Although the cash generated by Calumet Specialty Chemicals (CLMT) during its last quarter closely matched our expectations, non-cash Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) charges distorted the headline number while hiding the true results from investors. RINs represent payment obligations refiners face for blending renewable oil sources such as ethanol with its crude oil products. The company reported headline numbers of $41 million in overall adjusted EBITDA with the specialty business generating $57 million, fuels at only $2 million with corporate overhead around $17 million. Cash, the most important entity, rose slightly to approximately $110 million.

A Deeper View into the Quarterly Cash Results

As with past quarterly financial reports, the company's headline results don't tell the full story. In our view, it's all about cash and cash generation. Management noted continued headwinds with non-cash Renewable Identification Numbers up $6 million QoQ ($64.5 - $58.5). We also noticed that receivables and payable accounts QoQ consumed $17 million in cash as shown in the table below.

Cash Balance (millions) 2nd 3rd Difference Accounts Payable 161 159 +2 Accounts Receivable 142 161 -19

We also looked at inventories which dropped $10 million from $250 million to $240 million during the quarter. We aren't sure how to adjust cash changes with inventory values changing from varying raw material costs. When considering all the non-cash charges plus other changes, it appears that during the 3rd quarter, Calumet generated approximately $15 million more cash than the adjusted EBITDA reflects or a total of $60 million. In a previous article estimating the quarterly results, we noted that specialty might generate $120 million for the 2nd half with fuels, corporate charges, and non-RINs charges generating another $10 million a quarter. The actual third quarter results were short of our estimate by $5-10 million, so we are lowering our estimate for cash at year-end to between $120 million and $130 million.

Renewable Identification Numbers

But the company continues to suffer from RINs issues. We thought it is worthwhile to explore the long-term impact these normally cashless write-offs might have. RINs were "created in the mid-2000s as a way for the oil industry to reliably comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)." A number is created with each production batch of renewable fuel at a specific ratio. The application of the law created four types of numbers labelled as D6, ethanol based, D5, sugar cane produced products, D4, waste oils diesel-generated products, and D3, cellulosic material-based. Each gallon of refined petroleum products such as gasoline or diesel must be covered by a created RIN or blended at a production facility. RINs can be bought and sold at a market place, which has caused significant price volatility.

Within the RFS legislation, Congress allowed for a Small Refinery Exemption (SRE). One of the requirements is a production cap of 75K/day. All of Calumet's refineries do qualify and have received this exemption in the past. Thus far this year, it hasn't. The EPA hasn't ruled on granting any petition in either 2019 or 2020.

We included a 6-year price graph for RINs provided by the EPA.

Since December of last year, D6, the most important component, saw prices double. Several factors have influenced the increase according to US refiners navigate rising RINs prices while awaiting 2021 RFS mandate:

Falling ethanol production is increasing RINs prices.

Rollback of Small Refinery Exemptions increases RINs demand.

A possible new administration seen bullish for renewables.

Recent Calumet RIN History

The EBITDA bridge chart from the last company conference highlights the significance of RINs obligations.

RINs were negative $64.5 million YTD compared to the prior period. To better understand the impact RINs are having on understanding Calumet's real progress (especially for 2020), we included a table with RINs obligations for the past 4 quarters.

RINs by Quarter 3rd 2019 4th 2019 1st 2020 2nd 2020 3rd 2020 Obligations (Millions) $15 $19 $30 $58.5 $64.5

These obligations at times aren't small.

Continuing, the next table illustrates the real impact to adjusted EBITDA from these non-cash charges.

YoY EBITDA Adj.(Millions) YTD EBITDA Beginning RINs Ending RINS Difference Net EBITDA 2020 $150 $19 $65 -$45 $195 2019 $213 $15 $16 $1 $212 2018 $210 $59 $8 $51 $160

The results help our understanding of the impact RINs charges have on real cash EBITDA. With our net number closely representing cash generation, it's clear that both 2020 and 2019 are similar in performance even with GC 2-1-1 crack spreads significantly under $10. The results for 2018 were significantly lower. Calumet has progressed forward with its real cash generation, but this accomplishment seems hidden by the RINs' impact.

Going Forward

What is the long-term impact for RINs? Could these non-cash charges become cash obligations? The answers aren't simple. For example, the company noted a few quarters ago that it has the ability to blend away approximately half of its RINs obligations. Operations produced about 80,000 barrels per day of RINS obligated products in that time frame. With the sale of San Antonio and a sale of Great Falls anticipated and a statement during that period of time that it could blend half of its obligation, a sale of GF drops obligation production rates almost in half. With Great Falls gone, RINs responsibility could be minimal or would the company lose some of its blending capability with the sell? Should the company sell its lubricants business, a rumored possibility, it might want to hang onto any RIN blending rights. Calumet could also add blending capabilities following HollyFrontier, or the EPA could restart issuing SRE once again an act that completely solves this issue for Calumet.

Concluding Our Discussion

In our view, the RIN issue is masking Calumet improving cash performance in a significant fashion. The company has several paths forward in which it can solve the issue. Long term, this issue seems mute, but the stock price seems attached to short-term headline results. Calumet might want to rethink how it represents its real progress. As for the real performance, it's impressive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.