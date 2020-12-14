A Lesson Learned From A Managed Investment Account

The choices for how to manage an investment account vary, but at one end of the spectrum is the do-it-yourself (DIY) model, and at the other end are professionally managed accounts. There are advantages and disadvantages to both, and no one approach is suitable for all investors.

I suspect that most readers here at Seeking Alpha are DIY investors, and so that style is familiar. It takes more time than professionally managed accounts, most likely, but there are no management fees to pay. The professional model is one that sounds on the surface to be better in that a trained, experienced, and certified manager - increasingly upholding the "fiduciary standard" to act in the best interest of the client - provides structure for the management process. The presumption is that the professional has broader and deeper knowledge of the financial products available in order to develop and execute an investment strategy that meets the objectives of the client.

Source: Investopedia

I've been a life-long DIYer, learning hopefully from my mistakes along the way. I've always wondered, however, if I would be better off turning everything over to a professional and using the free time for something else I enjoy. As it turns out, I had the opportunity recently to see in some detail how two different professional investment managers worked with a retired friend of mine. From my friend's experience, I hope to offer a few ideas for readers who are considering professional management about how they might assure that they are benefiting as expected.

First Round

When my friend and I became familiar enough to talk about finances, I learned that they had a moderate-sized retirement investment account with an individual certified financial advisor, but that they handled everything else separately with other individuals, primarily their tax preparation.

The investment approach for my friend's retirement savings interested me most. Knowing that I have been active in the markets for many years and have always managed by own accounts, my friend asked if I would review their investments and provide my personal thoughts. I was surprised that my friend's investments were held in only eight mutual funds, about equally allocated. Moreover, the mutual funds were mostly balanced funds, so there was little diversification. When my friend showed me their quarterly and annual statements, I realized that the manger had made no changes whatsoever to the portfolio for three years. That time frame included an intermediate level pullback early in 2018 and the bear market in fall 2018, a quite volatile year overall. The funds under-performed the S&P 500 (using the SPX) in total return. The advisor was happy to charge what I considered was a fairly high management fee for not doing anything. My friend later commented that the advisor would say, in all sincerity, that the fee wasn't really high, only enough to pay for gas for their Lamborghini!

I told my friend that while I was not a certified financial professional, I thought that they could do better and might want to look around. It was also clear that my friend needed a broad financial strategy and some guidance about how to fit all of the pieces of the financial picture together, such as taxes, estate planning, and RMD management. In a few months, my friend decided to leave that advisor looking for someone else to buy gas for the car.

My friend came to the decision to make a change very comfortably, especially after reporting that another mutual friend of ours was using the same financial advisor and had the exact same portfolio of eight more-of-the-same balanced mutual funds. Knowing both of these friends, I do not consider that they are very comparable in most of the factors that might be used to construct an investment portfolio.

Second Round

My friend found another advisor who had a growing financial services business, one that provided a suite of services from investment account management to tax preparation, estate planning, and more. The advisor appeared thorough, my friend reported, meeting with them several times before my friend settled on becoming a client.

Most of a year went by before my friend said that they were scheduling an annual review of the account. Perhaps this is not customary, but my friend actually had access to the on-line brokerage account that the financial advisor used. My friend was admittedly not familiar with investing and so asked if I would help them understand everything before they met with the advisor. When we met to review the details of the portfolio, I was very surprised by several things that I saw.

Account Structure

First, an overview of my friend's retirement portfolio is necessary. The main investment account was initially structured into four components, each with an all-inclusive 1.5% "wrap" fee:

Low Beta ETFs (30%) - 6 low and minimum volatility ETFs and a bond ladder comprised of 5 target date bond ETFs. Dividend Stocks (30%) - 18 individual high dividend stocks, mostly large caps. Moderately Aggressive Funds (30%) - 14 domestic and international funds including 11 ETFs, 1 Closed-end fund, and 2 mutual funds. Special Fund (10%) - an endowment mutual fund comprised of mixed, non-traditional investments.

Overall, the account structure was diversified even if a bit too risk-adverse for my style. The overall yield of the portfolio at launch was just under 3%, with the "high" dividend stocks averaging 4.2% on cost. I have doubts that this structure was tailored specifically to my friend, as they had little understanding of even basics such as the difference between a mutual fund and an ETFs let alone more advanced elements such as a target date bond fund ladder. That said, let's acknowledge that the advisor knew how to develop a portfolio of packaged components based on the realization that this account represented the major source of financial support for my friend for the future, outside of their pension and Social Security.

