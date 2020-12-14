On a YTD basis, the fund hasn't been the most appealing - but longer-term the fund is solid.

Their emphases on being 'tax-advantaged' can be beneficial for those holding in a taxable account.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) certainly isn't having its best year in terms of performance. Yet, the monthly income remains stable and the fund's valuation remains attractive. Definitely more attractive than all of last year when the fund was flirting with premium levels. The portfolio is made up of generally stable investments; utility equities and preferred stocks. However, this stability didn't show itself in the face of March's selloff. Quite frankly, nothing was safe during that plunge.

That being said, the fund also didn't rebound quite the same as the rest of the market. The preferred sleeve did rebound quite rapidly - though utilities are still down for the year as measured by Utilities Select Sector (XLU). Still, HTD remains down further than that passive sector ETF. Exposure to the energy sector also contributed to its lagging performance relative to a preferred/utility composition.

The other factor besides the holdings at play here is the leverage that the fund utilizes. They didn't have to delever through the crash. However, they did reduce leverage by some; from roughly $439 million to ~$419 million. That was from their last Annual Report to their latest Semi-Annual Report.

Since the losses were much steeper in the lows for March, it will take a considerably larger move higher to achieve pre-crash prices. Even still, HTD remains a CEF that is higher now than it was at inception. The fund was incepted on 2/27/2004. That does give us a considerable amount of time, and a couple of market crashes, to gain a bit of a track record.

HTD's objective is "a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation" They invest by "typically investing at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying securities." They have a tax-conscious approach; "targeting securities paying dividends that typically qualify for a more favorable long-term capital gains tax rate." They place an emphasis on "preferred and common securities in the high-dividend-paying utility sector."

(Source)

The fund is sizable at $1.238 billion in total managed assets. The expense ratio for the fund was 1.19%. When including leverage, this comes to 2.19%. Their interest is tied to LIBOR + 0.625%, so this is very cheap leverage. Being that rates were slashed to 0% by the Fed - their borrowing costs will be lower in their next report.

Performance - Long-Term Winner

As we touched on above, the fund isn't having the best 2020. Though to be fair, a lot of investments aren't having their best 2020. As we know, March's collapse brought everything down with it. Even bonds and preferred that are relatively more stable than equities participated in the crash. This was primarily attributed to people selling everything and anything they could during capitulation and also covering margin calls, too.

Of course, being that HTD is leveraged, this was amplified and that highlights the risks with using leverage. Additionally, being a CEF - we have to contend with premiums and discounts. We see those as opportunities to take advantage of though.

We can take a look at the total returns below. We will compare HTD (its NAV XHTDX), XLU, iShares Preferred and Income Securities (PFF), and for good measure since HTD does have some energy exposure, Energy Select Sector (XLE).

Setting aside the poorer performance of HTD this year, long-term the fund has done quite well. Below we can see that it closely follows closer to the utility sector - benchmarked by XLU.

The charts also highlight the steeper drop for HTD. Over the last year, the fund's share price has lagged its NAV price. This has resulted in a widening of its discount. Actually, for some periods of time last year, the fund was even trading at premium prices.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Highlighted in the chart above, we can see that discounts have been known to persist with HTD before 2019 though. That being said, the current 6.94% discount is closer to its average than it has been for a while. The 1-year average discount is 6.53% and the longer-term 5-year discount comes to 5.68%.

Distributions - Monthly Pay, 7.82% Yield

Since we last covered the fund, the distribution yield has come down. Thankfully, this was due to the appreciation of HTD's price and not a reduction in its dividend.

One thing that I find appealing about HTD is the longer-term track record of paying monthly. They have only one reduction in their history - going through 2008/09 saw almost every investment lower its distribution. CEFs are only what they hold as well; they aren't a separate asset class. Therefore, if underlying holdings cut their own dividends, chances are the CEF will as well.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The current monthly rate is less than its peak payout, but only marginally. HTD even has some large specials in its history. I don't necessarily anticipate 2020 to be one of those years, but still worth pointing out that the NAV of the fund would be several dollars higher had it not. This might be an important factor for investors that like seeing CEFs having a higher price now than at inception. Though as most income and CEF investors know, the total return can still be appealing even if that isn't the case.

(Source - Annual Report)

Ordinary income makes up the largest portion of the tax character for the last several years. The fortunate news for those that might hold in a taxable account is that 100% of the ordinary income was classified as qualified dividend income. That was for both 2019 and 2018.

Holdings - Brief Update, Little Changed

From the last time we covered HTD, the portfolio has changed only a little over the quarter.

(Source - Fund Website)

Allocations to sectors remain quite static; the largest allocation is made up of utilities at 60.57% compared to 60.04% previously. The second-largest allocation remains financials at 22.43% compared to 22.67%. The financial sector is present in such a high allocation due to the preferred shares held in the portfolio. Preferred shares are largely issued by financial institutions.

The third allocation is energy at 8.59%. Again, little changed for the quarter from 8.58% energy previously.

With little change in the sector allocations, we see a lot of the same holdings in the top ten as well. Changed around only somewhat from moves in the underlying share price.

Small changes are quite consistent with HTD overall. For the last 6-month period, HTD's portfolio turnover comes to 7%. This was as high as 24% in 2018, and lowest in 2015 and 2017 when it was 11% in both years.

(Source - Fund Website)

In fact, the top ten has moved so little that the top 5 remain in the exact same order as our previous HTD publication. Again, allocations changing due to some underlying movements - but not by much.

Besides that, Southern Company (SO) makes its appearance, coming in the 10th spot. This position was in the portfolio previously, so it isn't a new position to the fund. The holding it replaced was SCE Trust II (SCE.PG). SCE.PG is a preferred offering from Southern California Edison - the largest subsidiary of Edison International (EIX).

As we can see above, this seems to have been due to SO performing rather well. SCE.PG is a preferred stock, so it will remain rather close to its par value of $25.

The more recent decline in SO appears to be a move lower with utilities as a whole. Although, the company did release earnings on October 29th that were mixed, according to analysts' EPS and revenue targets. With a beat on EPS, but a miss on revenue.

Conclusion

HTD remains a decent buy at current valuations. The fund's monthly distribution remains solid at an annual yield of 7.82%. The discount allows investors to collect a little more than what the fund actually has to earn; with the distribution NAV rate at 7.27%. This doesn't seem too exciting, which is exactly what makes it enticing. It is a reasonable rate that they should be able to maintain if they hadn't cut thus far.

The mixture of utilities and preferred - with a small allocation to energy - can be quite appealing. Typically utilities and preferred holdings are quite stable and provide predictable cash flow. However, a rocky 2020 did set this fund back a bit. Longer-term, I continue to believe that this fund remains a winner and am hoping they can turn things around with 2021. For a longer-term investor, HTD can provide steady monthly distributions.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long HTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on November 29th, 2020.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.