ETFs (not detailed in this article). It has lagged the benchmark SPY for three years, but it has deserved its "low volatility" title. According to my metrics, the portfolio quality is significantly better than other dividend funds like DHS (reviewed here) and FDL (reviewed here). Risk metrics measured on price history and current portfolio quality make it a low-risk fund among high-dividend ETFs. Half of my STABILITY dividend picks are LVHD holdings.

QRV Stability is a portfolio of dividend stocks designed to outperform its benchmark and equity dividend ETFs. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a toolbox and educational content to implement data-driven strategies and monitor market risks. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.