Execution of the Managed Account

Red flags flew high when I saw details of the account management. These can be summarized into four issues all related to performance, which I offered to my friend for consideration when meeting with the advisor.

Forced Entry - By this I mean that the initial launch of the entire portfolio was done at one time, except for a very small amount of cash. When a client turns over money to an investment advisor, the presumption is that the client's money is going to be put to work. However, the problem is that, depending on overall market conditions, there is no flexibility or opportunity to buy stocks, bonds, and funds when prices are more attractive. A portfolio started in early February 2020 near market highs is very different than one started a month later when most stocks and funds were on sale. Paying more also results in fewer shares bought for the money and, likely, lower total returns when the positions are finally closed. Even if the investment account is considered for the long-term and prices generally increase with time, paying too much for individual stocks or funds challenges the return on investment for a long time. Someone in their 70's may need to tap their investments within a decade for health care or other needs, and if their portfolio is launched when markets are near all time highs, a subsequent multi-year correction or rough spot could translate into a loss of principal or diminished returns. Frequency of Action - I guess that the acceptable frequency of action for an individual actively-managed account is debatable, but I found that my friend's account was not getting frequent enough attention, in my opinion. Again, we had access to the brokerage account and could see all of the specific transactions. I was surprised to see that changes were made to the account on only two days in a six month period, which overlapped part of the spring 2020 COVID selloff and initial rebound. I noted that there did not seem to be any obvious reason for the dates selected for the changes that were made: the markets were not at noticeable highs or lows, they were not made on a monthly or quarterly mark, and the time between the previous change and these two was not equal. In other words, the changes seemed to have been randomly timed. Furthermore, the changes included both buying and selling on each of these two days. Missed Opportunities for Profits - With only two days of change in six months, there were many missed opportunities to take some profits when stocks and funds were trading at highs. The advisor did sell holdings and trimmed shares, indicating that they were adjusting the value of the holdings. But for an account that was obviously not just a complete buy-and-hold, failing to take profits when they were north of 40% missed the opportunity to capture significant profits for re-investment. I saw some shares trimmed and positions sold after they peaked and at as much as 20% below the high. Even if a stock continues to rise after selling, a profit is locked in, but when the price spike passes there is no guarantee of another increase in price. I admit that I am more sensitive to taking profits as a swing trader and technical chartist, but the old idiom of one-vs-two birds has merit. The bottom line here is that there was no management rule for taking profits, and when done it appeared to be completely random. Hundreds of dollars each in profits on individual holdings were bypassed. Unnecessary Losses - With random management activity and no rules for profit-taking, the account incurred realized losses. In the initial period of the account, 49% (19 of 39) of the trades were closed for losses, with a >9% net loss overall and thousands of dollars lost. Even during the COVID experience, there does not appear to be a reason for selling stocks for high losses. Three positions were sold at a >40% loss and another at a 52% loss. If these had been held, all four of these stocks would sell at higher prices currently. Just as there were no action rules to capturing profits, there were no rules for exiting a losing position. Buying and selling appear to have been random, based only on the date selected for account management, and not based on any price action of the stocks. Contrary to one of the core tactics for successful investing, this advisor bought high and sold low. Low Beta Failure - For some inexplicable reason, a partial sale (same number of shares) for the five target-date bond ladder ETFs was made on the same day, all for losses of up to -4.7%. In addition, the six low and minimum volatility ETFs, designed to cushion against large losses during market selloffs, apparently failed to function as designed. One fund dropped only slightly less than the -35% drop in the S&P 500 (using the SPY), one was about equal, and the others dropped more than the SPY. There was no action taken to add to the investments when they were on sale in March in order to lower the average unit cost. Endowment Fund - This part of the portfolio turned out to be a black box in my opinion. Even using my TD Ameritrade platform, there was virtually no information available about this fund, including its composition, fundamentals, valuation, or analyst reports. Adding insult to injury, the fund was a quarterly tender-date fund, making it highly illiquid. I was unable to tell my friend anything of value about this mystery investment. Fortunately it was only 10% of the account, but it lost value significantly during the March COVID selloff and has yet to recover even 50% of that drop in price.

