IPG's acquisition of Acxiom in 2018 and the launch of Kinesso in 2019 positions the company as an indispensable partner to its clients.

Investment thesis

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc (IPG) positioned itself as an indispensable provider of consumer data analytics and insights to its clients through the acquisition of Acxiom in 2018 and the launch of Kinesso in 2019. The strategic importance of IPG to its clients helped the company maintain its revenue during the pandemic.

IPG seems to have found its place in the newly shaped advertising industry that has been disrupted by big tech. IPG's annual revenue has been increasing organically for the past three years.

Expectations of rising revenues are already baked in the shares price which increased 25% in the past thirty days. Still, the strengthened financial position bodes well for dividend sustainability which currently yields 4.3% annually.

Business overview

IPG is a global advertising company with 54,300 employees spread around the world. The company assists its clients in increasing sales, building brands, and gaining market share through creative and data-driven marketing services.

According to The Management Top 250 ranking, IPG is one of the best-managed companies in the world when factoring corporate governance, innovation, customer satisfaction, social responsibility, and financial strength. It is also one of the most sought-after advertising companies where Americans want to work according to a LinkedIn survey. This allows the company to attract talent, which is core to its strategy.

IPG manages billions of dollars of marketing budgets on behalf of its clients. It also provides advice and counsel regarding the consumer and media landscapes, allowing for optimal deployment of marketing resources.

Through the acquisition of Acxiom in 2018, IPG strengthened its position in marketing data analysis and management services enabling it to provide insight into consumer trends and dynamics. It also assists its clients in storing and processing customer data in an ethical, clean, and efficient format.

Competition

The media advertising space is highly competitive, and IPG competes with advertising companies of all sizes. The emergence of big tech companies that offer advertising solutions disrupted the industry, but IPG seems to have found its place in the newly shaped market. Revenue has been increasing organically for the past three years.

IPG finds itself increasingly competing on the relevance of its technologies with the rise of data-driven marketing. The clients' perception of the quality of the company's work, confidence in its ability to protect customer data, and its global reach are all factors that affect the company's competitive position.

Below is a list of the closest publicly-traded competitors.

Company Symbol Market Cap* P/E Omnicom Group (OMC) $ 13.8B 36.4x Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) $ 3.4B --x Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) $ 6.4B 10.9x Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) $ 9.3B 14.5x WPP LTD (WPP) $ 13.0B --x Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) $ 14.0B 13.1x

Source: Table created by author. Data from various sources. Figures based on December 8, 2020 market close.

Performance during the pandemic

Revenues

At the onset of the pandemic, the advertisement industry seemed particularly vulnerable to the economic disruptions of the pandemic. The general sentiment was that the advertising budgets would lead the corporate spending cuts as businesses rummaged for ways to preserve cash. As a result, IPG underperformed the market in the second and third quarters of this year, as shown below.

The decrease in IPG's revenue was not as severe as everyone has anticipated. In the nine months ending September, revenue was lower a mere 11%. Still, it wasn't until IPG announced that it was maintaining its dividend, for the third time during the pandemic, that the shares began to rise. This gives a glimpse of the company's investor base, who seem to be of the risk-averse and income-seeking type.

Revenue and dividend sustainability

IPG's revenue demonstrated resilience in the face of the pandemic because of the steps taken to position itself as a strategic partner to its clients. Consumer insight and marketing analytics have become indispensable to IPG's customers. Almost all of the contracts in the Acxiom segment are recurring annual contracts. This position will enable the company to maintain a level of revenue stability which bodes well for dividend distributions.

The factors that negatively affected revenue are abating gradually as social distancing measures are being relaxed. There is no reason to believe that this trend will change, especially in light of the development of a vaccine. The industrial sector which dragged on the company's revenue during the lockdown is showing signs of revival. The cancellation of sports events explains an important portion of the revenue decline this year. Again, the development of the vaccine is a reason to be optimistic.

In the nine months ending September, net income was $238 million while the company paid $298 million in dividends. The shortfall might explain the D+ rating on the SeekingAlpha dividend sustainability scorecard. Still, the net income includes a $68 million restructuring expense related to the "2020 plan" that aims to reduce operating expenses permanently relative to revenue. The plan was initiated in the second quarter in response to COVID and include a $35 non-cash lease impairment. These costs are non-recurring, and in the third quarter, we saw net income returning to normal levels that cover dividend expense. The second quarter was only an anomaly and, in my opinion, distorts the real picture of dividend sustainability.

For the reasons above, I believe that the company will maintain its dividend distributions.

Goodwill and intangible assets

The company has a large amount of goodwill and intangible assets that possess the risk of impairment especially in times of turbulence. The company tests these assets for write-downs annually but was required to test them again due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Source: Company financial statement

In the annual report, you will find a table like the one above that breakdown the goodwill according to the excess of fair value over the carrying value. The more the fair value exceeds the carrying value, the more reliable is the figure in the face of market disruptions.

While goodwill and intangible assets make some value investors nervous because of their complex calculations, I see them as the canary in the mine when it comes to signs of financial stress. IPG discounts the future revenues expected from its intangible assets to measure their value. Because of the GAAP requirements regarding the timings of impairment tests, a write-down of an intangible asset should act as a warning sign of stress and lower future revenue. Below is an excerpt from the second quarter financial statement showing the results of the impairment test during the lockdown.

Based on the results of a quantitative interim impairment test, we concluded that the reporting unit’s goodwill was not impaired as of June 30, 2020, because the fair value of the reporting unit was in excess of its carrying value. We also considered the potential for goodwill impairment of our other reporting units and our review did not indicate an impairment triggering event as of June 30, 2020.

Capital gains

In my opinion, the prospects of higher revenue are already baked in IPG's share price. In the past 30 days, IPG shares rose 25% and they are at the same levels before the pandemic. The benefits of the strong financial position will enable the company to maintain dividends but the potential for capital gains above the market is limited.

Below is a graph of the five-year share price of IPG that shows an impressive rebound from the lows seen in March. Currently, IPG shares trading above the average price of the past five years. To go up further would mean reaching record heights, and I don't believe that there is a fundamental improvement that would support a higher valuation. The economic uncertainty in 2021 softens any bullish case, supporting this conclusion. For this reason, I consider IPG shares fully valued at current levels, which, if I am right, narrows the opportunity for meaningful capital appreciation opportunity.

How I might be wrong

IPG performed better than expected during the pandemic and this might have highlighted some positive traits of IPG's business model that were not noticed before, such as its resilience and proximity to its clients.

It is difficult to know how much information is incorporated in the price, especially given that Acxiom and Kinesso have been part of IPG's service offerings since before the pandemic. Still, investors might have not known the extent of their strategic value to the company until the pandemic hit.

If investors perceive that new favorable traits were uncovered during the pandemic, IPG shares might appreciate and this analysis would have underestimated the prospects of capital gains.

Summary

IPG positioned itself as an indispensable provider of consumer data analytics and insights to its clients. This helped the company maintain its revenues during the pandemic. The strengthening financial and strategic position bodes well for IPG's dividend sustainability which currently yields 4.3% annually. Still, at current prices, I believe that the company is fully valued, tightening the opportunity for capital appreciation.

