Comps will be tough in 2021, but the pandemic has boosted online sales and 'Buy Online Pickup In Store' sales, which will be a positive momentum builder moving forward.

Management has increased the dividend an average of 20% per year of the course of the past 5 years.

The pandemic has provided a huge boost to sales for the home improvement leader with Average Ticket sales at $74, up 10% from PY.

Certain stocks and industries have seen MAJOR boosts in business during the COVID-19 pandemic we are all living through. One of those industries has been the home improvement sector, led by The Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's Companies (LOW).

With so many of us stuck at home under work from home situations, it has provided more opportunities for homeowners to notice or finally get around to those home improvement projects they have been putting up.

Both The Home Depot and Lowe's have been reporting insane results this year and I fully expect that to continue moving forward. Not only is HD one of the most well-run companies but they are a great stock for those looking for Dividend Growth.

Over the course of the past five years, the HD board has increased the annual dividend an average over 20% each year. This is exactly the type of dividend growth I am looking to add, and over the course of the past month, HD shares have retreated roughly 10% after a strong YTD performance thus far.

COVID-19 Has Provided A Huge Boost

As I mentioned at the start, the pandemic has seen homeowners doing home improvement projects in record numbers. I know this from personal experience as well. In the past few months, my wife and I have re-done out backyard, completely revamped our guest bathroom, and are in the process of re-doing our closets.

Through the first nine months of the year, HD has reported the following results:

Revenues: $99.8 Billion; +18.2% YOY

Gross Profit: $34.0 Billion; +18.0% YOY

Operating Income: $14.2 Billion; +14.1% YOY

Net Income: $10.0 Billion; +14.2% YOY

EPS: $9.28; +16.6% YOY

As you can see, these are simply stunning results. One of the best things about the company though is how well managed they are in terms of efficiency. Much of the growth in revenue goes straight to the bottom line, and that is a beautiful thing to see as an investor.

Revenue growth has continued to gain steam with Q3 revenues increasing 23.2% year-over-year, and I expect a HUGE fourth quarter for the company.

Let's take a quick peek at the company's cash flow statement through the first three quarters.

Cash provided by Operating Activities: $17.4 Billion; +61% YOY

Free Cash Flow: $15.9 Billion; +79% YOY

Those are impressive cash flow numbers right there. To put into perspective how strong the year has been in terms of cash flow, HD earned operating cash flows of $13.7 Billion for the ENTIRE year in 2019. As such, the company has already surpassed prior year by 27% and surpassed FCF from all of 2019 by 44%.

Same-store sales growth for the most recent quarter were 24.1%, which is an absolute blowout quarter. US same-store sales were 24.6%.

Where Does The Company Go From Here

Big ticket items have surged during the pandemic, which have contributed to the strong year thus far from Home Depot. The average ticket was nearly $74 through the first nine-months of the year, a 10% jump from the same period last year.

As HD stock has pulled back the past few weeks, investors are wondering how much further the company can benefit and how they will be able to perform in 2021, assuming this pandemic is behind us for the most part.

As more people stay and work from home, I believe this is a new trend that was already gaining steam prior to the pandemic. More businesses are offering the work from home option or doing some sort of hoteling, where workers can come into the office a few days a week and work from home the other days.

Right now we are in the thick of the pandemic while vaccines begin to rollout.

One area the company has seen some slowdown has been with supply chain. Lead times for certain projects and shipping inventory items from vendors has seen a slowdown due to the pandemic.

Fresh off the best Halloween season they have seen, I fully expect that to be the same for the Christmas holiday. The company made a change to their Black Friday sales, by extending them over a longer period.

From an investor standpoint, though the company is having its best year ever, the valuation is not showing that, which is partly related to the pullback shares have seen the past few weeks and partly due to investors' concerns about 2021 comps.

HD has one of the strongest track records and is a leader in the industry for a reason. Sure, comps will be nowhere near what we just saw last quarter, but the company is trending in the right direction in terms of technology, pick up and go options, and other avenues to stir up sales.

Speaking of valuation, let's take a quick look.

HD Shares Not As Expensive As You Would Think

As I am writing this, shares of HD currently trade at a P/E multiple of 22.9x. Analysts are expecting 2021 EPS to be around $12.30, meaning the forward P/E is 21.5x, which is below the company's 5-year average P/E of 22.4x.

On a Price to Sales metric, the company currently trades at a 2.2x multiple, which is in-line with their 5-year average P/S. Analysts are expecting next year revenues to be roughly $130.88 billion, which equates to a forward P/S of 2.2x.

Current trading levels seem to be about fair value from a fundamental standpoint. In terms of technical analysis, the stock looks very appealing.

Here is a look at the chart.

Look at the chart above, you can see the stock has been trading in a range since the end of July. The stock has seen strong support around the $264 level, which is right where the stock is currently trading. In terms of the RSI, a reading of 40 is near oversold territory. The risk/reward looks appealing at these levels.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, The Home Depot is one of the most well run companies. The management team has built the gold standard for efficiency and they are firing on all cylinders during this pandemic with many Americans stuck at home leading to a boom in home improvement projects.

Investors looking long-term, I think this is a solid entry price, though the greater market appears to be due for a healthy pullback. We will see if it comes before we get the possible "Santa Clause" rally to close out the year.

In addition to having a strong track record, the stock is also great in terms of dividend growth, with the 5-year average dividend growth greater than 20% per year.

In my opinion, I rate the stock a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.