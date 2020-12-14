The stock is way too expensive at this point, driven by sentiment and hype around the company. If you are invested, sell now and lock in profits.

Retail investor participation in Palantir is likely very high, which points to greater exuberance on the upside but also a steep drop when it comes.

The rally is overdone

Palantir's (PLTR) shares have been on a tear since the IPO, when it debuted at US$10 per share. The shares are up 170% in a span of less than 3 months, as at the time of writing. In my view, the rally in Palantir is very much overdone, as there has not been any incrementally positive news since the IPO that would warrant such a steep rise. Strong retail participation points to a potential bubble forming, and Palantir's price-to-sales (P/S) multiples are about 3x higher than its closest peers, and about 2x higher if you adjust for sales growth. If you are invested, I recommend taking profits now.

Data by YCharts

3Q review - was there anything that warrants a 170% gain? Nope.

3Q revenues came in at US$289.4m, which was +3.7% versus guidance of US$278-280m. For the full-year, revenue guidance was raised from US$1050-1060m to $1070m-1072m (+1.5%). Meanwhile, revenue guidance for FY2021 was maintained at “>30% y-o-y growth”. So there was nothing too significant on the revenue front.

Non-GAAP operating income came in at US$73.1m for 3Q20, which was above expectations considering earlier guidance of US$116-126m for non-GAAP operating income for the full-year (which implied US$108m in non-GAAP operating income in 2H20). As a result, FY20 non-GAAP operating income guidance was raised to US$130-136m (+10% vs earlier guidance). This was the big positive for the quarter, but I don’t think it warrants a huge spike in Palantir’s shares; earnings beats of this magnitude usually result in a 5-20% price rally in my experience.

Perhaps it was the new contracts announced? I don’t think so. Palantir announced in conjunction with their 3Q20 earnings that they had secured 15 deals in the third quarter with both new and existing customers of over US$5m in value per contract, of which the significant ones were a contract for the US Army (valued at US$91m), and a contract for the National Institutes of Health (US$36 million). They also secured a $300 million renewal contract spanning 5 years with a large aerospace customer.

I view the contract announcements as coming in below expectations. Let me explain. To grow revenues at 30% y-o-y in FY21, Palantir needs to secure about US$300m in NEW, ANNUAL contract values this year. Palantir’s dollar-weighted average length of contracts as of 30 June 2020 was 3.5 years, as disclosed in its IPO prospectus. Assuming each of the smaller deals were US$10m in value and that 75% of the deals were for new contracts, not renewals, I estimate that Palantir’s annual value of new contracts secured in 3Q20 was about US$55m. That’s below the quarterly run-rate of US$75m that it should be securing. Of course, the timing of contract wins are always lumpy, and we shouldn’t read too much into this quarter’s numbers, but the point is – there was nothing exciting about the disclosure around contract wins in 3Q20.

Source: Palantir, Author's estimates and calculations

To summarize, the only real positive from the 3Q20 results was a +10% increase to full-year non-GAAP operating income.

So why are the shares up so sharply, posting a 170% gain from the IPO price of US$10?

The retail investor force is strong with this one

In my view, the sharp rise in Palantir’s share price is reminiscent of a number of popular stocks in the tech and electric vehicle space that have gone through the roof this year. Many of these, including Palantir, show up on Robinhood’s ‘100 most popular’ list, which indicates a strong retail investor backing. A high proportion of retail buying generally means more volatility and wider swings in share prices both ways – one only need to look to China’s A-share market as evidence of this. Looking at google search trends, you can see that Palantir as a search term has spiked to the levels we saw at IPO, further indicating strong retail interest in the stock. As the shares continue to climb, more news articles have also been written about Palantir, which leads to a cycle of more interest in the stock, and what seems to be more buying. Feel the frothiness yet?

Source: Google

Valuations: to the moon (and back?)

Looking at valuations, Palantir is trading at price-to-sales multiples way above peers, at about 35x forward P/S vs. closest peers Alteryx/Splunk/Globant at 14.6x/10.2x/7.4x respectively. Even after plotting this multiple against 2021 sales growth, Palantir still looks very much overvalued despite higher-than-peers' sales growth ahead.

Source: Bloomberg

As a final note, given that Palantir is still loss-making, I would add an extra ounce of caution to an investment in this stock, as the potential to fall harder on earnings or revenue misses would be compounded given the lack of profitability as a 'safety net' to sentiment. And again, my recommendation is to Sell Palantir at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.