An irony exists here for this experience. It is said that "time in the market" is what's most important for success, and that investors shouldn't try to "time the market." But, clearly, my friend's portfolio was launched in late October 2019, when the markets were at all time highs. After the COVID swoon a few months later, the advisor executed trades that ended up losing money. Had the advisor held more funds initially until prices pulled back some, as they always do, the unit cost of positions would have been lower. So my friend's money was in the market all the time, but the lack of attention to market timing and inflexibility in execution resulted in avoidable losses.

I would expect that the primary objectives of any good retirement investment account would be to preserve capital and grow the bottom line. An account that ends up with almost half of closed trades with losses and that averages -9% for all closed trades is not acceptable. An account whose already-moderate investment yield is reduced by half when adjusting for the management fee is underperforming. And a management model with no flexibility to meet a client's objectives misses opportunities and reduces returns. A client should expect better performance when paying for a professionally managed investment.

When my friend met with the investment advisor for the annual review and asked questions about these issues, the advisor was reportedly surprised, saying something to the effect that hardly anyone ever asks such questions. My friend asked whether some changes in management could be made, such as reviewing and, if appropriate, taking action at least every two months, trimming or selling shares when profits exceed a 35% gain, and limiting losses to something like -25%. The advisor was reported to have said that the portfolio actions are based on models, and that there is no flexibility for changing how the portfolio is internally managed. The advisor concluded that they could not reasonably meet any of the specific objectives for management for my friend. The advisor actually recommended that they transfer the account elsewhere.

Current Status

This lesson would not be complete without a brief follow-up. Repairing a somewhat dysfunctional portfolio is not easy, but the post-March rebound in the markets has helped. My friend is now working with an experienced DIYer and learning the basics of investing so that they can take more direct responsibility for the performance of their investment portfolio. They are still using the financial advisor for tax preparation and other retirement planning, just not investment management. The account is at a new value high. Since transfer, 24 of the 26 (92%) positions closed have been for profits, for an average gain of 12.8% for all closed trades. The average dividend yield of the portfolio has increased by >1%, with a target to average 6-7% as cash is deployed to new holdings.

Implications for Non-DIYers

The purpose of this article is to offer the perspective, through a real story, that having a professional financial advisor manage your investment account may involve decisions and actions that you might not have expected, and that may materially affect long-term performance.

In summary, based on my friend's experience:

Even while ostensibly acting in your interest, accounts my be structured in a manner that is not unique to you, and they may be guided by models that appear unrelated to the price action of the portfolio's holdings.

The accounts may likely be deployed at one time initially, leaving little opportunity to wait for lower price entry points for buying stocks and funds. This locks in high per-share prices, buys fewer shares, and reduces total returns.

The account manager may make changes fairly infrequently and randomly, with buying and selling occurring on only one day every few months. The account manager is therefore not likely to be looking to take advantage of price spikes to trim shares and capture profits.

The account manager may likewise hold losing positions too long, may not use price stops at all, and may randomly sell for steep losses.

The portfolio might include investments that, for whatever reason, fail to perform as designed, such as some low beta ETFs during the spring 2020 COVID selloff. They may continue to use these "broken" portfolio components, which have lower yields.

The portfolio may include "black box" investments that are difficult to obtain information about or understand and that are highly illiquid.

Clients may pay a monthly management fee that doesn't materially reflect portfolio performance, and may actually be paying someone to lose their money.

With my friend's experience in mind, it is advisable for anyone who is considering professional investment management to ask some detailed questions about how the advisor proposes to manage the portfolio. Ask about how cash is managed, ask how frequently the portfolio is reviewed, ask if models drive the portfolio management actions, ask about the practices for taking profits and limiting losses, and ask about how any failing portfolio components will be corrected or replaced. Ask whether you can bring a friend who has experience with investing and portfolio management to your meetings with the advisor, so that they can help review the information and answer your questions following the meetings. Having a more informed conversation with the advisor should help assure that there are no major surprises or practices that would run against the client's preferences.

DIY investment management takes time and requires investment knowledge. Sadly, perhaps, many people do not feel comfortable and by default use professional investment advisers. I hope that my friend's experience is the exception, but perhaps there is still a lot of inflexibility and under-performance out there. Without my friend having had access to the actual transactions data for their account, they would probably have never known why losses occurred or realized how many potential profits were missed.

Whether you are a DIYer like me or use a professional investment advisor, I hope that your approach to managing your portfolio is flexible enough to respond to wherever the markets take us and that you are growing the bottom line.

Best to your investing/trading!

=Green=

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.